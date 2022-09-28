Damn! Sophie B. Hawkins in concert at the Kate
Sophie B. Hawkins is out on tour celebrating the 30th anniversary of her breakthrough album “Tongues and Tails,” which reached platinum status and boasted the hit single “Damn, I Wish I Was Your Lover.”
She brings that tour to the Katharine Hepburn Cultural Arts Center Thursday.
“Damn” wasn’t her only chart-topping song. From her 1994 album “Whaler” came “As I Lay Me Down,” which became the longest-running single in Billboard Adult Contemporary chart history.
Hawkins is an all-around musical artist; she writes all of her songs and is involved in all aspects of production. Oh, and in addition to being a masterful singer, she’s a multi-instrumentalist.
Sophie B. Hawkins, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Katharine Hepburn Cultural Arts Center, 300 Main St., Old Saybrook; Seth Glier opens; $32; (860) 510-0453, thekate.org.
