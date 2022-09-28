Read full article on original website
rigzone.com
U.S. Selling More Crude Oil From Strategic Petroleum Reserve
U.S. Department of Energy is putting up 10 million barrels of crude oil for sale from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. — The U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Office of Petroleum Reserves has announced a Notice of Sale of up to 10 million barrels of crude oil to be delivered from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) in November 2022.
A new rotary electric contact method could radically change the way wind turbines generate electricity
Sandia National Laboratories researchers have developed a fundamentally new type of rotary electrical contact. The technology is called Twistact, and it will eliminate the need for expensive rare-earth magnets in large wind turbines. Sandia is now ready to partner with the energy industry to develop the next generation of direct-drive...
marinelink.com
Mexico Plans $4-$5 Billion LNG Hub at Gulf Port
Mexico plans to build a liquefied natural gas (LNG) export hub worth between $4 billion and $5 billion in the Gulf of Mexico that will help serve European demand, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday. The planned LNG facility in the port of Coatzacoalcos, in the eastern state...
Researchers develop breakthrough cooling system that does not use any electricity
Researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology have developed a cooling system that does not use any electricity.‘Passive cooling’, as the technique is called, could preserve food crops and supplement conventional air conditioners in buildings while only needing a small amount of water to operate.The system – which combines radiative cooling, evaporative cooling, and thermal insulation in a small housing that looks similar to a solar panel – can achieve 9.3 degrees Celsius of cooling. It is made up of three layers of material: one of a sponge-like polyethylene known as aerogel, one layer of hydrogel, and finally a reflective...
kitco.com
Rio Tinto starts demonstration plant for lithium concentration in Quebec
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The company said that the plant will demonstrate at industrial scale a new spodumene concentration process that provides...
eenews.net
Oil export terminal plan exposes energy rift in Texas
The debate over Sea Port and other projects shows the tension between two Biden administration goals — addressing climate change and maintaining a stable energy supply. Fill out the form to read the full article. By signing up, you agree to receive E&E News email updates and offers. You...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Utility-scale developer to recycle 95% of value of end-of-life solar panels with SolarCycle
Silicon Ranch Corporation, developer of solar and energy storage and independent power producer, announced it entered an agreement with SolarCycle to recycle end of life solar modules for re-entry into the supply chain. SolarCycle said it recovers roughly 95% of the value of a panel in its process. SolarCycle, launched...
PV Tech
Canadian pipeline giant Enbridge buys US renewables developer Tri Global Energy for US$270 million
Canadian natural gas pipeline giant Enbridge has bought US renewables developer Tri Global Energy (TGE) for US$270 million in cash and assumed debt. Up to another US$500 million could be paid if TGE successfully executes its project portfolio, which consists of up to 7GW of solar and wind projects. Calgary-headquartered...
maritime-executive.com
Singapore Firm Charged with Receiving $56M in Fuel Stolen from Shell
Singapore’s Police Force announced new charges in a long-running scandal involving the thief and resale of marine fuel from Shell’s operations in the world’s largest bunker port. The scheme to steal fuel was first reported in 2017 and has involved several of the large bunker firms in addition to employees of Shell.
fordauthority.com
Ford F-250 Pickups To Join Renewable Gas Service Fleet
Ford is currently teaming up with utility providers Ferguson Enterprises and SoCalGas to test Ford F-550 fuel cell prototype work trucks in an effort that is part of the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) SuperTruck 3 program, which aims to significantly reduce emissions in medium and heavy-duty trucks. Now, SoCalGas has announced that it is also adding 200 renewable natural gas (RNG) Ford F-250 trucks to its fleet as well as it aims to field a 100 percent zero-emissions fleet by 2035 and to achieve net zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in its operations and delivery of energy by 2045.
