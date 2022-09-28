Read full article on original website
Quartz District project in Dale City moves forward
A large mixed-use project in the Dale City area is close to approval. At its Sept. 21 meeting, the Prince William County Planning Commission unanimously recommended approval of the proposed Quartz District. The project is planned on 145 acres at the intersection of Minnieville Road and the Prince William Parkway....
Unmanned aviation company expanding in Manassas; RapidFlight investing $5.5M, adding 119 new jobs
An advanced aviation company is setting up shop in Manassas, working on a $5.5 million expansion as the city’s military contracting and advanced electronics manufacturing sector continues to grow. RapidFlight – an unmanned aircraft design and manufacturing company – is locating its system design and manufacturing operations on Center...
Sun Gazette editorial: Passage of Arlington bond package will come at a price
It was back during the White House occupancy of Jimmy Carter (!!) that Arlington voters last turned down a local bond referendum, and we have every expectation that the six-referendum packaging totaling approximately a half-billion dollars will win easy passage on Nov. 8. After all, bonds are “free money.” Right?...
Arlington jobless rate ticks up, but remains lowest in state
Want the good news or the bad news when it comes to Arlington’s latest employment/unemployment data?. Start with the good news: The county retained its position as having the lowest jobless rate in the commonwealth in August and did so solo, having had to share the distinction a month before with Madison and Highland counties.
Elevating Others is What Her Business is All About
As a young girl growing up in challenging circumstances, Jameece Pinckney knew there had to be more to life. She was determined to work hard and, as she calls it, “Grow herself up.”. “That has really driven me my entire life,” says the Haymarket resident. “I didn't really have...
Arlington GOP comes out against Arlington bond package
“No,” “no,” “no,” “no,” “no.” And for good measure, one more “no,” too. The Arlington County Republican Committee on Sept. 27 voted to oppose the six county bond referendums, totaling approximately a half-billion-with-a-b dollars, on the Nov. 8 ballot.
For sale near Leesburg: One of the nation's oldest homes on the market
Built in 1743, the Shenstone Manor House outside Leesburg is one of the nation's oldest homes for sale this week on Realtor.com. The house features the original cooking fireplace, an original winding staircase and two barns on over six acres. Take a look.
Occoquan to study riverwalk expansion
Occoquan wants to develop a plan for the future of properties along the river. At its meeting Sept. 20, the Town Council approved the allocation of up to $41,000 to create a vision plan for Riverwalk Expansion and Riverwalk Overlook Extension projects. The Berkley Group LLC will create the plan....
Officials break ground on University Boulevard ‘jug handle’
Prince William County transportation officials broke ground Tuesday on a new $24 million “quadrant” intersection at University Boulevard and Prince William Parkway, promising that the new “jug handle” would speed up the flow of traffic through the intersection. The new design – which the Virginia Department...
Regional jobless rate shows another year-over-year decline but monthly uptick
Despite a tick upward from July, the Washington metropolitan area’s August jobless rate was well below that of a year before, joining a large menagerie of the nation’s metros that saw lower year-over-year unemployment even as economic clouds continue to gather on the horizon. With 3,382,685 counted in...
More Fairfax students getting access to free public transit
Since 2018, Fairfax County’s Free Student Bus Pass + Metrobus program has let Justice High School students ride for free on Metrobuses and Fairfax Connector and City of Fairfax CUE buses. Fairfax County and Fairfax city officials gathered at George C. Marshall High School Sept. 22 to celebrate the...
InFive: Jug handle intersection, hair extension robbery and latest on Ian
Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. Prince William County transportation officials broke ground Tuesday on a new $24 million “quadrant” intersection at University Boulevard and Prince William Parkway, promising that the new “jug handle” would speed up the flow of traffic through the intersection.
Prince William School Board unveils draft collective bargaining resolution
The Prince William County School Board released a draft collective bargaining resolution Friday afternoon, detailing the process by which collective bargaining among school employees in the county could play out and what would be on the table for negotiations. Under the proposed plan, which will be discussed at Tuesday night’s...
Contract will support upgrades to water mains in Vienna
The Vienna Town Council on Sept. 26 approved a $1.25 million contract with Crown Construction Service to improve water mains within the town’s water-service area. The contractor will install new water mains and meters, repair aging infrastructure such as valves and hydrants, and take steps to improve the water system’s functionality.
Storm cancellations and delays around Northern Virginia
The remnants of Hurricane Ian are expected to bring heavy rain and high winds to Northern Virginia this weekend, resulting in fall events being postponed or canceled. Here's a list of what we know so far. Have a cancellation you'd like published? Email karipugh@insidenova.com. -- The 39th Manassas Fall Jubilee...
Culpeper Farm Tour draws thousands for weekend event
Culpeper’s 25th Annual Farm Tour did not disappoint, drawing thousands of visitors from surrounding counties and states to join in fun at Culpeper farms. The event, sponsored by Culpeper County’s Department of Economic Development, showcased Culpeper farms and allowed the 3,635 tallied visitors to learn up close. The variety of farms, activities, demonstrations and vendors gave visitors options for all day fun.
Pedestrian killed walking on Balls Ford Road in Manassas area
A pedestrian was killed Tuesday night after being struck by an SUV on Balls Ford Road in the Manassas area. The pedestrian was wearing dark clothes and walking in the road with traffic when he was hit by 2022 GMC Terrain traveling east on Balls Ford near Copper Mine Road just after 8 p.m., police said.
Three Culpeper residents charged with unemployment compensation fraud
Three Culpeper residents were indicted Friday by the Commonwealth of Virginia Attorney General's office with seven total charges of unemployment compensation fraud. Susan Banks was charged with one count of felony obtaining money by false pretense, one count of felony conspiracy to commit larceny and and one count of misdemeanor computer fraud.
UPDATED: Artfest in McLean canceled due to predicted weather this weekend
McLean Project for the Arts is canceling the 2022 MPAartfest, originally scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 2 in McLean Central Park, due to predicted rainfall associated with Hurricane Ian. The decision was made in conjunction with the Fairfax County Park Authority and local weather experts, in anticipation of the 2-3 inches...
Fairfax man charged with killing 82-year-old father
A 36-year-old Fairfax County man is charged with killing his father Tuesday afternoon in their home in the Rose Hill area. At 2:37 p.m. officers responded to a home in the 5500 block of Justis Place for a death investigation. Talat Hassanein, 82, was found unconscious at the bottom of the basement stairs, Fairfax County police said in a news release. Rescue workers pronounced Talat dead at the scene. Talat lived in the home with his adult sons, who were present at the time.
