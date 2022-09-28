Read full article on original website
North Platte Telegraph
Bus driver cited for failure to yield, careless driving in Tuesday's crash
IMPERIAL — The driver of a Chase County school bus involved in a crash with a semi Tuesday afternoon has been cited for failure to yield the right of way and careless driving. The Chase County Sheriff’s Office released the information in a Facebook post Friday morning after a...
North Platte Telegraph
3 children taken to regional trauma centers after school bus, semi collision in Chase County
A grain truck, school bus collision late Tuesday afternoon sent three children to area trauma centers, Chase County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release. The school bus and a grain truck collided southwest of Imperial near Champion just before 4 p.m., injuring several adults and students, the release said.
North Platte Telegraph
Co-defendant in Annika Swanson murder case pleads to lesser charge
IMPERIAL — The co-defendant in the Annika Swanson murder case pleaded guilty to an amended charge earlier this week. Keonna N. Carter, 25, of Taylorsville, Utah, is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 18 for first-degree assault for “knowingly or intentionally” causing serious bodily injury to the 22-year-old Swanson in November 2019.
North Platte Telegraph
MPCC shooting team competes at Prairie Circuit Classic
Thirteen teams, including Mid-Plains Community College, competed Friday at the Prairie Circuit Classic at the Lincoln County Wildlife Gun Club. Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis hosted the event that drew 174 competitors from five states. MPCC club members Dan Start, Johnny Gustafson, Nevayah Jones, Haley Yonker, Kohltyn Majer...
North Platte Telegraph
Last local budget votes confirm higher gross tax bills for 3 NP homes
Local governments’ last three budget-setting decisions this week have cemented 2022-23 gross property tax increases for three North Platte homes. Today’s next-to-last edition of The Telegraph’s annual “tax tracker” series factors in budget votes Monday by Lincoln County and the North Platte Airport Authority board and Wednesday by the North Platte school board.
North Platte Telegraph
Paxton topples Brady for for first win of season
BRADY — Paxton coach Scott Jorgensen saw flashes of what his team could be in the Tigers’ first three games of the season. Then against Arthur County last week, Paxton put together a complete game. “Right away after the Arthur (County) game, it was ‘OK, we’ve proven to...
