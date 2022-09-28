Read full article on original website
‘Talk about housing’
Sept. 30, 2022 - “We are asking you to gather around your kitchen, break room and meeting room tables and talk about housing — talk about housing,” Wendy FarleyCampbell, City of Florence Planning Director, said Thursday night at the first open house of the Housing Implementation Project Plan (HIP), held at the Florence Events Center.
Florence Festival of Books full of characters
Sept. 29, 2022 — Each September, the Florence Festival of Books assembles both the region’s most prominent authors and smaller, emerging writers, allowing them to showcase their work. Most participating authors set up tables to display their books and discuss with attendees. This is also one of the best opportunities the event provides — the chance to speak with the authors directly.
More evidence discovered on human remains by Fred Meyer
Sept. 29, 2022 - The Florence Police Department is requesting assistance in helping to identify the human remains that were located off of Hwy 101 across from Fred Meyer. Officers located other items with the remains that included; a Chevy key and fob, black athletic track style pants with a white stripe down the legs, black hoodie sweater, large in size brown rubber boots and black sunglasses.
