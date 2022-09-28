ArtsCore, a partnership between the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh, the Paine Art Center and Gardens and regional public school districts designed to support pre-service and early career teachers in their efforts to teach in and through the arts, welcomed the MisEducation of HipHop to Reeve Union on the Oshkosh campus this week for a presentation titled Healing and Transforming Through HipHop. MisEducation of HipHop, aka MisEd, is a Chicago music-based youth development nonprofit focused on self-acceptance, healing traumas and dream-building.

