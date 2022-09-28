Video shows suspects moments before fatal shooting of Roxborough High School football player, Nicholas Elizalde

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Disappeared In Delaware: Where Are These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew Castle, DE
Teen Girl Was Five Months Pregnant When She Disappeared From Her Newark, Delaware Home. Where Is Janteyl Johnson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNewark, DE
He Went For A Weekend Visit With His Father. He Never Returned. The Disappearance Of Shawn WhiteThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedWilmington, DE
Stranger Things Inspired Halloween Beer Garden Debuts in Center CityMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
3 Great Pizza Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Related
VIDEO: Suspects wanted for shooting 2 teens in Southwest Philadelphia
Philadelphia police released surveillance footage of a broad-daylight shooting of two teens in the hopes of identifying the suspects. Police data shows the number of kids shot — and the number of kids arrested for gun crime — is up from last year.
Philadelphia high school football player killed Tuesday is identified
14-year-old Nicholas Elizalde was shot and killed following a scrimmage Tuesday afternoon
CBS News
Philadelphia Military Academy on lockdown after report of weapon in school
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are on the scene of a school lockdown in North Philadelphia. The Philadelphia Military Academy is located on the 2100 block of North 13th Street. There are several officers in front of the school. There was a report of a weapon in the school and...
Family identifies 17-year-old mom struck near Philadelphia high school
The family describes Saniah Moore as a fun person with a big heart, and most importantly a great mother to her 7-month-old daughter.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia high school football game canceled due to threat
A high school football game scheduled to kick off in East Mt. Airy Friday night has been canceled, days after one teen was killed and four others were shot after a football practice in Northwest Philadelphia.
SUV used in deadly ambush shooting near Roxborough High School was stolen prior to crime
The SUV was found in a parking lot along the 6100 block of Passyunk Avenue in Southwest Philadelphia.
Police Need Help: 9 Teens Have Gone Missing in Philadelphia, PA, This Month
Authorities in Philadelphia are asking for your help locating nine teenagers that have gone missing in the month of September. And it's not just this month that the city has seen several youths vanish, nor is it just people in that age group. Every month, the city sees people of...
phl17.com
West Philadelphia shooting leaves a man in critical condition, another hurt
Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are trying to find the person who shot two men early Friday morning in West Philadelphia, leaving one critically injured. The incident happened on the 6100 block of Market Street around 1:02 am. According to police, an 18-year-old man was shot in the left leg. Police...
RELATED PEOPLE
School officials respond after deadly ambush shooting near Roxborough High School
"We absolutely have to believe we can do better in our city," Philadelphia Superintendent Dr. Watlington said after the shooting claimed the life of a 14-year-old boy.
fox29.com
Police: 4 injured in separate shootings during violent morning in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating several shootings that left four people injured, three critically, early Friday morning. Police say the first shooting took place just after 1 a.m. on the 6100 block of Market Street. According to authorities, an 18-year-old was shot in the leg and was...
Phillymag.com
Philly Today: After-School Shooting Surveillance Video Released, Krasner Impeachment
Plus, CBS 3 gets into trouble, Lang Lang breaks out the Mary Poppins on Broad Street, and more of what the city is talking about. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Surveillance Video of Philadelphia After-School...
Brother of teen shot outside Roxborough High School speaks out: 'Worst feeling in the world'
"I was at work and got a call from my stepmom saying my little brother got shot," said Alex Torres. His little brother was among five shot outside Roxborough High School.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Northeast High School football player talks after Roxborough HS shooting
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The reaction to the deadly shooting after a football scrimmage at Roxborough High School continues to be one of shock and sadness. CBS Philadelphia heard from one of the football players who was at the scrimmage Tuesday.Azim Mathis, a 15-year-old Northeast High School football player, was leaving Tuesday's scrimmage when he heard the flurry of gunshots. "I just feel like, angry and sad," Azim said.Azim was at a program run by Jackson Duncan on Wednesday night called Focused Athletics. Thirty-five high school student-athletes work out together a few nights a week. They get SAT help, mentorship, fellowship and...
NBC Philadelphia
Video Shows Moments 5 Gunmen Jumped Out of SUV, Shot 5 HS Students
UPDATE (Sept. 29, 2022, 11:10 a.m.): Philadelphia police and the ATF are investigating an SUV found in Southwest Philadelphia that they believe may have been used in the deadly quintuple shooting outside of Roxborough High School, police told NBC10. SkyForce10 was over the vehicle in the parking lot of the...
fox29.com
Experts explain why Philadelphia youth are increasingly the targets and perpetrators of crime
CENTER CITY - As more information comes to light regarding the Roxborough High School shooting, one thing is certain and that is too many kids are getting involved in crime across the area. One of the victims from that shooting had a connection to a carjacking case and kids as...
Haverford Township police make arrest in series of attacks involving teens
The Haverford Township Police Department in Delaware County, Pennsylvania has made an arrest in connection with a series of violent incidents.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Philadelphia
Teen Charged in SEPTA Station Shooting
A 14-year-old was charged in connection with a shooting at a Market-Frankford Line train on Sunday, SEPTA authorities said. The teen, whose name was not released, was charged with aggravated assault and related charges after shooting two rounds at a train around 10:35 p.m. as it was leaving the Tioga Station, SEPTA police said.
phl17.com
Man shot in the jaw, eyebrow in Strawberry Mansion
Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are searching for the person responsible for shooting a man multiple times in Strawberry Mansion Tuesday. The incident happened on the 2600 block of West Fletcher Street around 10:28 pm. According to police, a 34-year-old man was shot in the jaw and grazed in the left...
‘I felt him leave’: Mother ran to slain son’s side after hearing gunshots outside Roxborough High
Meredith Elizalde had been waiting for her son Nicolas’ football scrimmage to end Tuesday afternoon at Roxborough High School. What was supposed to be part of their normal routine turned into a nightmare.
'The birthplace of liberty is a cesspool': Crime wave sweeps 'lawless' Philadelphia with more than 750 people shot dead since Memorial Day and rampant smash-and-grabs wrecking businesses
Philadelphia residents have decried a recent spate of violent crime that has seen more than 750 people shot since the end of May, as a series of high profile incidents have rocked the crime-ridden city. Since Memorial Day, shootings and assaults in the supposed City of Brotherly Love has been...
Comments / 0