Synthetic-Friendly Chemical Gains Eco Passport by Oeko-Tex Certification
Following the recent publication of its second sustainability report, Venator has become the first manufacturer and supplier of fiber anatase titanium dioxide (TiO2) to the textile industry to secure an Eco Passport by Oeko-Tex certification. The accreditation relates to Venator’s Hombitan LW-S 100 pigment, a premium TiO2 grade for delustering synthetic fibers such as polyester, viscose and acrylic. Eco Passport by Oeko-Tex is an independent, multi-stage testing and certification system for chemicals, colorants and auxiliaries used to manufacture textiles and leather. The evaluation process provides independent proof that raw materials are produced in an environmentally friendly way and under socially responsible...
ieefa.org
German steel giant tech breakthrough to steer industry away from coal
ThyssenKrupp plans to replace its blast furnaces with low-carbon technology at Germany’s largest steelmaking plant, accelerating the transition away from coal. A faster-than-expected transition from blast furnaces to DRI-based steelmaking will have implications for long-term metallurgical coal demand. Multinational conglomerate ThyssenKrupp has given the green light to a plan...
New Prototype Device Harvests Water From The Air to Make Hydrogen Fuel
Hydrogen has huge potential as a clean fuel: it's abundant (mainly in compounds like water), it doesn't produce any damaging emissions, and it can also be used to store energy from solar, wind, and tidal sources. There are challenges in producing enough of the stuff in a practical and affordable way, however. Splitting hydrogen from water can require complicated technology and also relies on pure freshwater – not something that's plentifully available everywhere. Now, scientists have come up with a new prototype device that can harvest water from humid air, before splitting it into hydrogen and oxygen. What's more, it's capable of operating in...
electrek.co
Check out BLUETTI’s newest solar energy storage technology, including the new EP600 portable power station
Fresh out of the IFA consumer electronics show in Berlin, BLUETTI Power Inc continues to demonstrate why it’s the name to beat in portable and solar energy solutions. Although there is a whole arsenal of products for you to choose from, its BLUETTI’s latest three that have truly set a new standard for the energy storage solutions industry. This includes the BLUETTI AC500 + B300 combo, the ultra-portable EB3A power station, and the brand new EP600 station, which can power most home appliances.
worldcoffeeportal.com
Ozone Coffee Roasters International achieves B Corp certification
Ozone Coffee’s Emma Street store in London, UK. Ozone Coffee Roasters International (OCRI), the specialty coffee group with operations in New Zeakand and the UK, has announced its B Corp certification. B Corp certified companies are businesses that meet high standards of social and environmental performance and are evaluated...
kitco.com
New Pacific Metals advances a project near 'one of the largest silver deposits in the world'
(Kitco News) - New Pacific Metals appreciates Bolivia's rich mining history, noted Silvercorp Metals' vice-president Lon Shaver. Last week Shaver spoke to Kitco at the Gold Forum Americas. Silvercorp Metals has just under a one-third stake in New Pacific Metals (TSX: NUAG). New Pacific's goal is to discover and develop...
Building Design & Construction
Lab-grown bricks offer potential low-carbon building material
A team of students at the University of Waterloo in Canada have developed a process to grow bricks using bacteria. The process, which works at room temperature, offers a new low-carbon way to fabricate bricks. The brick-growing process starts by introducing bacteria to a nutrient broth. Recycled sand or demolition...
kitco.com
Chile's mining sector contracts in August as local copper production falls 8%
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. INE said that the 7.3% decline in Chile's mining sector (IPMin index) in August 2022 was due to...
Benzinga
Hyosung: Newly Transformative Nylon, As Core Material for Hydrogen Energy
Hyosung TNC successes in development and utilization of nylon as a Liner material for hydrogen fuel tanks for the first time in Korea. Lighter material than metal and conventional plastic materials, and excellent hydrogen leakage cut-off effect. The perfect substitution in the monopoly market of foreign companies and secure the...
altenergymag.com
The use of industrial timber fuel pellet mill
Today we will speak about industrial timber pellet mill Most of us recognize that modern culture advocates the recycling of resources, specifically waste wood, sawdust, straw, and so on. The wood that could not be used before can be processed into sawdust after squashing as well as processing., sawdust and also various other resources, promote the recycling of waste timber, and facilitate our lives.
