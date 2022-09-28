Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Preemie born at 23 weeks heads home after over 500 days in the NICULive Action NewsChicago, IL
3 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
EggHolic - Restaurant/Food Review - Schaumburg, ILChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Migrants Surge to 1,452 as Chicago Welcomes ThemTom HandyChicago, IL
A firefighter with Terminal Cancer Takes Final Ride in Ambulance He Used to Transport PatientsShameel ShamsItasca, IL
Vikings vs Saints: Week 4 bold predictions
The Minnesota Vikings have a chance to be London’s first-ever 3-0 team when they take on the New Orleans Saints on Sunday morning. There are still question marks as we look forward to the game as Vikings RB Dalvin Cook and Saints QB Jameis Winston are both questionable due to injuries.
Yardbarker
Bears Injury Report Keeps Growing Ahead Of Matchup With New York
After their victory over the Houston Texans, the Chicago Bears have been dealing with injuries galore. David Montgomery left Sunday's win in the first quarter as did Byron Pringle, who the Bears just recently placed on injured reserve. But as the week progressed towards the road matchup in New York,...
Winston doubtful, Dalton ready for Saints against Vikings
LONDON — (AP) — Saints backup quarterback Andy Dalton is preparing to square off with Kirk Cousins again in London. Dalton is expected to start after Jameis Winston was listed as doubtful for New Orleans’ game Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Dalton took...
Chicago Bears: Did Ryan Poles take the right approach at Wide Receiver?
Chicago Bears fans came into the 2022 offseason with the hope that Justin Fields will take off in his second year. With former Bears coach Matt Nagy getting fired and no longer putting his young quarterback in bad situations. It was one of the main reasons to expect Fields to...
Cubs: Signing a superstar shortstop also answers the second base question
Whether or not you’re enamored with Nico Hoerner should have zero bearing in how you feel about the Chicago Cubs going out and signing one of this offseason’s superstar shortstops. There’s no doubt Hoerner has answered the questions that surrounded him heading into 2022, namely defensively, racking up...
Gimme Him: Which Vikings players we would steal for the Saints
The Minnesota Vikings have playmakers who would look really good as New Orleans Saints; would Kirk Cousins be an upgrade at quarterback? It’s a question we’re asking in this week’s staff picks for which Vikings players we’d like to seal for the Saints. But there are more problems in New Orleans than those under center, so they also got some consideration. Let’s explore:
FOX Sports
Saints QB Winston held out of 2nd straight practice in UK
LONDON (AP) — New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston had said “I'll be out there” for practice on Thursday. He wasn't. Winston was held out of a second straight practice because of a back injury, raising questions about whether he'll be able to play against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.
Mike Evans breaks silence on suspension after missing heartbreaking loss to Packers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were extremely shorthanded on Sunday as they lost 14-12 to the Green Bay Packers. Tom Brady had minimal receivers to throw to, with Chris Godwin, Julio Jones, and Mike Evans all missing the contest. For Evans, he was absent because of a one-game suspension stemming from...
NOLA.com
WATCH: Previewing Saints-Vikings and QB choice on 'Bayou Bets'
Three weeks into the Dennis Allen era for the New Orleans Saints era, and we have an overseas quarterback controversy. Sure, it's partially injury driven, but the Saints must decide between Jameis Winston, who hasn't practiced with a bad back; and backup Andy Dalton for the game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday in London.
Saints' Winston misses practice, expects to play in London
LONDON (AP) — New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston said he’s preparing to start in the NFL’s first international game this year after being held out of practice on Wednesday with a back injury that has plagued him all season. “They told me I wasn’t practicing. It wasn’t my choice,” Winston said. “I’m preparing like every week — preparing to play.” Two other starters on the Saints’ offense — wide receiver Michael Thomas and tackle Ryan Ramczyk — also were not at the team’s first practice in London ahead of their game Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings. Winston, who has also dealt with an ankle injury, has been sacked 11 times in three games for New Orleans (1-2).
CBS News
Vikings in London: Final injury report for Saints matchup, "Skol bus" mania spotted at King's Cross
LONDON -- A Minnesota Vikings are in London ahead of the team's matchup against the New Orleans Saints. The two teams will face off at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday. Kickoff will be at 8:30 a.m. central time. Check out updates from Friday, including the final injury report, below. NEXT...
Yardbarker
Former Chicago Bulls 1st Round Pick Signs With New Team
View the original article to see embedded media. Marquis Teague was a McDonald's All-American and ranked as the eighth best player in the class of 2011, according to ESPN. During his one season at Kentucky, he played in 40 games and averaged 10.0 points, 2.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest.
