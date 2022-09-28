Read full article on original website
CBS News
Reward increased to $55,000 for information leading to arrest in murder of Baltimore man in Washington, D.C.
BALTIMORE - A reward has been increased to $55,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction of 27-year-old Avery Miler, who is accused of killing a Baltimore man who was installing solar panels in Washington D.C. in August. Miler is facing charges in the death of 25-year-old Aryeh...
Eliza Fletcher autopsy reveals teacher abducted during jog died from a gunshot wound to the head
A Tennessee kindergarten teacher who police said was kidnapped during a pre-dawn run and then killed earlier this month died from a gunshot wound to the head, an autopsy report released Thursday showed. Eliza Fletcher, 34, had a gunshot wound in the back of the head and also had blunt-force...
Trump reportedly ignoring advice from lawyer he paid $3m retainer for Mar-a-Lago documents case
Weeks after paying a respected Florida defence attorney a $3m retainer to represent him in dealings with the Department of Justice following the 8 August search of his home, former president Donald Trump is reportedly ignoring the attorney’s advice in favour of tactics that are far more combative but place him at greater legal risk.
travelnoire.com
A Woman of Color Was Allegedly Assaulted by a White Man On Southwest Airlines
Saarah Sareshwala, an Indian woman, was allegedly assaulted by a white man on Southwest Airlines. According to Sareshwala’s husband, Faraaz — a Google engineer who recounted the story on Twitter — the flight was on its way to Phoenix from Orlando. According to Faraaz, his wife had...
Judge Warns of Justice Department’s Gift to Trump That Could Keep on Giving
A judge has warned that former President Donald Trump is building a legal shield that could block him from being held accountable for inciting the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, pointing to the bizarre move by the Department of Justice to side with Trump in a rape defamation case last year.
Justice Department to seek prison time for Texas family of 5 in Jan. 6 case
Prosecutors are seeking prison time for five members of a Texas family arrested for roles in the U.S. Capitol breach. In new court filings, the Justice Department recommends one month in prison for Dawn and Thomas Munn, and 21-day prison sentences for three of the couple's adult children. The Munn...
Man charged with fatally striking "Gone Girl" actor Lisa Banes with electric scooter in NYC pleads guilty
The man charged with fatally striking "Gone Girl" actor Lisa Banes with an electric scooter last year pleaded guilty to manslaughter Wednesday and is expected to be sentenced to one to three years in prison. Brian Boyd, 27, will be sentenced Nov. 30 in the death of Banes, who was hit by the scooter Boyd was operating as she crossed a New York City street in June 2021.
Man who hid his own father’s death to keep collecting retirement headed to prison, ordered to repay $132,000
An Alabama man has been sentenced to a year in prison and ordered to repay $132,000 he bilked from an Alabama county’s retirement system by concealing his father’s death and continuing to collect his retirement funds. A federal judge on Monday sentenced the man for devising a scheme...
Officer Grabs Student By Neck, Pulls Hair During Arrest: Video
The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office released hour-long body camera footage of the arrest of 18-year-old student Tauris Sledge after a short clip of the encounter between him and an East Ridge High School SRO went viral.
Thief with conscience helps police arrest a pedophile
It was in 2013 when a thief broke into someone's house in Spain to steal some money or anything of value. He was an expert thief who had been stealing for quite a couple of years. When he entered that particular house, he went through his usual stealing routine of scouting the entire house to find something valuable.
Brothers in Texas arrested after 2 migrants shot, one fatally, near U.S.-Mexico border
Two brothers in Texas have been arrested after authorities say one of them opened fire on a group of migrants getting water near the U.S.-Mexico border, killing one man and shooting a woman in the stomach, according to court documents filed Thursday. The shooting Tuesday was in rural Hudspeth County...
Washington Examiner
Trump deposition delayed after he refused to relocate from Mar-a-Lago despite hurricane
Donald Trump’s deposition scheduled for Friday in a lawsuit brought against him and the Trump Organization has been rescheduled due to the former president riding out Hurricane Ian at Mar-a-Lago. Trump’s lawyers and the lawyers for the class action plaintiffs — who sued Trump, his business, and his children...
Woman charged with setting fire at Massachusetts apartment that killed 4, including man who had sued Infowars
A former tenant appeared in court Friday to face arson and murder charges in connection with a fire at a Massachusetts apartment building last May that claimed the lives of four people, including a man who had sued right-wing radio host Alex Jones ' Infowars website. Yvonne Ngoiri, 36, faces...
Defense theory: Shooter used her toe to pull the trigger
On July 14, 2017, Fairfax County, Virginia, patrol officers busted through the front door of a million-dollar home. They quickly discovered the bodies of Pam Hargan, 63, and her daughter, Helen, 24, who had a rifle at the scene. Almost as quickly, police told reporters it was a murder-suicide and told Helen's father her wound appeared to be "self-inflicted."
Judge sides with Trump lawyers, rejecting some of special master's requirements in documents case
Federal Judge Aileen Cannon disagreed with the special master she appointed, ruling that former President Donald Trump's legal team does not have to comply with some of the demands he has made of Trump in setting up his review of documents seized by the FBI from the former president's Florida residence in August.
6 police officers shot dead amid cartel turf war in northern Mexico: "Cowardly attack"
Gunmen on Wednesday killed six police officers in a northern Mexican state where rival cartels are fighting over drug trafficking routes, authorities said. Five of the officers were shot dead while training at a sports center in Calera de Victor Rosales, the Zacatecas state government said. Two more law enforcement...
Republicans Hail 'Patriotic' FBI Agent Who Refused To Work On Jan. 6 Cases
Special agent Stephen Friend said he thinks U.S. Capitol riot defendants can’t get a fair trial and that some are innocent.
Justice Department argues Trump should organize seized documents in new filing
The Department of Justice argued to special master Raymond Dearie that former President Donald Trump should have to categorize which documents were seized from Mar-a-Lago and address if any documents were not part of the FBI's August raid on the Florida resort.
CBS News
LAPD identifies suspect in fatal shooting of rapper PnB Rock and arrests 2 others
The Los Angeles Police Department identified a suspect and arrested two other people in connection with the fatal shooting of rapper PnB Rock earlier this month. Freddie Lee Trone was identified "as being a person involved" in the killing of the rapper, according to a LAPD news release. Trone is considered armed and dangerous, police said, and anyone who sees him should immediately call 911.
Trump’s Jan. 6 Impeachment Lawyers Will Represent Trump-Owned Corporation as New York Investigations Intensify
Impeachment lawyers for former President Donald Trump are preparing to represent one part of the Trump family’s business empire over tax fraud allegations in New York City. Michael van der Veen, onetime Pennsylvania Attorney General Bruce Castor (who works at van der Veen’s law firm), and William Brennan (of Brennan Law Offices) worked alongside other lawyers to secure the 45th president’s acquittal before the U.S. Senate on one count of incitement of insurrection over the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol Complex.
CBS News
