How to Make Sense of Addiction
Substance use is a behavior that serves a purpose. Substance use only becomes a problem when its harm increases and its benefits are lowered. Making sense of one's relationship with a substance is the first step to cultivating a different relationship with it. Many people who come to me wanting...
Sociosexuality and Relationships
Sociosexuality examines the willingness to engage in sex in the absence of affectional bonds or emotional involvement. Those who are unrestricted in their sociosexuality place greater importance on attractiveness and social visibility attributes. Knowing one's sociosexuality may be important, as relationship-related behaviors are tied to this construct. Sociosexuality. Sociosexuality examines...
Understanding the 5 Stages of Adult Development
The stages of adult development provide perspective on oneself and what actions are needed to improve. Only through transformation can people truly move from one stage of human development to another. The majority of people exist in Stage 3, the "Socialized Mind," where they are influenced by family, society, or...
How confronting a $20 million mistake made me a better leader
College students on Reddit gamed Owler's crowdsourcing system and got paid more than $200,000. Strong leaders are willing to adapt. You may start with a singular vision of your company’s future only to find that vision upended by an unexpected challenge. When my company, Owler, was just getting off...
The Masculine Mystique: Helping Men Find Their True Self
What is a man? It’s a pervasive question that enters the realm of therapy when male clients come to me to address their varied issues. No matter what the issue is—addiction, marital problems, or work/life balance—it invariably touches on the question of masculinity. Women tend to have...
What Is Love?
We all know love when we feel it, but how do we define it?. Love has been defined many different ways through the years. Some researchers think of love as feelings like intimacy and commitment, while others say it is a moment of connection. If I asked you to tell...
How to Succeed at University (or College)
This post is inspired by my reading of Helen Lees’s new book, Playing the University Game: The Art of University-Based Self-Education. I recommend it for anyone involved in higher education, whether as prospective student, current student, recovering student, faculty, counselor, someone paying the bills, or (especially) the president of the place. It takes us below the polish and fantasy of the brochures and hype to an honest look at the highs and lows of university life.
Erosion of Affection
Retrospective analyses or "autopsies" of relationships in jeopardy or that have failed often reveal an erosion of affection. When issues between partners are not adequately and amicably resolved, the potential for irreparable damage is great. Partners need to be reasonably alert to the development of potentially harmful issues that can...
How Well Do We Know Our Romantic Partners?
Research shows that people have a positive bias when evaluating their partners. We can inflate our perceptions of a partner's good qualities while still accurately knowing where they stand relative to others. We tend to be relatively accurate in our assessments of our partners' objective abilities. How well do we...
How TikTok and Twitter Get Trauma So Wrong
Trauma is presented in an overly simplistic way on social media, including misinformation about symptoms and poor understanding of diagnosis. It is important to understand why mental health misinformation is rife on social media, and to determine accurate sources of information. Mental health information on social media should be considered...
How to Foster Workplace Well-Being: Where Do We Go From Here?
From the very first days of the COVID-19 pandemic, it was clear that the communal trauma we were going through was going to have a profound and lasting psychological toll on health care workers. A study Mount Sinai conducted in April 2020, when the pandemic first hit New York, found that 39 percent of frontline health care workers demonstrated symptoms of COVID-19-related post-traumatic stress disorder, depression, or anxiety.
What It's Like to Be an Estranged Grandparent: 4 Core Themes
Parental alienation is when one parent manipulates a child in order to poison their relationship with the other parent. The resulting alienation between the child and the “target parent," however, often leads to estrangement from grandparents on the alientated side as well. In other words, parental alienation can reverberate across generations, as grandparents, too, suffer a serious loss.
On the Origin of Consciousness
Consciousness research could grow from the fusion of first-person and third-person perspectives into an embodied emotional intelligent view. Quality training in self-observation is necessary for understanding the movements and emotional forces in our mind. A combined high-quality perspective on consciousness could make a creative contribution to mental health and the...
How Estrangement Defines Other Relationships and Friendships
After an estrangement, many suffer from post-traumatic symptoms, such as emotional flashbacks, hyper-vigilance, and low self-esteem. Some say that a cutoff hurts their ability to trust anyone. They think: "If I can't trust my family, who can I trust?" Longing to replace the family they’ve lost, the estranged often resort...
Recognize Your Relationship Patterns
Romance and sexual passion are connected in a very real way to the deepest patterns of your childhood, those relationship patterns that you experienced with your mother and father from the earliest stages of childhood development. Parental bonds. The way your parents cared for and bonded with you, as well...
What ‘Being a Man’ in Your Relationship Really Means
It takes courage to speak up about issues that go against gender norms. Psychology research highlights the importance of talking about one’s feelings and expressing one’s emotions. Romantic relationships require continuous effort and attention. Many men come to therapy feeling challenged by the expectation to be "tough" in...
What I Learned About the Importance of Values in a Relationship
As my wedding quickly approaches, I find myself both taking comfort in the arms of my fiancé while also being reminded of the past and filled with gratitude for how my life has unfolded. The ideas below are ones that come from reflective thought and research:. Choose someone who...
Spirituality, Wellness, and Conspiracy Beliefs
Spirituality, wellness, and conspiracy theories offer an illusion of control, special knowledge, and understanding of the world. It’s easy to overestimate one’s understanding of complex topics. Science and critical thinking are harder than they seem. People who over-rely on intuition or gut feelings are more likely to believe...
The Love That Has No Name
Homosexuality has been called “the love that dare not speak its name.”[1] Our love for objects and activities, however, is a love that had no name at all. One of the first things I noticed when I started researching our love for objects, activities, places, products, brands, and all sorts of other things, was there wasn’t a word to describe the topic I was investigating. In most cases, the best term for the love of things is simply love. But there are times when it’s useful to distinguish the love of things from the love of people. And none of English’s more than one million words did the job.
Self-Affirmations Alone Don't Work
Self-affirmations and wishful thinking are often counter-productive. Story editing can counter debilitating narratives about ourselves. Learned optimism, like hope, is grounded in cognitive evidence and wonder. Psychologist Martin Seligman's ABCDE framework of learned optimism provides a basis for story editing. We often hear about the power of positive thinking: Simply...
