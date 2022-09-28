ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

cbs2iowa.com

Brad Banks to be honorary captain for Hawkeyes game against No. 4 Michigan

IOWA CITY, Iowa — 2002 Heisman Trophy runner-up Brad Banks will be the honorary captain for Saturday's Iowa game. The Hawkeyes take on No. 4 Michigan at 11 a.m. inside Kinnick Stadium. The game will air on Fox 28 and Fox's Big Noon Kickoff will broadcast from University of Iowa campus on the Hillcrest/Petersen Lawn.
IOWA CITY, IA
Larry Brown Sports

Jim Harbaugh issues warning about Iowa game

Jim Harbaugh is not messing around ahead of Saturday’s game at Iowa. Harbaugh knows just how dangerous the Hawkeyes can be at home. He brought an undefeated team to Kinnick Stadium in 2016 and lost 14-13 to the Hawkeyes. This year, the Wolverines are 4-0, and Harbaugh wants his team to be on high alert ahead of the game.
IOWA CITY, IA
247Sports

Jack McCaffery, the youngest son of Fran McCaffery, ranked No. 51 in 247Sports initial 2025 rankings

Iowa City West 2025 forward Jack McCaffery is the youngest son of Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery and is entering his sophomore season at West High. McCaffery is also one of the top sophomores in the country and in 247Sports' initial rankings for the 2025 class, McCaffery is listed as the No. 51 overall prospect in the country and the No. 14 small forward. He is tabbed as the No. 1 prospect in the state of Iowa.
IOWA CITY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

FLASHBACK FRIDAY: 69th anniversary of Channel 2, the first local station in eastern Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — It's been 69 years since Channel 2 hit the airwaves -- the first local station to broadcast in eastern Iowa. In the 40s and 50s there were too many applicants for TV licenses so the Federal Communications put a freeze in place. According to Iowa Almanac, that meant few local stations, one in Davenport, one in Ames, and one in Sioux City until 1953.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Multiple crashes on I-380 Friday afternoon

Multiple crashes happened Friday afternoon along Interstate 380 between Cedar Rapids and Iowa City. The crashes impacted northbound traffic near the Wilson Avenue exit in Cedar Rapids and near the Swisher exit in Johnson County. According to Iowa 511, both shoulders are blocked near Swisher heading north due to a...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Radio Iowa

Iowa utility crews heading south to help with hurricane recovery

A long convoy of bucket trucks and other MidAmerican Energy vehicles left the Davenport area this morning, headed south. About 80 utility workers are initially destined for Atlanta, Georgia, where they’ll be on stand-by until Hurricane Ian comes ashore on Florida’s Gulf Coast this afternoon. MidAmerican spokeswoman Tina Hoffman says the emergency response team is ready to get the lights back on after the storm knocks them out.
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Take the Family on a Haunted Train & Trolley Ride in Eastern Iowa

Eastern and Central Iowa are home to a bunch of cool haunted houses and attractions, but did you know there's also a haunted trolley?. Thanks to a new article from Only in Your State, we have some details on Midwest Haunted Rails, "Southeast Iowa's family-friendly Halloween event." The attraction is located at McMillan Park on South Walnut Street in Mount Pleasant, in partnership with the Midwest Old Threshers and Midwest Central Railroad. It's been in operation since 1998!
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

A New BBQ Place is Opening Soon in Cedar Rapids

NewBo City Market in Cedar Rapids will soon be home to a new food vendor! CR Midnight Smoker BBQ is preparing to start serving up BBQ to hungry Eastern Iowans. CR Midnight Smoker BBQ is owned by Greg Stoll, who was also the owner of Skippy’s Custom Tile for 22-years. He told me he that he installed tile in the Cedar Rapids area until his body couldn’t do it anymore, and he's been trying to figure out what he wants to do next for the past three years. Greg and his family have been co-hosting neighborhood BBQs with their friends for around 20 years, trying out different recipes and styles, and now he's finally ready to bring some of his recipes to the public! He said, "my daughter Lily and I always thought we would like to have a restaurant together someday, so I hope that once she is done with high school and college she can come in and help me build this into something we can love for a long time."
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KBUR

Iowa City Man Sentenced to Federal Prison for Failure to Register

Davenport, IA- An Iowa City man has been sentenced to over 2 years in prison for failing to register as a sex offender. 46-year-old Stephen Claude Raymond Pickett of Iowa City was sentenced Monday, September 26th, to 30 months in prison after pleading guilty to a charge of Failure to Register.
IOWA CITY, IA
ER department at Genesis West to close Dec. 6

DAVENPORT, Iowa — On Friday Sept. 30, Genesis Health System officially announced plans to consolidate all Davenport emergency services onto one campus. The plan entails closing the Genesis West Campus emergency department located at 1401 W. Central Park Avenue, effective Dec. 6. The rest of the West campus will remain open.
DAVENPORT, IA

