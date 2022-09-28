Read full article on original website
dexerto.com
NICKMERCS explains why Apex Legends doesn’t need Warzone-style sequel
NICKMERCS played Warzone 2 early and enjoyed it, but he doesn’t believe Apex Legends needs a sequel. At Call of Duty Next, over 100 content creators got their hands on Warzone 2 for the first time. The highly anticipated battle royale sequel polarized community members because of the addition of AI implementation, removal of loadouts, and the new Gulag.
dexerto.com
Dr Disrespect explains why Black Ops 2 was most “complete” CoD game
Dr Disrespect revealed his favorite CoD game, explaining why Black Ops 2 was the “purest” series entry. Modern Warfare 2’s Open Beta performed well numbers-wise but received a mixed reception. Dr Disrespect was very outspoken about the game’s problems. He argued Modern Warfare 2’s “horrific” SBMM makes the game destined to fail.
happygamer.com
Some Players In Apex Legends’ Latest Limited-Time Mode LTM, Gun Run, Have Stumbled Onto An Easter Egg Involving The Stuffed Dinosaur Nessie
Some lucky players have been discovering an Easter egg involving Nessie in Gun Run, a new chaotic LTM introduced in Season 14 of Apex Legends. Even if Respawn Entertainment has added a unique heirloom for Loba in this content update for the game, Gun Run, which is part of the Beast of Prey Collection Event, is likely the major attraction.
dexerto.com
All Overwatch 2 characters: Upcoming heroes & abilities in OW2
Overwatch 2 is on the cusp of release and with countless characters on the roster, it’s key you familiarize yourself with all of the OW2 heroes and their abilities if you want to compete with the best. The heart of Overwatch 2 is its cast of powerful characters, each...
Gamespot
CoD: Warzone Adding New Resurgence Supreme LTM In Season 5 Reloaded Update
Activision announced Call of Duty Season 5: Last Stand's mid-season Reloaded update will arrive to Warzone on September 28, which includes the return of several fan-favorite playlists and a new "supreme" mode for Warzone's Rebirth Island map. Resurgence Supreme is a new respawn mode for Rebirth Island that fills the...
dexerto.com
CoD players want Warzone 2 to introduce quitting penalties
With Warzone 2 on the horizon, CoD fans have urged Infinity Ward to take cues from games like Rocket League and Valorant and introduce penalties for those who quit mid-game. Warzone 2 finally drops on November 16, and Infinity Ward are introducing plenty of new spins of the battle royale gameplay we know and love. AIs are set to appear on the map for the first time in Strongholds, and even the circle mechanic has been overhauled.
dexerto.com
Tyler1 roasts Evil Geniuses’ Worlds 2022 Play-In loss to Fnatic: “I’m gonna puke”
Twitch star Tyler ‘Tyler1′ Steinkamp roasted Evil Geniuses’ performance in the opening Play-In round of Worlds 2022 and said, “I’m gonna puke.”. Evil Geniuses lost their first match of Worlds 2022 to the European squad Fnatic in a fairly devastating fashion. The LCS club is...
dexerto.com
League of Legends will combat third-party software & dodging problem in preseason
The developers behind League of Legends have revealed some changes to ranked queues that could alleviate the problems of dodging. One of the most common complaints from League of Legends players with regards to ranked queues is the prevalence of dodging, or leaving a game lobby right before the match begins.
ComicBook
Apex Legends Rumor May Be Exciting News for Titanfall Fans
Apex Legends may be adding some new content that will please Titanfall fans. Apex Legends is one of the biggest games on the market right now as it is a direct competitor to Fortnite and Call of Duty: Warzone. Despite sharing such a big audience, it has managed to hold its own thanks to its refined gameplay that's rooted in the Titanfall universe. Following the news that Titanfall 2 didn't meet commercial standards for EA, Respawn pivoted to the battle royale genre with this free-to-play game that has managed to last an incredibly long time and stay relevant thanks to new content drops.
dexerto.com
GTA 6 fans convinced they’ve found big police change in leaks
GTA 6’s massive leak revealed several new features, but an underrated reveal is a possible change to the wanted system. On September 18, an earth-shattering GTA 6 leak revealed the game’s location, vehicles, characters, weapons, and more. Days later, London Police confirmed the arrest of a 17-year-old suspected of being involved in the hack, and they pleaded not guilty to computer misuse.
dexerto.com
LoL Worlds 2022 breaks 1 million viewers on opening day of Play-Ins
The 2022 World Championship has gotten off to an impressive start, breaking 1 million viewers on the first day of the Play-In stage. Worlds 2022 got off to an exciting start in Mexico City on September 29. Although the opening day of the tournament was plagued with pauses, viewers flocked to Twitch and YouTube for their first taste of international League of Legends since the Mid-Season Invitational.
dexerto.com
Forgotten Vanguard LMG dominates Warzone KD charts after UGM nerf
An underused Vanguard LMG is going under the radar in Warzone and currently has the highest KD ratio and second-best win rate in the entire game. Season 5 Reloaded has arrived in Warzone and it marks the end of an era as Raven’s final major update for their massively popular battle royale.
dexerto.com
Raven sends Warzone players message on final major update before MW2
Raven Software is the primary development team behind Warzone and they sent players a final message with the arrival of the game’s last major update. Warzone launched back in March 2020 and players have enjoyed two years of regular updates and meta-changing balancing patches. Now though, the devs are shifting their focus to the next era of the game with the release of the midseason update for Season 5 Last Stand.
dexerto.com
Call of Duty leaker reveals list of Modern Warfare 2 DMZ missions
A list of missions from the upcoming DMZ mode in Modern Warfare 2 appears to have been leaked, revealing what players can expect from the Escape from Tarkov-inspired mode. The extraction-style game mode was long rumored online but was finally confirmed by Activision at the COD Next event in September.
dexerto.com
LOUD release coach bzkA after Valorant Champions victory
Both LOUD and their head coach Matheus ‘bzkA’ Tarasconi have announced his release on September 30, almost two weeks after the team won Valorant Champions. bzkA joined the team on February 3, 2022 to coach the Brazilian super squad. During his tenure as a coach, the squad won Valorant Champions 2022, placed second at Masters Reykjavík, and went undefeated domestically.
dexerto.com
Zac mid has stunned fans at Worlds 2022: here’s how it works
After the first day of the 2022 World Championship, we’ve already seen our first off-meta pick come out from the VCS’s Bùi ‘Froggy’ Văn Minh Hải — Zac mid lane. It’s Worlds season, and that means it’s time for some off-meta picks. As the playstyles of multiple different regions come together, the meta evolves into a unique beast the likes of which is only ever seen at international tournaments.
dexerto.com
Simple FIFA 23 trick shows you how to take a perfect corner
FIFA 23 introduced a new set-piece system, which may appear complicated at first glance. However, a player found an easy trick to take the perfect corner. The early days of new FIFA games are always exciting. With the slate wiped clean, players start a new journey trying to discover what works and doesn’t work. Everything feels new and fresh, whether that be the best formation, best players, or learning new mechanics.
FIFA・
dexerto.com
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players don’t know how to feel about new Diglett
A new Pokemon for Scarlet & Violet was revealed during the “Pokemon World Ecological Society” livestream, and fans aren’t sure how to feel about the Diglett knock-off. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet have announced many new Paldean Pokemon species in the months leading up to their November 18 release date. Some of these, like the adorable Lechonk, have been immediate favorites with fans of the franchise.
dexerto.com
Robbi Jade Lew challenges Garrett Adelstein to Poker game amid viral cheating claims
Robbi Jade Lew has challenged Garrett Adelstein to a heads-up game of Poker after she came under fire for claims of cheating during a World Poker Tour event. Over the last few weeks, there have been some wild cheating allegations thrown around in different sports – mainly in Chess – and now Poker is having it’s moment in the spotlight because of it.
dexerto.com
Pokemon Go Battle Day Guzma Timed Research tasks & rewards
Pokemon Go Battle Day: Guzma has arrived, and players can earn Guzma-themed avatar items and an Elite Charged TM as rewards for completing the event-exclusive Timed Research tasks. Battle Days are limited-time events that encourage Pokemon Go players to put their best teams together to compete in the Go Battle...
