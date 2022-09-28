ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
WAAY-TV

Hurricane Ian makes landfall in South Carolina

Hurricane Ian has made another landfall, this time in South Carolina, after carving a swath of destruction across Florida earlier this week. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Ian’s center came ashore Friday afternoon near Georgetown with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph (140 kph). Ian hit Florida’s Gulf...
FLORIDA STATE
WAAY-TV

Ian regains hurricane strength as it targets South Carolina; 9 deaths reported

Ian has regained hurricane strength as it heads toward South Carolina a day after devastating a cross section of Florida. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says the storm’s maximum sustained winds increased Thursday to 75 mph. At 4 p.m. Central, it was centered about 240 miles south of Charleston, South Carolina, and moving northeast at 10 mph.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
City
Fort Myers, FL
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
WAAY-TV

LIVE CAMS: Hurricane Ian batters South Carolina

These live cameras are providing views and information about Hurricane Ian as it makes landfall in South Carolina on Friday. The streams could go down due to the weather or change. Stay with WAAY 31 News for the most up-to-date coverage of Hurricane Ian's impact. See this birds-eye view of...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WAAY-TV

Hurricane Ian makes Florida landfall with 150 mph winds

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) - The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Ian's most damaging winds have begun hitting Florida's southwest coast as the storm made landfall. NOAA Doppler radar imagery indicates that the eye of Ian made landfall along the southwestern coast of Florida near Cayo Costa about 2:05 p.m. Central. Winds were near 150.
FLORIDA STATE
WAAY-TV

Sunshine in North Alabama while Major Hurricane Ian impacts western Florida

Sunshine and blue skies are on-tap today for North Alabama and Southern Tennessee! Dew points are low, temperatures are cooler than even yesterday, and there is hardly a cloud in the sky! A strong breeze is coming to us from out of the northwest at about 20 mph, meaning that breezy areas in the shade are actually feeling a bit chilly today!
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Cnn#Waay#Hurricane Ian
WAAY-TV

Weekend looks drier as Ian tracks east

Clear sky conditions overnight as lows drop into the chilly upper 40s. We will keep winds out of the north Friday. That will hold high temperatures in the mid- to upper 80s, with wind gusts up to 25 mph at times. The weekend continues to trend drier now that Hurricane...
ALABAMA STATE
WAAY-TV

Ian makes landfall, could bring weekend rain

After a cool and breezy day, sky conditions will remain clear overnight as lows drop into the chilly mid- to upper 40s. Thursday looks to be a repeat of Wednesday, with sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-70s. We will continue the trend into Friday as temperatures rebound into the...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WAAY-TV

Man arrested after missing Ohio girl found safe in Decatur

A 34-year-old man is in the Morgan County Jail charged with interfering with custody after the kidnapping of an Ohio girl. On Thursday, Decatur Police found Marceleno Vicente Solis at a home in Decatur with a missing child out of Ohio. Police say he took her from her home without...
DECATUR, AL
WAAY-TV

Alabama Department of Corrections cancels weekend visitation as inmate strike continues

Weekend visitation has been canceled at prisons across Alabama in response to an ongoing inmate strike. The Alabama Department of Corrections said Thursday it continues to experience inmate work stoppages at most major male facilities. These stoppages began Monday, when inmates refused to show up for prison jobs in kitchens, laundry rooms and custodial departments in protest of poor conditions at the facilities.
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy