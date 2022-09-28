ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Smoothie Robot Creates 9 Drinks at Once

Jamba by Blendid is the newest food automation service at the UCLA campus making up to 45 smoothies an hour. Learn more in this video brought to you by Santa Monica College.
SANTA MONICA, CA
LA Metro’s Mask Mandate No Longer in Effect

As of September 23, Los Angeles County has lifted the mask recommendation on Metro public transportation and at airports like LAX because the community rate of Covid transmission has remained in the low category and the State of California’s revised guidance. Los Angeles County is the last county to lower the mask recommendation. The Los Angeles County website was updated with the notice that Los Angeles County would align with state guidelines to relax rules on masking in public spaces from strongly recommending masks to allowing individuals to decide whether or not they choose to wear a mask going forward.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Column: The Endorsement Sham Belittles a Productive Dialogue in the Race for LA County Sheriff!

LA Times endorsement of Robert Luna is a farce, bordering on the political absurd!. Endorsements by newspapers are relics of a political past that no longer matter or exist!. Here in Los Angeles, the Los Angeles Times spends a great deal of time and energy desperately trying to remain relevant in a political environment they no longer can influence or effect in a meaningful fashion.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

