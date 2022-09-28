LONDON (AP) — New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston said he’s preparing to start in the NFL’s first international game this year after being held out of practice on Wednesday with a back injury that has plagued him all season. “They told me I wasn’t practicing. It wasn’t my choice,” Winston said. “I’m preparing like every week — preparing to play.” Two other starters on the Saints’ offense — wide receiver Michael Thomas and tackle Ryan Ramczyk — also were not at the team’s first practice in London ahead of their game Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings. Winston, who has also dealt with an ankle injury, has been sacked 11 times in three games for New Orleans (1-2).

