Co-defendant in Annika Swanson murder case pleads to lesser charge

IMPERIAL — The co-defendant in the Annika Swanson murder case pleaded guilty to an amended charge earlier this week. Keonna N. Carter, 25, of Taylorsville, Utah, is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 18 for first-degree assault for “knowingly or intentionally” causing serious bodily injury to the 22-year-old Swanson in November 2019.
MPCC shooting team competes at Prairie Circuit Classic

Thirteen teams, including Mid-Plains Community College, competed Friday at the Prairie Circuit Classic at the Lincoln County Wildlife Gun Club. Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis hosted the event that drew 174 competitors from five states. MPCC club members Dan Start, Johnny Gustafson, Nevayah Jones, Haley Yonker, Kohltyn Majer...
Last local budget votes confirm higher gross tax bills for 3 NP homes

Local governments’ last three budget-setting decisions this week have cemented 2022-23 gross property tax increases for three North Platte homes. Today’s next-to-last edition of The Telegraph’s annual “tax tracker” series factors in budget votes Monday by Lincoln County and the North Platte Airport Authority board and Wednesday by the North Platte school board.
Paxton topples Brady for for first win of season

BRADY — Paxton coach Scott Jorgensen saw flashes of what his team could be in the Tigers’ first three games of the season. Then against Arthur County last week, Paxton put together a complete game. “Right away after the Arthur (County) game, it was ‘OK, we’ve proven to...
