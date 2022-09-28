ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Stars of ‘Veep,’ ‘West Wing’ unite for Wisconsin Democrats fundraiser

By Judy Kurtz
 3 days ago

President Selina Meyer might soon come face-to-face with President Josiah Bartlet, as the stars of “Veep” and “The West Wing” unite for a Democratic fundraiser ahead of the midterm elections.

Cast members from both “Veep,” the HBO political satire that starred Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and “The West Wing,” the NBC series that aired from 1999 to 2006, are teaming up for an Oct. 9 virtual event benefitting the Wisconsin Democratic Party.

Dreyfus and “The West Wing’s” Bradley Whitford announced the fundraiser in a Tuesday video.

“In 2022, the road to saving democracy runs directly through my home state of Wisconsin,” Whitford said alongside Dreyfus.

“Every race up and down the ballot is crucial for Democrats to invest in and win,” Dreyfus said while promoting the key swing state event , which is available to donors who contribute any amount.

In addition to Dreyfus and Whitford, the political TV show mashup is poised to include actors Martin Sheen, Allison Janney, Gary Cole, Richard Schiff, Matt Walsh, Anna Chlumsky, Tony Hale, Mary McCormack, Janel Moloney, Timothy Simons and Melissa Fitzgerald.

It’s not the first time that some fictional political power players from different TV shows have joined forces to raise money for Democratic causes. Last year, stars from “The West Wing” and ABC’s “Scandal” came together for a virtual event organized by then-President-elect Biden’s inaugural committee.

The cast of “The West Wing” also reunited for the first time in 17 years back in 2020 to promote When We All Vote, Michelle Obama’s voter registration and engagement initiative.

