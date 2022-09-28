Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Unique Restaurants in Maryland That Are Considered a Must-VisitJoe MertensMaryland State
Teen Jane Doe Identified as Patricia Agnes Gildawie, Missing for 47 yearsA.W. NavesFairfax, VA
Smoke, Shock and SilenceKelley A MurphyWashington, DC
Art born out of lockdown: Sixx Cool Artists share inspiration behind their artHeather JauquetGaithersburg, MD
Washington D.C. Council Approves $10 Million for MigrantsTom HandyWashington, DC
Related
Inside Nova
Vienna's tallest building allowed to have larger percentage of medical uses
Vienna’s tallest office building – at six stories, not exactly a skyscraper – will be allowed to accommodate more office uses, the Vienna Town Council agreed Sept. 26. White Oak Tower, located at 301 Maple Ave., W., was built in 1977 and converted to commercial condominiums in 2005. The Council, at the time reasoning that medical uses typically require more parking than standard offices, approved the conversion on the condition that no more than 50 percent of the building’s space could be occupied by medical offices.
Inside Nova
Arlington GOP comes out against Arlington bond package
“No,” “no,” “no,” “no,” “no.” And for good measure, one more “no,” too. The Arlington County Republican Committee on Sept. 27 voted to oppose the six county bond referendums, totaling approximately a half-billion-with-a-b dollars, on the Nov. 8 ballot.
Inside Nova
Sun Gazette editorial: Passage of Arlington bond package will come at a price
It was back during the White House occupancy of Jimmy Carter (!!) that Arlington voters last turned down a local bond referendum, and we have every expectation that the six-referendum packaging totaling approximately a half-billion dollars will win easy passage on Nov. 8. After all, bonds are “free money.” Right?...
Inside Nova
Arlington jobless rate ticks up, but remains lowest in state
Want the good news or the bad news when it comes to Arlington’s latest employment/unemployment data?. Start with the good news: The county retained its position as having the lowest jobless rate in the commonwealth in August and did so solo, having had to share the distinction a month before with Madison and Highland counties.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Inside Nova
Prince William School Board unveils draft collective bargaining resolution
The Prince William County School Board released a draft collective bargaining resolution Friday afternoon, detailing the process by which collective bargaining among school employees in the county could play out and what would be on the table for negotiations. Under the proposed plan, which will be discussed at Tuesday night’s...
Inside Nova
More Fairfax students getting access to free public transit
Since 2018, Fairfax County’s Free Student Bus Pass + Metrobus program has let Justice High School students ride for free on Metrobuses and Fairfax Connector and City of Fairfax CUE buses. Fairfax County and Fairfax city officials gathered at George C. Marshall High School Sept. 22 to celebrate the...
Inside Nova
Unmanned aviation company expanding in Manassas; RapidFlight investing $5.5M, adding 119 new jobs
An advanced aviation company is setting up shop in Manassas, working on a $5.5 million expansion as the city’s military contracting and advanced electronics manufacturing sector continues to grow. RapidFlight – an unmanned aircraft design and manufacturing company – is locating its system design and manufacturing operations on Center...
Inside Nova
Commission delays comprehensive plan recommendation
Nearing the end of its process, the Culpeper County Planning Commission voted on Sept. 22 to delay its recommendation of passage or denial of the comprehensive plan until more details become ironed out. “This is a very important document to us because the planning commission uses it almost though it’s...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Inside Nova
Officials break ground on University Boulevard ‘jug handle’
Prince William County transportation officials broke ground Tuesday on a new $24 million “quadrant” intersection at University Boulevard and Prince William Parkway, promising that the new “jug handle” would speed up the flow of traffic through the intersection. The new design – which the Virginia Department...
Inside Nova
Quartz District project in Dale City moves forward
A large mixed-use project in the Dale City area is close to approval. At its Sept. 21 meeting, the Prince William County Planning Commission unanimously recommended approval of the proposed Quartz District. The project is planned on 145 acres at the intersection of Minnieville Road and the Prince William Parkway....
Inside Nova
New apartment complex designed to boost housing for veterans
The Arlington Partnership for Affordable Housing (APAH) recently marked the grand opening of Lucille and Bruce Terwilliger Place, the nonprofit developer’s new affordable-housing development and new home to American Legion Post 139 in the Virginia Square neighborhood. APAH was joined by its partners, funders, supporters and the U.S. Secretary...
Inside Nova
InFive: Jug handle intersection, hair extension robbery and latest on Ian
Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. Prince William County transportation officials broke ground Tuesday on a new $24 million “quadrant” intersection at University Boulevard and Prince William Parkway, promising that the new “jug handle” would speed up the flow of traffic through the intersection.
RELATED PEOPLE
Inside Nova
Elevating Others is What Her Business is All About
As a young girl growing up in challenging circumstances, Jameece Pinckney knew there had to be more to life. She was determined to work hard and, as she calls it, “Grow herself up.”. “That has really driven me my entire life,” says the Haymarket resident. “I didn't really have...
Inside Nova
Storm cancellations and delays around Northern Virginia
The remnants of Hurricane Ian are expected to bring heavy rain and high winds to Northern Virginia this weekend, resulting in fall events being postponed or canceled. Here's a list of what we know so far. Have a cancellation you'd like published? Email karipugh@insidenova.com. -- The 39th Manassas Fall Jubilee...
Inside Nova
Contract will support upgrades to water mains in Vienna
The Vienna Town Council on Sept. 26 approved a $1.25 million contract with Crown Construction Service to improve water mains within the town’s water-service area. The contractor will install new water mains and meters, repair aging infrastructure such as valves and hydrants, and take steps to improve the water system’s functionality.
Inside Nova
Northern Virginia students walk out to protest state policies on trans youth
Thousands of students in Prince William County and around Northern Virginia walked out of school this week, part of organized protests against new policies on transgender students released by the Virginia Department of Education Sept. 16. Dozens of walk-out demonstrations took place Tuesday, with several more following Wednesday, including one...
Inside Nova
Occoquan to study riverwalk expansion
Occoquan wants to develop a plan for the future of properties along the river. At its meeting Sept. 20, the Town Council approved the allocation of up to $41,000 to create a vision plan for Riverwalk Expansion and Riverwalk Overlook Extension projects. The Berkley Group LLC will create the plan....
Inside Nova
For sale near Leesburg: One of the nation's oldest homes on the market
Built in 1743, the Shenstone Manor House outside Leesburg is one of the nation's oldest homes for sale this week on Realtor.com. The house features the original cooking fireplace, an original winding staircase and two barns on over six acres. Take a look.
Inside Nova
UPDATED: Artfest in McLean canceled due to predicted weather this weekend
McLean Project for the Arts is canceling the 2022 MPAartfest, originally scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 2 in McLean Central Park, due to predicted rainfall associated with Hurricane Ian. The decision was made in conjunction with the Fairfax County Park Authority and local weather experts, in anticipation of the 2-3 inches...
Inside Nova
Three Culpeper residents charged with unemployment compensation fraud
Three Culpeper residents were indicted Friday by the Commonwealth of Virginia Attorney General's office with seven total charges of unemployment compensation fraud. Susan Banks was charged with one count of felony obtaining money by false pretense, one count of felony conspiracy to commit larceny and and one count of misdemeanor computer fraud.
Comments / 0