Read full article on original website
Related
Coast Guard in Connecticut preparing to help with hurricane damage if needed
NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — Rescuing people from hazardous situations is what U.S. Coast Guard crews do so it’s no surprise crews were in Florida before, during, and after Hurricane Ian came ashore. “Our team’s as the storm moves through they’re going to be moving in behind the storm to neighborhoods that were hardest hit,” […]
Connecticut sees second-largest decrease in GDP in the country
Connecticut’s gross domestic product (GDP) saw the second-largest decrease in the country in the second quarter, part of an overall shrinkage in GDP across 40 states, according to new numbers from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA). The decrease in gross economic output in Connecticut was largely due to decreases in the finance and […] The post Connecticut sees second-largest decrease in GDP in the country appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
onthewater.com
Connecticut Fishing Report- September 29, 2022
Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me that despite the wind and swell from Fiona last weekend, the light tackle bite continued in the Eastern Sound. The churned-up water seemed to help the albie bite, which is in full swing across the Sound. The fish move around quite a bit from day to day, and somedays they have lockjaw, but they can be found consistently in all their usual haunts. Matt reported that they seem to be particularly active during the hour or two before and after the tide changes. Silver, electric chicken, pink, shrimp, and olive colored epoxy jigs have been working well, along with the usual soft plastics. If you’re looking for a break from the albies, the striped bass remain plentiful, with a good number of fish to 40-inches taking Docs, Mullys, and live bait offerings. The striped bass bite has transitioned from just a low-light game to basically anytime of day, as long as you hit the tide right and find them.
Eyewitness News
CT families left scrambling to get flights out of FL following Ian
CT families left scrambling to get flights out of FL following Ian. As the recovery efforts continue following Ian, people from Connecticut remained stuck in Florida on Thursday. Local coffee shops enjoy National Coffee Day. Updated: 4 hours ago. To all the coffee lovers out there, happy National Coffee Day.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Many upset over removal of landmark sign in Orange
ORANGE, Conn. (WTNH) — A sign that had been a landmark in the town of Orange for decades is now trash in a dumpster. Taking down the “Firelite Shopping Center” sign was part of a construction project that was approved months ago, but the removal still came as a shock to many. A building that […]
wiltonbulletin.com
Some Connecticut hospitals at risk of flooding in hurricanes, study shows
A new study that investigates the flooding risks to hospitals within a mile of the Atlantic and Gulf Coasts during category 1-4 storms highlights concerns with at least a few facilities along Connecticut's shoreline. The study, conducted by the Harvard School of Public Health and Boston University, found that even...
kiiky.com
10 Wealthiest Towns in Connecticut in 2023
If you’re looking to live in a wealthy town, Connecticut is the place to be, and we have curated a list of the 10 Wealthiest Towns in Connecticut. Connecticut is known as a state with an incredible concentration of wealth. In the last decade, the state’s wealthiest towns have grown, gaining even more prominence in their respective regions and the country.
Hospitalization of Connecticut School Kids Reminds Us To Protect ‘The Stash’
According to several reports from last week, three New Haven Middle School students and a high school student were hospitalized last week after ingesting what is said to be edibles. Reports came at us from everywhere including Fox 61, News 8 WTNH, The New Haven Register, Fox News, and others...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Several new Connecticut state laws take effect this weekend
A number of new state laws take effect Friday.
Eyewitness News
CCDL, 2nd Amendment group file suit against CT officials over ban on ‘modern sporting arms’
SEYMOUR, CT (WFSB) - State gun advocates filed a lawsuit against various Connecticut officials in an effort to overturn the state’s ban on what they call modern sporting arms. The Connecticut Citizens Defense League said it partnered with the Second Amendment Foundation to file the federal civil rights action...
Breeze announces deals to 6 locations from Bradley for the fall travel season
WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) – Breeze Airways has announced sales for six destinations from Bradley International Airport. Just in time for the fall travel season, the airline announced fares as low as $29 one way to six locations. The locations are: Nashville, TN: starting at $29 one way Charleston, SC: starting at $29 one way […]
sheltonherald.com
Plane low on gas lands safely in Newtown on Lake Lillinonah, official says
NEWTOWN — A plane that can operate on land and water was running low on fuel Friday when it made an unscheduled landing on Lake Lillinonah, officials said. The plane, a small single-engine aircraft, landed safely around 11:30 a.m. Friday and refueled with assistance from people on shore before taking off again without incident, according to Assistant Fire Chief Ray Corbo, of Newtown Hook & Ladder.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mainepublic.org
Bridgeport 'Sound on Sound' festival brings big-name acts and problems to Connecticut
Lead singer of The Revivalists, David Shaw, jumps onto the loudspeaker barefoot mid-performance on Day 1 of the Sound on Sound festival at Seaside Park in Bridgeport, Conn. A new concert in Bridgeport brought in tens of thousands of fans to Connecticut over the weekend. But the two-day “Sound on Sound” festival was marred by parking problems, long lines and bad sound.
Gun owners, rights groups challenge Connecticut firearms ban
Citing a U.S. Supreme Court decision earlier this year, gun rights groups and firearms owners have launched another attempt to overturn Connecticut's ban on certain semiautomatic rifles that was enacted in response to the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.
Conn. officials face lawsuit over ban on sporting rifles
SEYMOUR, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Citizens Defense League (CCDL) and the Second Amendment Foundation (SAF) announced that they filed a federal lawsuit against various state officials on Friday. In a press release, the CCDL stated that they are seeking to overturn Connecticut’s ban on acquiring and possessing modern sporting rifles. Sporting rifles are often […]
News 12 Connecticut Weather Report
The latest forecast details from News 12 Connecticut
Bristol Press
MAYOR'S CORNER: Cannabis is here ...
The State of Connecticut Legislature passed a law allowing adult use recreational marijuana (cannabis) and is in the process of issuing licenses for retail sales and a host of accessory cannabis businesses. Each municipality within the State of Connecticut now has the authority to establish guidelines for cannabis establishments. The Bristol City Council was tasked with assigning parameters or “guardrails” within the City Ordinances to accommodate the reality that cannabis is here.
Connecticut State Police dispatcher placed on leave after arrest
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — A Connecticut State Dispatcher has been placed on paid administrative leave following an investigation by the Manchester police department. Lakeisha Murphy, age 32, was arrested on September 27 by Manchester police and charged with possession of a controlled substance. In the same vehicle with Murphy was Ryan Thompson, age 29, who was charged with possession of a controlled substance and sale of narcotics.
Stolen ATM found on side of highway in Connecticut
An ATM was found on the side of Route 8 in Bridgeport.
Connecticut’s SNAP benefits will expand to more people next month
Connecticut residents in 17,600 households will soon be eligible to receive food assistance from SNAP. The post Connecticut’s SNAP benefits will expand to more people next month appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Comments / 0