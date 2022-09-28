Read full article on original website
WAAY-TV
Listen to the terrifying call of a Florida woman trapped in floodwaters
CNN obtains a recorded phone call of a woman's struggle to survive Hurricane Ian. The storm surge flooded Hope Labriola's Fort Myers Beach home before she was rescued. Take a listen.
WAAY-TV
Hurricane Ian makes landfall in South Carolina
Hurricane Ian has made another landfall, this time in South Carolina, after carving a swath of destruction across Florida earlier this week. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Ian’s center came ashore Friday afternoon near Georgetown with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph (140 kph). Ian hit Florida’s Gulf...
WAAY-TV
Tropical Storm Ian intensifies on path to South Carolina as Florida awakens to devastating damage
Rescuers pulled people from roofs, flooded homes and submerged vehicles across Florida on Thursday as Tropical Storm Ian brought high winds, flooding rains and catastrophic storm surge to the state. Further, Ian is expected to turn north and drop more heavy rain on central and northeast Florida throughout Thursday. The...
WAAY-TV
Ian regains hurricane strength as it targets South Carolina; 9 deaths reported
Ian has regained hurricane strength as it heads toward South Carolina a day after devastating a cross section of Florida. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says the storm’s maximum sustained winds increased Thursday to 75 mph. At 4 p.m. Central, it was centered about 240 miles south of Charleston, South Carolina, and moving northeast at 10 mph.
WAAY-TV
LIVE CAMS: Hurricane Ian batters South Carolina
These live cameras are providing views and information about Hurricane Ian as it makes landfall in South Carolina on Friday. The streams could go down due to the weather or change. Stay with WAAY 31 News for the most up-to-date coverage of Hurricane Ian's impact. See this birds-eye view of...
WAAY-TV
Hurricane Ian makes Florida landfall with 150 mph winds
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) - The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Ian's most damaging winds have begun hitting Florida's southwest coast as the storm made landfall. NOAA Doppler radar imagery indicates that the eye of Ian made landfall along the southwestern coast of Florida near Cayo Costa about 2:05 p.m. Central. Winds were near 150.
WAAY-TV
Sunshine in North Alabama while Major Hurricane Ian impacts western Florida
Sunshine and blue skies are on-tap today for North Alabama and Southern Tennessee! Dew points are low, temperatures are cooler than even yesterday, and there is hardly a cloud in the sky! A strong breeze is coming to us from out of the northwest at about 20 mph, meaning that breezy areas in the shade are actually feeling a bit chilly today!
WAAY-TV
Huntsville Utilities preparing to head to Florida to help people impacted by Hurricane Ian
Huntsville Utilities announced on Wednesday eight of its members will soon be going to Orlando, Florida. As part of the American Public Power Association’s Mutual Aid Network, Huntsville Utilities responds to requests for assistance from other municipal utilities to help restore power after natural disasters and other catastrophic events.
WAAY-TV
Alabama creates QR code to connect hurricane evacuees with hotel rooms
As Hurricane Ian neared Florida, evacuation warnings were issued for millions of the state's residents. Many of them made their way to Alabama, and many more are likely to join them in seeking temporary shelter now that the hurricane has made landfall as a Category 4 storm. To help, the...
WAAY-TV
Picture-Perfect Weekend in North Alabama and Southern Tennessee
Saturday will be an absolutely lovely day for us here in North Alabama and Southern Tennessee. Plenty of sunshine is in store for us and a very strong breeze will stay with us throughout the day. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s with very very low dew points.
WAAY-TV
Weekend looks drier as Ian tracks east
Clear sky conditions overnight as lows drop into the chilly upper 40s. We will keep winds out of the north Friday. That will hold high temperatures in the mid- to upper 80s, with wind gusts up to 25 mph at times. The weekend continues to trend drier now that Hurricane...
WAAY-TV
Ian makes landfall, could bring weekend rain
After a cool and breezy day, sky conditions will remain clear overnight as lows drop into the chilly mid- to upper 40s. Thursday looks to be a repeat of Wednesday, with sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-70s. We will continue the trend into Friday as temperatures rebound into the...
WAAY-TV
Preparing for a 'twindemic': Could there be a winter surge of Covid-19 and the flu in North Alabama?
Concerns about a possible "twindemic" are on the rise. Doctors say it's possible we will see a winter surge of COVID-19 and the flu. Dr. Damon Fierro said he would get a flu shot between now and November at the latest. If you're also up to get your COVID-19 booster...
WAAY-TV
More than 30 years ago, a Marine sent a letter to North Alabama from overseas. It arrived this month
It started with a request 31 years ago for some sand for a North Alabama woman's collection, sent to a Marine deployed in the Middle East, and ended this month with a special delivery. Kevin Robinson was deployed with the Marine Corps in 1990 and 1991 during Operation Desert Shield/Storm....
WAAY-TV
Man arrested after missing Ohio girl found safe in Decatur
A 34-year-old man is in the Morgan County Jail charged with interfering with custody after the kidnapping of an Ohio girl. On Thursday, Decatur Police found Marceleno Vicente Solis at a home in Decatur with a missing child out of Ohio. Police say he took her from her home without...
WAAY-TV
Alabama Department of Corrections cancels weekend visitation as inmate strike continues
Weekend visitation has been canceled at prisons across Alabama in response to an ongoing inmate strike. The Alabama Department of Corrections said Thursday it continues to experience inmate work stoppages at most major male facilities. These stoppages began Monday, when inmates refused to show up for prison jobs in kitchens, laundry rooms and custodial departments in protest of poor conditions at the facilities.
