Olathe, KS

Olathe, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
City
Olathe, KS
northwestmoinfo.com

Largest BBQ Competition in the World Returns to Kansas City

(MISSOURINET) – The largest BBQ contest in the world is in the Kansas City area this weekend. The American Royal World Series of BBQ is this weekend at the Kansas Speedway. What makes this event the largest BBQ contest in the world? Alissa King, with American Royal, explains…. The...
KANSAS CITY, KS
republic-online.com

Amity Street crash damages Louisburg Cemetery

LOUISBURG – A tractor-trailer that collided with a passenger car at about 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, on Amity Street caused minimal injuries to the drivers but damaged an entryway and toppled a few headstones at Louisburg Cemetery. A 36-year-old male from Tennessee was driving a tractor-trailer east on...
LOUISBURG, KS
northwestmoinfo.com

Lawson Man Hurt in Wednesday Motorcycle Wreck

A rock in the roadway is to blame after a Lawson man wrecked his motorcycle Wednesday afternoon, leaving him with moderate injuries. Troop A of the Highway Patrol says 52-year-old LAwson resident Michael D. Adams was operating a 2016 Harley-Davidson Streetglide on I-35 southbound at Vivion Road in Clay County at 4:05 P.M. Wednesday, when he hit a rock in the roadway.
LAWSON, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Four Teens Injured in JoCo Rollover

Four teenagers were injured Wednesday evening in a two-vehicle crash that occurred in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2017 Subaru, driven by a 16-year-old female from Holden, was at Highway 58 and SW 701 (east of Holden) around 6:30 p.m., when the Subaru crossed the center line and struck a trailer being towed by an eastbound farm tractor, driven by 73-year-old Christopher L. Gudde of Centerview.
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

One dead following motorcycle crash in Independence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One person has died in a motorcycle in Independence. Independence police confirm a motorcycle and school bus collided in the area of East 27th Street and South Sterling Ave. The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. on Friday. There were no injuries reported to anyone on...
INDEPENDENCE, MO
KRMS Radio

Charges Upgraded In Car Crash Involving A Kansas City Man

Charges for a fatal two-vehicle crash in Morgan County early this month have been upgraded against a Kansas City, Kansas man. Alexander Luttrell has been charged with felony DWI resulting in the death of another as well as an original misdemeanor charge of failure to drive on the right half of the road resulting in a crash.
KANSAS CITY, KS
WIBW

Man seriously injured in crash on K-10 highway in Johnson County

DE SOTO, Kan. (WIBW) - A 20-year-old Shawnee man was seriously injured Wednesday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash along K-10 highway in Johnson County, authorities said. The crash was reported at 4 p.m. Wednesday on K-10 highway, just west of Cedar Creek Parkway. The location was about three miles southeast of De Soto.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS

