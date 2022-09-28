Dennis Eckersley offers advice to the next wave of broadcasters: ‘Don’t be afraid to say what needs to be said’

TORONTO (AP) - Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and George Springer homered, Alek Manoah pitched six innings and the playoff-bound Toronto Blue Jays beat the Boston Red Sox 8-0 on Friday night.Raimel Tapia also connected for the Blue Jays, who clinched an AL wild-card berth Thursday when the Red Sox beat the Baltimore Orioles. Toronto had a clubhouse celebration after the game Friday.Toronto (88-69) leads the AL wild-card race, ahead of Seattle and Tampa Bay. The Blue Jays went 18-10 in September. They're 14-3 against the Red Sox this season, outsourcing Boston by 56 runs.Guerrero hit a two-run shot off Canadian-born right-hander...

BOSTON, MA ・ 15 HOURS AGO