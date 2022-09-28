ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Inside Nova

Vienna's tallest building allowed to have larger percentage of medical uses

Vienna’s tallest office building – at six stories, not exactly a skyscraper – will be allowed to accommodate more office uses, the Vienna Town Council agreed Sept. 26. White Oak Tower, located at 301 Maple Ave., W., was built in 1977 and converted to commercial condominiums in 2005. The Council, at the time reasoning that medical uses typically require more parking than standard offices, approved the conversion on the condition that no more than 50 percent of the building’s space could be occupied by medical offices.
VIENNA, VA
Inside Nova

Arlington GOP comes out against Arlington bond package

“No,” “no,” “no,” “no,” “no.” And for good measure, one more “no,” too. The Arlington County Republican Committee on Sept. 27 voted to oppose the six county bond referendums, totaling approximately a half-billion-with-a-b dollars, on the Nov. 8 ballot.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Arlington jobless rate ticks up, but remains lowest in state

Want the good news or the bad news when it comes to Arlington’s latest employment/unemployment data?. Start with the good news: The county retained its position as having the lowest jobless rate in the commonwealth in August and did so solo, having had to share the distinction a month before with Madison and Highland counties.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

More Fairfax students getting access to free public transit

Since 2018, Fairfax County’s Free Student Bus Pass + Metrobus program has let Justice High School students ride for free on Metrobuses and Fairfax Connector and City of Fairfax CUE buses. Fairfax County and Fairfax city officials gathered at George C. Marshall High School Sept. 22 to celebrate the...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Commission delays comprehensive plan recommendation

Nearing the end of its process, the Culpeper County Planning Commission voted on Sept. 22 to delay its recommendation of passage or denial of the comprehensive plan until more details become ironed out. “This is a very important document to us because the planning commission uses it almost though it’s...
CULPEPER COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Officials break ground on University Boulevard ‘jug handle’

Prince William County transportation officials broke ground Tuesday on a new $24 million “quadrant” intersection at University Boulevard and Prince William Parkway, promising that the new “jug handle” would speed up the flow of traffic through the intersection. The new design – which the Virginia Department...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Quartz District project in Dale City moves forward

A large mixed-use project in the Dale City area is close to approval. At its Sept. 21 meeting, the Prince William County Planning Commission unanimously recommended approval of the proposed Quartz District. The project is planned on 145 acres at the intersection of Minnieville Road and the Prince William Parkway....
DALE CITY, VA
Inside Nova

New apartment complex designed to boost housing for veterans

The Arlington Partnership for Affordable Housing (APAH) recently marked the grand opening of Lucille and Bruce Terwilliger Place, the nonprofit developer’s new affordable-housing development and new home to American Legion Post 139 in the Virginia Square neighborhood. APAH was joined by its partners, funders, supporters and the U.S. Secretary...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Elevating Others is What Her Business is All About

As a young girl growing up in challenging circumstances, Jameece Pinckney knew there had to be more to life. She was determined to work hard and, as she calls it, “Grow herself up.”. “That has really driven me my entire life,” says the Haymarket resident. “I didn't really have...
HAYMARKET, VA
Inside Nova

Storm cancellations and delays around Northern Virginia

The remnants of Hurricane Ian are expected to bring heavy rain and high winds to Northern Virginia this weekend, resulting in fall events being postponed or canceled. Here's a list of what we know so far. Have a cancellation you'd like published? Email karipugh@insidenova.com. -- The 39th Manassas Fall Jubilee...
VIRGINIA STATE
Inside Nova

Contract will support upgrades to water mains in Vienna

The Vienna Town Council on Sept. 26 approved a $1.25 million contract with Crown Construction Service to improve water mains within the town’s water-service area. The contractor will install new water mains and meters, repair aging infrastructure such as valves and hydrants, and take steps to improve the water system’s functionality.
VIENNA, VA
Inside Nova

Occoquan to study riverwalk expansion

Occoquan wants to develop a plan for the future of properties along the river. At its meeting Sept. 20, the Town Council approved the allocation of up to $41,000 to create a vision plan for Riverwalk Expansion and Riverwalk Overlook Extension projects. The Berkley Group LLC will create the plan....
OCCOQUAN, VA
Inside Nova

UPDATED: Artfest in McLean canceled due to predicted weather this weekend

McLean Project for the Arts is canceling the 2022 MPAartfest, originally scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 2 in McLean Central Park, due to predicted rainfall associated with Hurricane Ian. The decision was made in conjunction with the Fairfax County Park Authority and local weather experts, in anticipation of the 2-3 inches...
MCLEAN, VA
Inside Nova

Three Culpeper residents charged with unemployment compensation fraud

Three Culpeper residents were indicted Friday by the Commonwealth of Virginia Attorney General's office with seven total charges of unemployment compensation fraud. Susan Banks was charged with one count of felony obtaining money by false pretense, one count of felony conspiracy to commit larceny and and one count of misdemeanor computer fraud.
CULPEPER, VA

