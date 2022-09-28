Read full article on original website
Former Colonie baseball star to make MLB debut
Colonie Baseball alumni Brian O'Keefe is expected to be called up by the Seattle Mariners on Friday, making him the first former Raider to play in the MLB.
Watch Red Sox Prospect Ceddanne Rafaela's Insane Defensive Highlights
Boston Red Sox prospect Ceddanne Rafaela can flash the leather all around the diamond with plenty of highlights to prove it.
ESPN
Toronto Blue Jays clinch playoff berth with Baltimore Orioles' loss to Boston Red Sox
TORONTO -- The Toronto Blue Jays clinched a postseason berth Thursday without taking the field. Toronto was assured of an American League wild-card berth when the Boston Red Sox beat the Baltimore Orioles 5-3. If Toronto holds its current position as the first of the AL's three wild cards, the...
Altuve Chasing American League Leadoff Home Run Record for Single Season
José Altuve is one home run shy of tying the single-season leadoff home run record of 13.
FOX Sports
Red Sox bring road skid into matchup against the Blue Jays
Boston Red Sox (75-82, fifth in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (88-69, second in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Brayan Bello (2-7, 4.39 ERA, 1.69 WHIP, 51 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Ross Stripling (9-4, 3.16 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 108 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -146, Red...
Amazing stat highlights Red Sox rookie Triston Casas’ plate discipline
The Red Sox rookie has shown impressive patience at the plate. It only took a few weeks of adjustments for Boston Red Sox rookie Triston Casas to really get the hang of major-league pitching. Casas delivered a pair of hits, including an RBI double, in Thursday’s win over the Baltimore...
