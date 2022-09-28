ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
richmondmagazine.com

Richmond Food News: Sept. 29-Oct. 4

Calling all biblio- and Francophiles: A forthcoming downtown concept is combining books and plenty of butter. In the coming weeks, Parisian-inspired Can Can Brasserie plans to introduce a weekday cafe inside the Library of Virginia. Dubbed Can Can Cafe, this taste of the Carytown favorite will serve coffee, pastries and desserts, in addition to simple salads and French classics such as jambon beurre, aka ham with butter. P.S.: Pear upside-down cake is totally a thing, and Can Can pastry chef Ben Hill shares the recipe.
RICHMOND, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Entertainment
Richmond, VA
Entertainment
City
Richmond, VA
NBC12

Urban Design Committee rejects Lee Circle plan

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Urban Design Committee has rejected the potential design plans for the Lee Circle land on Monument Avenue. On Thursday morning, the committee rejected a temporary plan to put about $100,000 towards landscaping in native plants and a mulch path. But, the plan is not entirely...
RICHMOND, VA
Henrico Citizen

Whites celebrate their 50th anniversary

Dr. Evans C. White and Mrs. Rose B. White of Mechanicsville celebrated 50 years of marriage Sept. 30. Their journey has included 40 years of ministry and the pastorate. They have two children, Katrina (LaMar) and Evans, III (La’Tonia), and four grandchildren, Marcus, La’Nia, Love and Evans, IV.
MECHANICSVILLE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parliament#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
multifamilybiz.com

Capital Square Completes Acquisition of 262-Unit Tapestry West Apartment Community in Vibrant Richmond Neighborhood

RICHMOND, VA - Capital Square, one of the nation's leading sponsors of tax-advantaged real estate investments and an active developer of multifamily communities, announced the acquisition of Tapestry West, a 262-unit Class A multifamily community in Richmond, Virginia. The community was acquired on behalf of CS1031 Tapestry West Apartments, DST.
RICHMOND, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy