Sister Wives’ Star Christine Brown Reveals Kody Split to ‘Angry’ Meri, Janelle and Robyn Brown

Uncomfortable conversations. Sister Wives documented Christine Brown telling “angry” Meri Brown,Janelle Brown and Robyn Brown about her decision to leave their husband Kody Brown.

In a teaser clip for the Sunday, October 2, episode of the TLC show shared by Us Weekly, Christine, 50, was met with mixed reactions from her sister wives.

“I can’t imagine after 30 years, like, how this looks,” Janelle, 53, told Christine. “You’ve just been so much, like, the fabric of everything.”

During a confessional, Janelle admitted that Christine is “front and center in all my memories” and noted that the Cooking with Just Christine host is “as big a part of my world as Kody is.”

While Janelle was sad about the news, Meri, 51, and Robyn, 43, expressed their negative feelings about Christine’s decision to break up their plural family.

“I’m not happy right now,” Meri said. “It makes me angry.”

Meanwhile, Robyn admitted her frustrations stem from the experience of her past divorce before she found love with Kody, 53. “I’ve been through a divorce. I know what this means,” she said during a confessional. “We’re talking about 18 kids, spouses, grandbabies and five of us that are all connected and committed to each other and technically married.”

She went on to question both Kody and Christine on whether or not they were making the best decision. “I’m looking at Kody and going, ‘Are you going to let this happen?’” Robyn wondered. “I’m looking at Christine going, ‘Are you sure? Do you know what this means?’ Because I do. That was absolute hell and it was for years. It still is hard for my kids. It’s still hard.”

The conversation played out after Christine expressed her concerns about telling Meri, Janelle and Robyn about the divorce during the September 18 episode.

After admitting to Kody that she was “not looking forward” to sharing the news, Christine added, “I don’t want to burn bridges at the end of this.”

While she knew her relationship with Janelle would likely remain strong, the mother of six wasn’t so sure about how Meri and Robyn would react.

“I know that they’re going to be frustrated and mad and hurt and feel betrayed and [wonder], What does that mean to be a sister wife then? Am I still a sister wife?’ And the answer is no,” she said in a confessional. “I can’t be their sister wife anymore. I can be their friend.”

Christine – who shares kids Aspyn, Mykelti, Paedon, Ysabel, Gwendlyn and Truely with the Brown patriarch – announced their split in November 2021.

“After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” she shared at the time. “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family.”