Florida State

CBS News

Man charged with fatally striking "Gone Girl" actor Lisa Banes with electric scooter in NYC pleads guilty

The man charged with fatally striking "Gone Girl" actor Lisa Banes with an electric scooter last year pleaded guilty to manslaughter Wednesday and is expected to be sentenced to one to three years in prison. Brian Boyd, 27, will be sentenced Nov. 30 in the death of Banes, who was hit by the scooter Boyd was operating as she crossed a New York City street in June 2021.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Thief with conscience helps police arrest a pedophile

It was in 2013 when a thief broke into someone's house in Spain to steal some money or anything of value. He was an expert thief who had been stealing for quite a couple of years. When he entered that particular house, he went through his usual stealing routine of scouting the entire house to find something valuable.
CBS News

Defense theory: Shooter used her toe to pull the trigger

On July 14, 2017, Fairfax County, Virginia, patrol officers busted through the front door of a million-dollar home. They quickly discovered the bodies of Pam Hargan, 63, and her daughter, Helen, 24, who had a rifle at the scene. Almost as quickly, police told reporters it was a murder-suicide and told Helen's father her wound appeared to be "self-inflicted."
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
CBS News

LAPD identifies suspect in fatal shooting of rapper PnB Rock and arrests 2 others

The Los Angeles Police Department identified a suspect and arrested two other people in connection with the fatal shooting of rapper PnB Rock earlier this month. Freddie Lee Trone was identified "as being a person involved" in the killing of the rapper, according to a LAPD news release. Trone is considered armed and dangerous, police said, and anyone who sees him should immediately call 911.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Law & Crime

Trump’s Jan. 6 Impeachment Lawyers Will Represent Trump-Owned Corporation as New York Investigations Intensify

Impeachment lawyers for former President Donald Trump are preparing to represent one part of the Trump family’s business empire over tax fraud allegations in New York City. Michael van der Veen, onetime Pennsylvania Attorney General Bruce Castor (who works at van der Veen’s law firm), and William Brennan (of Brennan Law Offices) worked alongside other lawyers to secure the 45th president’s acquittal before the U.S. Senate on one count of incitement of insurrection over the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol Complex.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS News

CBS News

