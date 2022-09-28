ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Art Bell Vault: Pyramid & Sphinx Mysteries / Antichrist & Time Traveler Open Lines

Coast to Coast AM with George Noory
Coast to Coast AM with George Noory
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ll9oc_0iDkZUyl00

Our newest feature for Coast Insiders, The Art Bell Vault , offers an expanding curated collection with two vintage shows added to the mix each Wednesday. This week's offerings are a pair of classic programs, beginning with a fascinating episode from 7/11/1996 in which Art was joined by author Graham Hancock for a conversation about possible chambers beneath the Sphinx that were said to contain "metallic objects." He also discussed mysteries and peculiarities surrounding the Great Pyramid.

Next, we travel back to March 23rd, 2001 for a memorable edition of Open Lines wherein Art solicited calls from listeners who were either time travelers or those who claimed to be the Antichrist. The former batch of callers included a man who claimed to be phoning into the show from 2008 via the internet and shared 'revelations' about what was to unfold in the future. Among the various 'Antichrists' were a man who called for Iraq to be destroyed and an individual who predicted a forthcoming spiritual awakening in which a powerful person would be sacrificed.

These vintage programs have commercials and breaks removed and are presented in multiple-platforms-- available on-demand for Mac, Windows, IOS, Android, and the Coast app . Many of them feature rare "5th" hours of content from back in the 90s when the show had a longer running time. We do include Art's beloved bumper music, which became such an indelible part of his program.

And for the true Art Bell fan, we offer different listening options to fine-tune your experience, such as guest only, and full show streams. Coast Insiders, we're very happy to bring this new offering to you at no additional charge to your subscription! We welcome your feedback .

Not yet a Coast Insider? Now, is the perfect time to get onboard .

Comments / 0

Related
Richard Scott

Archaeologists found what Jesus looks like.

Image byHeinrich Hofmann, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Disclaimer: This article is only meant for informational and educational purposes. A major breakthrough in the Biblical archaeology, which claimed Jesus doesn't look like as everybody thinks.
Andrei Tapalaga

The Ancient Bible That Has No Moses

The Temple Scroll by David Harris.Courtesy of Israel Museum, Jerusalem. One of the most amazing document finds in history was discovered in 1955. The Reverend Dr. Joe H. Uhrig, one of its founding members, only knew he was traveling to the "Holy Land" to study the Bible. He began his work in the intriguing new sector of "televangelism" after returning to America. His television program, Hand to Heaven, was shot at Alexandria, Virginia's "small rural church." It was created by him as a studio set. Outside, a mock graveyard was present.
msn.com

20 of the most bizarre stories from the bible

From a talking donkey to a man being eaten by a giant fish, the Bible has no shortage of strange stories. In her new book "A Most Peculiar Book: The Inherent Strangeness of the Bible" (Oxford University Press, 2021), Kristin Swenson, an associate professor of religious studies at Virginia Commonwealth University, delves into these stories and many others. Here's a look at 20 of the more bizarre biblical stories that Swenson discusses in the book. Some, such as Jonah being eaten by a giant fish, refer to important archaeological sites, like Nineveh, an ancient Assyrian city in modern-day northern Iraq. Others, such as that of a literal scapegoat, explain how phrases that are commonly used in modern times came into existence.
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Art Bell
Person
Graham Hancock
IndieWire

How Epic ‘Rings of Power’ Battle Scene Came Together

“The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” is a giant collection of individual pieces. Branch down from any one element and there are so many different component parts that have to function together to make it all work. Fight scenes are no different. For every wide shot of a skirmish — in the case of Episode 6, “Udûn,” ones in the Southlands village near the tower Ostirith — each bit of chaos has to mesh together. For series stunt coordinator Vic Armstrong, that starts with assembling a team. When hiring local stunt performers, Armstrong looks not only at strength and...
TV SERIES
Ujwal Sharma

Details and History of The Necronomicon, The Grand Grimoire, and Codex Gigas: The Devil's Bible

Books are wonderful things that can both entertain and benefit your health. They are almost like tools for maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Those who do not read cannot comprehend the joy of reading, but those who read on a regular basis understand the value of diving into a good book. The books you choose to read reflect your personal tastes, which can range from romance to non-fiction. People will frequently read magazine articles or even textbooks if they enjoy doing so. Whatever you choose to read, the numerous benefits of reading will benefit both your mind and body.
msn.com

Hidden hieroglyphics found within Tutankhamun’s tomb

Slide 1 of 29: Tutankhamun was a pharaoh like no other: a minor during his reign, but mighty after his death. He only ruled for 10 years before his untimely death at age 19, so why is he so world-renowned today? When British Egyptologist Howard Carter discovered his tomb in 1922, little did he know that he would unearth some of the most remarkable relics known to ancient Egypt and mysteries that will prevail, like the recent discovery of hieroglyphics reigniting the theory Queen Nefertiti's burial chamber still lies here. Read on about the discovery of Tutankhamun’s royal tomb and the compelling treasures it contained.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sphinx#Pyramid#Coast Insiders#Android
BGR.com

Archaeologists just dug up a mysterious stone structure older than the pyramids and Stonehenge

Archaeologists recently discovered a stone age structure they believe to be older than Stonehenge and the Egyptian pyramids found in Giza. The archaeologists believe the structure, which they say is a roundel, was built around 7,000 years ago. They’re also hopeful that research into the structure could provide more information about these ancient and mysterious structures.
SCIENCE
Indy100

A YouTuber cemented his head in a microwave for views and firefighters were not impressed

We live in a viral economy where hot takes, funny videos and cute cat pictures reign supreme on the internet.Back in 2017, one YouTuber took things way too far though by sticking his head in a microwave and filling it with cement.Just... no.Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletterTwenty-two-year-old Jimmy Swingler was unable to breathe properly as a result, and his friend was forced to call the fire brigade fearing for his life.He and his friends run a YouTube channel called TGFbro.Swingler got the microwave, put his head in it and then filled it with Polyfilla, which quickly...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
ScienceAlert

Secret Clues in Tutankhamun's Tomb Reignite The Idea That Nefertiti Is Hidden Nearby

This year marks the 100-year anniversary of the discovery of Tutankhamun's tomb and, even after all this time, the famous burial site is still revealing its secrets and stirring up controversy. A renowned British Egyptologist and former British Museum curator claims to have found evidence that the tomb's royal murals and hieroglyphics might have been a hasty cover-up. Nicholas Reeves has argued for years now that the painting of Tutankhamun on his tomb's wall is not actually of the pharaoh himself. The lines around the corner of his mouth are often seen in paintings of his predecessor, Nefertiti. Reeves, therefore, thinks that before...
ENTERTAINMENT
HollywoodLife

Rihanna Is Glam In Long Black Dress & Diamond Choker Heading To Dinner In LA: Photos

Rihanna, 34, looked gorgeous during her latest outing on Friday night. The singer was photographed wearing a long black velvet dress with long sleeves and a zip top as well as pointy black shoes as she headed to Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica, CA. She also accessorized with a thick diamond choker-style necklace as her long hair was straight and down.
SANTA MONICA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
Country
Iraq
Coast to Coast AM with George Noory

Coast to Coast AM with George Noory

10K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get news about the weird and bizarre on Coast to Coast AM from radio host George Noory every night!

 https://www.coasttocoastam.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy