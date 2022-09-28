ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lompoc, CA

Comments / 0

Related
Noozhawk

Teen Bicyclist Seriously Injured in Collision with Vehicle in Santa Maria

A teenager was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital after receiving serious injuries when he was struck by a vehicle in north Santa Maria on Friday afternoon. At 3:40 p.m., Santa Maria police and other emergency personnel responded to the intersection of North Broadway and Fesler Street for a report of a bicyclist struck by a vehicle, Officer Andy Brice said.
SANTA MARIA, CA
Noozhawk

Woman Killed by Vehicle in Montecito in Apparent Homicide

A woman was struck by a vehicle and fatally injured in Montecito early Thursday, and detectives are investigating the death as a homicide, according to Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Raquel Zick. Detectives believe the woman was intentionally hit by the vehicle’s driver, and that the suspect and victim...
MONTECITO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Santa Barbara County, CA
Crime & Safety
Lompoc, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Lompoc, CA
County
Santa Barbara County, CA
City
Santa Barbara, CA
City
Santa Maria, CA
Lompoc, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
Santa Barbara County, CA
Accidents
Santa Barbara Independent

One Child Dead, Two Injured After Wednesday-Morning Rollover in Lompoc

A single-vehicle rollover in Lompoc on Wednesday morning resulted in two major injuries — to the 18-year-old female driver and 8-year-old female passenger — and the death of a 10-year-old female passenger, according to a report from California Highway Patrol Officer Michael Griffith. The crash occurred shortly before...
LOMPOC, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Victim Identified in Fatal Vehicle Rollover Near Lompoc

Update by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office. The Coroner’s Bureau is releasing identity of the passenger who died in the single vehicle collision on Highway 1 north of Santa Lucia Canyon Road on September 28, 2022. The decedent is 10-year-old Judith Perez De La Cruz of Lompoc. Child...
LOMPOC, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Gmc#Fire Department#Amr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Facebook
Paso Robles Daily News

Deceased person found in transient camp

Identity being held at this time as next of kin has not been notified. – On Thursday at approximately 9:30 a.m., a call was received by the San Luis Obispo Police Department regarding a possible deceased person at a transient camp near Los Osos Valley Road. Officers and San Luis Obispo Fire EMS responded and found an unresponsive male at a camp near the Los Osos Valley Road Highway 101 exit.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
kprl.com

Fatal on Highway 41 – 09.27.2022

A fatal car crash yesterday morning on highway 41. A 20-year-old Los Osos man died early yesterday in a rollover crash off highway 41. The California Highway Patrol saying the fatal crash came in around 6:40 yesterday morning. The CHP says in a news release that the specific time of the incident is “undetermined.”
LOS OSOS, CA
kclu.org

Arrest made in killing of homeless woman in Ventura County

There’s been an arrest in the murder of a homeless woman whose body was found next to a freeway interchange in Ventura County. In September of last year, the body of Kelsey Ann Dillon was discovered near the Highway 101/33 interchange in Ventura. An autopsy showed she had suffered...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
A-Town Daily News

Atascadero arrest records for Sept. 12 to 18

On Sept. 13, Lisa Marshall Strader, 38, of Templeton, was arrested in Atascadero for driving under the influence with a blood alcohol percent of .08 percent or higher. On Sept. 13, John Scott Rippy, 55, of Santa Maria, was arrested at 5900 Entrada Ave. for driving under the influence with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher.
ATASCADERO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy