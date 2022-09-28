Video shows suspects moments before fatal shooting of Roxborough High School football player, Nicholas Elizalde

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The reaction to the deadly shooting after a football scrimmage at Roxborough High School continues to be one of shock and sadness. CBS Philadelphia heard from one of the football players who was at the scrimmage Tuesday.Azim Mathis, a 15-year-old Northeast High School football player, was leaving Tuesday's scrimmage when he heard the flurry of gunshots. "I just feel like, angry and sad," Azim said.Azim was at a program run by Jackson Duncan on Wednesday night called Focused Athletics. Thirty-five high school student-athletes work out together a few nights a week. They get SAT help, mentorship, fellowship and...

