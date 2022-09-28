Apex Legends may be adding some new content that will please Titanfall fans. Apex Legends is one of the biggest games on the market right now as it is a direct competitor to Fortnite and Call of Duty: Warzone. Despite sharing such a big audience, it has managed to hold its own thanks to its refined gameplay that's rooted in the Titanfall universe. Following the news that Titanfall 2 didn't meet commercial standards for EA, Respawn pivoted to the battle royale genre with this free-to-play game that has managed to last an incredibly long time and stay relevant thanks to new content drops.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 15 HOURS AGO