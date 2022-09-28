Read full article on original website
Related
Sheriff’s detectives investigate hit-and-run homicide that left one woman dead in Montecito
Detectives are investigating a hit-and-run homicide that left one woman dead Thursday on East Mountain Dr. in Montecito, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office. The post Sheriff’s detectives investigate hit-and-run homicide that left one woman dead in Montecito appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Noozhawk
Teen Bicyclist Seriously Injured in Collision with Vehicle in Santa Maria
A teenager was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital after receiving serious injuries when he was struck by a vehicle in north Santa Maria on Friday afternoon. At 3:40 p.m., Santa Maria police and other emergency personnel responded to the intersection of North Broadway and Fesler Street for a report of a bicyclist struck by a vehicle, Officer Andy Brice said.
Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Detectives investigate homicide in Montecito
Sheriff's detectives are investigating a homicide that killed one woman in Montecito Thursday, Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office announced.
Noozhawk
Woman Killed by Vehicle in Montecito in Apparent Homicide
A woman was struck by a vehicle and fatally injured in Montecito early Thursday, and detectives are investigating the death as a homicide, according to Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Raquel Zick. Detectives believe the woman was intentionally hit by the vehicle’s driver, and that the suspect and victim...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Barbara Independent
One Child Dead, Two Injured After Wednesday-Morning Rollover in Lompoc
A single-vehicle rollover in Lompoc on Wednesday morning resulted in two major injuries — to the 18-year-old female driver and 8-year-old female passenger — and the death of a 10-year-old female passenger, according to a report from California Highway Patrol Officer Michael Griffith. The crash occurred shortly before...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Victim Identified in Fatal Vehicle Rollover Near Lompoc
Update by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office. The Coroner’s Bureau is releasing identity of the passenger who died in the single vehicle collision on Highway 1 north of Santa Lucia Canyon Road on September 28, 2022. The decedent is 10-year-old Judith Perez De La Cruz of Lompoc. Child...
Noozhawk
DUI, Hit-and-Run Charges Filed Against UCSB Police Lieutenant After Solvang Crash
A lieutenant with the UCSB Police Department faces three misdemeanor criminal charges in Santa Barbara County Superior Court in Santa Maria following an alleged drunken-driving crash in the Santa Ynez Valley. Lt. Bradley Prows, 60, of Buellton has been charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, driving with a...
CHP identifies victim of deadly rollover crash on Highway 41
A 20-year-old SLO County man was killed in the crash on Monday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Body found in San Luis Obispo field "not suspicious", police say
San Luis Obispo police say the death of a man whose body was found in a field Thursday morning does not appear to be suspicious at this time.
Drunk driver arrested after chase on Highway 101, CHP says
CHP officers spotted the woman “recklessly driving” while they were recovering a gun from the side of the highway, the agency said.
Oxnard man dies after being hit by train Tuesday evening
A 68-year-old Oxnard man died after being hit by a train in Oxnard on Tuesday evening. The post Oxnard man dies after being hit by train Tuesday evening appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Sports complex in San Luis Obispo vandalized, repairs to cost $25K
San Luis Obispo City officials posted on Instagram Friday images of vandalism at the Damon-Garcia Sports Complex.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Deceased person found in transient camp
Identity being held at this time as next of kin has not been notified. – On Thursday at approximately 9:30 a.m., a call was received by the San Luis Obispo Police Department regarding a possible deceased person at a transient camp near Los Osos Valley Road. Officers and San Luis Obispo Fire EMS responded and found an unresponsive male at a camp near the Los Osos Valley Road Highway 101 exit.
San Luis Obispo doctor receives physician of the year award
Dr. Mareeni Stanislaus, an OBGYN at the Twin Cities Community hospital, was selected to receive the Central Coast Medical Association’s Physician of the Year award. The post San Luis Obispo doctor receives physician of the year award appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Water release from Cachuma Lake now makes it to Lompoc
A water release from Cachuma Lake replenishes the Santa Ynez river below the dam. It is part of an agreement dating back to the 1950's. The post Water release from Cachuma Lake now makes it to Lompoc appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kprl.com
Fatal on Highway 41 – 09.27.2022
A fatal car crash yesterday morning on highway 41. A 20-year-old Los Osos man died early yesterday in a rollover crash off highway 41. The California Highway Patrol saying the fatal crash came in around 6:40 yesterday morning. The CHP says in a news release that the specific time of the incident is “undetermined.”
kclu.org
Arrest made in killing of homeless woman in Ventura County
There’s been an arrest in the murder of a homeless woman whose body was found next to a freeway interchange in Ventura County. In September of last year, the body of Kelsey Ann Dillon was discovered near the Highway 101/33 interchange in Ventura. An autopsy showed she had suffered...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Heal the Ocean Tackles the Homeless Encampment Problem in the Santa Ynez Riverbed
Heal the Ocean (HTO) has been involved in cleaning up abandoned homeless camps in environmentally sensitive areas because the camps often contain trash and human waste that can end up in the ocean. In 2020, HTO Field Advisor Harry Rabin, known for his high-tech work through his company, On...
Thousand Steps in Santa Barbara reopens after six month closure
Thousand Steps known for its historic beach access stairway, reopened after six months of safety repairs and improvements. The post Thousand Steps in Santa Barbara reopens after six month closure appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Atascadero arrest records for Sept. 12 to 18
On Sept. 13, Lisa Marshall Strader, 38, of Templeton, was arrested in Atascadero for driving under the influence with a blood alcohol percent of .08 percent or higher. On Sept. 13, John Scott Rippy, 55, of Santa Maria, was arrested at 5900 Entrada Ave. for driving under the influence with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher.
Comments / 0