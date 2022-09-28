Dennis Eckersley offers advice to the next wave of broadcasters: ‘Don’t be afraid to say what needs to be said’

Read full article on original website
NECN
Red Sox Prospect Wows With Effortless Pure Power
Tomase: Red Sox prospect Niko Kavadas is turning heads with his bat originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Niko Kavadas is a throwback prospect, a burly slugger built like former Red Sox first baseman Mike Napoli, except he swings it from the left side. At 6-foot-1 and 230 pounds, Kavadas...
Over the Monster
Daily Red Sox Links: Triston Casas Is The Future
Triston Casas seems really good at hitting the ball a long way, and the Red Sox’s top prospect is doing it at the big league level. You love to see it. (John Tomase; NBC Sports Boston) Perhaps you want to read more about Casas, a player the Red Sox...
Curt Schilling puts Aaron Judge's home run mark in historical perspective, reveals his AL MVP
World Series champion Curt Schilling gave his thoughts on Aaron Judge's home run totals for the 2022 season and reveals why he's not the American League MVP.
NFL・
Curt Schilling claps back at ‘liberal New York Yankee fans’ who think ‘Bloody Sock Game’ was staged
Retired Boston Red Sox pitcher Curt Schilling this week sounded off on Yankees fans who still believe his "Bloody Sock Game" during the 2004 ALCS was staged.
Red Sox payroll could have $121.5M coming off books; Will J.D. Martinez, Xander Bogaerts, others return in 2023?
The Red Sox will pay a luxury tax for exceeding the $230 million competitive balance tax base threshold in 2022. Boston’s payroll is approximately $234.5 million, as calculated by MassLive.com and the AP. But potentially $121.5 million could come off the books this offseason. Of course, they will have...
Yardbarker
Former Power Hitter Dominating In Red Sox System As Hard-Throwing Reliever
Do the Boston Red Sox have the next Shohei Ohtani on their hands?. Absolutely not, but prospect Michael Gettys still provided one of the most intriguing storylines of the 2022 minor league season. The 26-year-old was previously most known for his 2019 season with the Triple-A El Paso Chihuahuas (San...
3 notable Red Sox who won’t be back and where they’ll sign
These three notable Boston Red Sox players won’t be back next season and this is where they will end up signing. The Boston Red Sox are going to look a lot different next season. Their failures in 2022 should lead to some major changes. The opt-out in Xander Bogaerts’...
Barry Bonds-Yankees marriage would’ve altered the best of Red Sox history
The New York Yankees of the 1990s were a force to be reckoned with. Between 1990-99, they clinched two Wild Card berths and won the World Series in each of the three years that they won the division. Now, imagine if the 90s Yankees had Barry Bonds. According to Bonds...
Yardbarker
Braves Add Ex-Red Sox Hurler To Bolster Pitching Depth For Playoff Run
The Atlanta Braves are turning to a former Boston Red Sox reliever to aid their mission of overthrowing the New York Mets for a National League East division crown. The Braves selected the contract of right-handed reliever Silvino Bracho on Wednesday. The 30-year-old pitched one scoreless frame earlier in the season for Atlanta, but began his season in the Red Sox organization.
Popculture
Boston Red Sox Pitcher and Wife Welcome First Child
A Boston Red Sox pitcher just became a new father. On Instagram, Josh Taylor and his wife, Emily, announced the birth of their son, Jackson Thomas Taylor. The couple shared a series of photos of them at the hospital holding their son and revealing he was born last Friday. "Our...
Guerrero homers, wild-card Blue Jays rout Red Sox 8-0
TORONTO (AP) - Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and George Springer homered, Alek Manoah pitched six innings and the playoff-bound Toronto Blue Jays beat the Boston Red Sox 8-0 on Friday night.Raimel Tapia also connected for the Blue Jays, who clinched an AL wild-card berth Thursday when the Red Sox beat the Baltimore Orioles. Toronto had a clubhouse celebration after the game Friday.Toronto (88-69) leads the AL wild-card race, ahead of Seattle and Tampa Bay. The Blue Jays went 18-10 in September. They're 14-3 against the Red Sox this season, outsourcing Boston by 56 runs.Guerrero hit a two-run shot off Canadian-born right-hander...
Will Red Sox sign Xander Bogaerts, extend Rafael Devers? ‘I hope it happens,’ Devers says
TORONTO — The Red Sox would make a big statement early in the offseason if they re-signed Xander Bogaerts, then extended slugger Rafael Devers longterm. Bogaerts is expected to opt out of the remaining three years, $60 million left on his contract and become a free agent this offseason. Devers, meanwhile, is eligible for free agency after the 2023 season. He’s open to negotiating a longterm deal this winter.
Watch Red Sox Prospect Ceddanne Rafaela's Insane Defensive Highlights
Boston Red Sox prospect Ceddanne Rafaela can flash the leather all around the diamond with plenty of highlights to prove it.
