Philadelphia, PA

Video shows suspects moments before fatal shooting of Roxborough High School football player, Nicholas Elizalde

By Michael Tanenbaum
phillyvoice.com
 2 days ago
CBS Philly

Northeast High School football player talks after Roxborough HS shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The reaction to the deadly shooting after a football scrimmage at Roxborough High School continues to be one of shock and sadness. CBS Philadelphia heard from one of the football players who was at the scrimmage Tuesday.Azim Mathis, a 15-year-old Northeast High School football player, was leaving Tuesday's scrimmage when he heard the flurry of gunshots. "I just feel like, angry and sad," Azim said.Azim was at a program run by Jackson Duncan on Wednesday night called Focused Athletics. Thirty-five high school student-athletes work out together a few nights a week. They get SAT help, mentorship, fellowship and...
NBC Philadelphia

Video Shows Moments 5 Gunmen Jumped Out of SUV, Shot 5 HS Students

UPDATE (Sept. 29, 2022, 11:10 a.m.): Philadelphia police and the ATF are investigating an SUV found in Southwest Philadelphia that they believe may have been used in the deadly quintuple shooting outside of Roxborough High School, police told NBC10. SkyForce10 was over the vehicle in the parking lot of the...
NBC Philadelphia

Teen Charged in SEPTA Station Shooting

A 14-year-old was charged in connection with a shooting at a Market-Frankford Line train on Sunday, SEPTA authorities said. The teen, whose name was not released, was charged with aggravated assault and related charges after shooting two rounds at a train around 10:35 p.m. as it was leaving the Tioga Station, SEPTA police said.
phl17.com

Man shot in the jaw, eyebrow in Strawberry Mansion

Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are searching for the person responsible for shooting a man multiple times in Strawberry Mansion Tuesday. The incident happened on the 2600 block of West Fletcher Street around 10:28 pm. According to police, a 34-year-old man was shot in the jaw and grazed in the left...
Daily Mail

'The birthplace of liberty is a cesspool': Crime wave sweeps 'lawless' Philadelphia with more than 750 people shot dead since Memorial Day and rampant smash-and-grabs wrecking businesses

Philadelphia residents have decried a recent spate of violent crime that has seen more than 750 people shot since the end of May, as a series of high profile incidents have rocked the crime-ridden city. Since Memorial Day, shootings and assaults in the supposed City of Brotherly Love has been...
