FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Free Grandmaster Flash event in Richmond Saturday although 2nd Street Festival gets canceledWatchful EyeRichmond, VA
Hurricane Ian causes shuffling of schedulesThe Triangle TribuneRichmond, VA
Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month in Richmond, VirginiaMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Dachtoberfest is coming to Richmond for the first timeMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Couple to open jazz club in Richmond, VirginiaMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
rvahub.com
Weekend Radar: Music at VMFA, Gallery 55 at UU, Cosplay World, Dachtoberfest
Look at art while musical artists play for you. It’s a double dose of culture and you won’t get rained on. Experience works of art in VMFA’s galleries as the Richmond Symphony serenades your visit with a live performance. A collaboration between VMFA and the Richmond Symphony.
richmondmagazine.com
Richmond Food News: Sept. 29-Oct. 4
Calling all biblio- and Francophiles: A forthcoming downtown concept is combining books and plenty of butter. In the coming weeks, Parisian-inspired Can Can Brasserie plans to introduce a weekday cafe inside the Library of Virginia. Dubbed Can Can Cafe, this taste of the Carytown favorite will serve coffee, pastries and desserts, in addition to simple salads and French classics such as jambon beurre, aka ham with butter. P.S.: Pear upside-down cake is totally a thing, and Can Can pastry chef Ben Hill shares the recipe.
rvahub.com
Richmond BizSense Reporting Goatcado Moving into Forest Hill Avenue Spot
In the spot that held a fish market, Dixie Chicken then Happy Empanada there will be a new eatery. Goatcado will be setting up. The three store strip is currently home to Current Culture Fly a shop focused on fly-fishing. The fast-casual eatery is planning to open an outpost in...
Free Grandmaster Flash event in Richmond Saturday although 2nd Street Festival gets canceled
Courtesy of Victor Frankowski (CC 2.0) The bad news is the 2nd Street Festival in Richmond’s Jackson’s Ward is canceled. The good news is that Grandmaster Flash will still be performing, and admission is free.
NBC12
Urban Design Committee rejects Lee Circle plan
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Urban Design Committee has rejected the potential design plans for the Lee Circle land on Monument Avenue. On Thursday morning, the committee rejected a temporary plan to put about $100,000 towards landscaping in native plants and a mulch path. But, the plan is not entirely...
Whites celebrate their 50th anniversary
Dr. Evans C. White and Mrs. Rose B. White of Mechanicsville celebrated 50 years of marriage Sept. 30. Their journey has included 40 years of ministry and the pastorate. They have two children, Katrina (LaMar) and Evans, III (La’Tonia), and four grandchildren, Marcus, La’Nia, Love and Evans, IV.
Richmond opens temporary inclement weather shelter
As severe weather arrives in Richmond, the City is taking precautions to ensure the safety of all residents. A temporary inclement weather shelter will be opening in Church Hill.
Glen Allen Day returns to Henrico in October
One of Henrico County's largest outdoor festivals, Glen Allen Day, is returning for another year in October.
Richmond Fashion Week is back for its 14th annual event series
RVA Fashion Week boasts an unforgettable combination of events around the city, showcasing diverse Richmond fashion, top models, industry-leading designers, choice producers, choreographers and stylists. The show is known as one of the largest fashion productions in the city.
Gospel icon looks to make Richmond gospel music hub
A well-known gospel superstar says he’s fallen in love with RVA. Now Hezekiah Walker says he wants to make central Virginia the hub for gospel music. A concert he's hosting this week is part of that.
Casta’s Rum Bar opening second location in Richmond
Casta's Rum Bar, a popular Cuban-themed restaurant in the Washington D.C. area, is opening its second location in Richmond soon.
multifamilybiz.com
Capital Square Completes Acquisition of 262-Unit Tapestry West Apartment Community in Vibrant Richmond Neighborhood
RICHMOND, VA - Capital Square, one of the nation's leading sponsors of tax-advantaged real estate investments and an active developer of multifamily communities, announced the acquisition of Tapestry West, a 262-unit Class A multifamily community in Richmond, Virginia. The community was acquired on behalf of CS1031 Tapestry West Apartments, DST.
2 Henrico communities named among top-50 places to live in U.S.
Two Henrico County communities have been named to a list of the top-50 places to live in the United States by the news website Stacker. Both Innsbrook (No. 42) and Short Pump (No. 49) made the list, which was based upon a number of factors, including the cost of living, educational level of residents, housing and quality of public schools.
This Richmond teacher hopes a $30,000 prize will help keep learning fun
Learning is hands-on in Ms. Rhonda Hawley's class at Linwood Holton Elementary School. She teaches every grade, so all students in the building get to experience her room.
rvahub.com
Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden to buy 6.2 acres from Lakeside Baptist Church
Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden will acquire 6.2 acres along the western edge of its Lakeside Avenue location through a purchase agreement with Lakeside Baptist Church that is being supported by Henrico County. The nonprofit community-oriented garden has agreed to buy the church’s property at 7401 Woodman Road for $1.9 million....
rvahub.com
More comfortable, accessible GRTC bus stops coming, transit authority says
At least half of all GRTC bus stops in the City of Richmond, Chesterfield County, and Henrico County will soon have a more comfortable, accessible, and dignified place to wait for a ride. At least half of all GRTC bus stops in the City of Richmond, Chesterfield County, and Henrico...
2nd Street Festival in Jackson Ward canceled due to Ian forecast
The 2nd Street Festival scheduled for this weekend in Jackson Ward has been canceled due to the weather forecast, organizers announced on Thursday.
LIST: Local event cancelations and delays due to Hurricane Ian, storm’s predicted path to Virginia
Area organizations and governments are publicizing schedule changes of gatherings and events due to the wet and windy weather expected this weekend from the remnants of Hurricane Ian.
Henrico officials envision new tournament-level baseball complex in Glen Allen
In an effort to meet growing demand for baseball tournaments in the county, Henrico sports tourism officials are marketing a 21-acre site at Glover Park in Glen Allen as the potential location of a new multi-field tournament-level youth and college baseball complex. The Henrico Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Sept....
