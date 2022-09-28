ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oshkosh, WI

ArtsCore welcomes MisEducation of HipHop to Reeve Union

ArtsCore, a partnership between the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh, the Paine Art Center and Gardens and regional public school districts designed to support pre-service and early career teachers in their efforts to teach in and through the arts, welcomed the MisEducation of HipHop to Reeve Union on the Oshkosh campus this week for a presentation titled Healing and Transforming Through HipHop. MisEducation of HipHop, aka MisEd, is a Chicago music-based youth development nonprofit focused on self-acceptance, healing traumas and dream-building.
UWO Chancellor’s Blog: A powerful story to tell

University of Wisconsin Oshkosh Chancellor Andy Leavitt’s talks today about the post-pandemic campus and the University’s efforts to reengage students during a time of enrollment and retention challenges in his latest blog post. There’s also a short video clip of his stint as a conductor of the Titan...
Run With the Cops benefits Special Olympics athletes, participants ‘glow from head-to-toe’

More than just a race, Run With the Cops brings positivity to law enforcement and welcomed support for Special Olympics athletes. The event slated for Thursday, Oct. 6 on the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh campus includes the fun of well-stocked glow stations, an interactive law enforcement vehicle expo, doughnut eating contest and community-building with law enforcement. Proceeds from the 5K event benefit Special Olympics Wisconsin—keeping its opportunities free for all athletes.
2022 Earth Charter Community Summit: Committing to Sustainability and Social Justice

The University of Wisconsin Oshkosh Earth Charter Community Summit kicks off Oct. 12 with a week of events focused on committing to sustainability and social justice. The Earth Charter is an international declaration that provides shared values for building a just, sustainable and peaceful global society. It is based in four guiding principles: respect and care for the community of life, ecological integrity, social and economic justice, and democracy, nonviolence and peace.
