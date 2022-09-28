ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bears Injury Report Keeps Growing Ahead Of Matchup With New York

After their victory over the Houston Texans, the Chicago Bears have been dealing with injuries galore. David Montgomery left Sunday's win in the first quarter as did Byron Pringle, who the Bears just recently placed on injured reserve. But as the week progressed towards the road matchup in New York,...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Gimme Him: Which Vikings players we would steal for the Saints

The Minnesota Vikings have playmakers who would look really good as New Orleans Saints; would Kirk Cousins be an upgrade at quarterback? It’s a question we’re asking in this week’s staff picks for which Vikings players we’d like to seal for the Saints. But there are more problems in New Orleans than those under center, so they also got some consideration. Let’s explore:
FOX Sports

Saints QB Winston held out of 2nd straight practice in UK

LONDON (AP) — New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston had said “I'll be out there” for practice on Thursday. He wasn't. Winston was held out of a second straight practice because of a back injury, raising questions about whether he'll be able to play against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.
NOLA.com

WATCH: Previewing Saints-Vikings and QB choice on 'Bayou Bets'

Three weeks into the Dennis Allen era for the New Orleans Saints era, and we have an overseas quarterback controversy. Sure, it's partially injury driven, but the Saints must decide between Jameis Winston, who hasn't practiced with a bad back; and backup Andy Dalton for the game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday in London.
The Associated Press

Saints' Winston misses practice, expects to play in London

LONDON (AP) — New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston said he’s preparing to start in the NFL’s first international game this year after being held out of practice on Wednesday with a back injury that has plagued him all season. “They told me I wasn’t practicing. It wasn’t my choice,” Winston said. “I’m preparing like every week — preparing to play.” Two other starters on the Saints’ offense — wide receiver Michael Thomas and tackle Ryan Ramczyk — also were not at the team’s first practice in London ahead of their game Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings. Winston, who has also dealt with an ankle injury, has been sacked 11 times in three games for New Orleans (1-2).
Yardbarker

Former Chicago Bulls 1st Round Pick Signs With New Team

View the original article to see embedded media. Marquis Teague was a McDonald's All-American and ranked as the eighth best player in the class of 2011, according to ESPN. During his one season at Kentucky, he played in 40 games and averaged 10.0 points, 2.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest.
