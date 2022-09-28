Read full article on original website
sneakernews.com
Air Jordan 6 “Toro Bravo” Releasing June 2023
While the sunny summer months are just now concluding, Jordan Brand, per usual, has already got their retro lineup set for next years dog days including the “Columbia” Air Jordan 11, “White Infared” Jordan 7 and a “Black Flint” update to the Jordan 13. Packed full with nostalgia, the “Toro Bravo” scheme introduced in 2009 with the “Raging Bulls” collection is making its return, gracing the Air Jordan 6.
sneakernews.com
The Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “True Blue” Is Expected To Release January 2023
Despite an increase in the number of reports that the Air Jordan 1 is “sitting” at retailers, the silhouette continues to form an important part of the NIKE, Inc. lineup of products. Ahead of the year’s end, an in-hand look at the sneaker in a compelling “True Blue” colorway has surfaced.
sneakernews.com
Olive Green And Black Shade This Nike Air Force 1 Low
The Nike Air Force 1‘s 40th anniversary has delivered dozens of old and new looks to Bruce Kilgore’s iconic design. Recently, the made-for-basketball silhouette emerged in a fall-friendly olive green and black ensemble. Cold season-appropriate suede makes up the majority of the sneaker’s upper, with the only interrupt...
sneakernews.com
Markers Come Packaged With The Upcoming Nike Air Max 95 “Sketch With The Past”
With their pre-distressed and vintage-inspired offerings, Nike takes on the brunt of the work. But every so often, the brand’s design team will put the onus on the wearer, trusting them to decorate pairs like 2019’s LeBron x Air Force 1 “More Than.” Fast forward three years later and the Swoosh is effectively recreating said release with the Air Max 95 “Sketch With The Past,” once again packaging markers alongside an iconic silhouette.
sneakernews.com
AMBUSH Brings Back The Tailpipe Swoosh With Their Nike Air Force 1 Collaboration
Yoon Ahn has enjoyed numerous collaborative releases ever since she joined forces with Nike back in 2018. And following Air Max 180s, Converses, and the like, the designer would reimagine the Dunk High in 2020, adding to the shoe elements inspired by Japan’s passionate car, truck, and bike culture.
sneakernews.com
Official Images Of The Air Jordan 5 “GORE-TEX”
While not recommended, Air Jordans have been commonly worn during the winter months to protect against colder climates and, in some cases, wet conditions. Anyone who lives in the North has shoveled snow out of their driveway in a pair of beater Retros, and given the rather padded nature of the earlier Air Jordan models, they work quite well.
sneakernews.com
Teal And Silver Accents Embolden This Jet Black Nike Air Force 1 Low
During the Beaverton-based brands 40th anniversary of the Nike Air Force 1, multi-pattern Swooshes have outfitted the model numerous times. Extending seemingly every color pairing within the tonal spectrum, the brand continues to proffer unique and ever-disparate renditions such as this low-top proposition featuring the Philadelphia Eagles palette. Dominated by...
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Foamposite One “Dream A World” Reminds You To Put In Work
The Nike Air Foamposite One has maintained a relatively low profile over the last three years, allowing for other Nike Basketball designs from the 1990s revel in the spotlight. With rumors that the sneaker is set to release in a fan-favorite “Metallic Red” colorway come next year, as well as official images of a new “Dream A World” style surfacing, the beetle-inspired shoe seems poised to return to the headlines.
sneakernews.com
The Air Jordan 13 “Black Flint” Is Rumored To Land Summer 2023
While currently overshadowed in popularity by older models in Michael Jordan’s signature sneaker series, the Air Jordan 13 continues playing an important part in the legend’s legacy. Although the sneaker, designed by Tinker Hatfield in 1997, hasn’t had a quiet 2022, it’s had a rather uninteresting year considering...
sneakernews.com
Bold Red Animates This Women’s Nike Air Force 1 High
Over the last 40 years, the Nike Air Force 1 High has stepped aside for its shortest counterpart to revel in the spotlight. As Bruce Kilgore’s made-for-basketball design celebrates its 40th anniversary, the high-top model has emerged in new styles. Recently, a women’s-exclusive colorway appeared in a straightforward white...
sneakernews.com
A Touch Of Blue And Silver Accent The Nike Air Force 1 High “Dare To Fly”
Back in August, the Nike umbrella unveiled their newest collection, “Dare To Fly,” which saw the Air Jordan 1 Low clad in silver and blue accents. And today, almost an entire month thereafter, it was revealed that the same details would also be arriving on the Air Force 1 High.
sneakernews.com
“Picante Red” Gradient Swooshes Animate This Simple Nike Air Force 1 Low
The Nike Air Force 1‘s 40th anniversary has delivers dozens of compelling styles over the last nine months, with a “White,” “Picante Red” and “Wolf Grey”-colored option recently joining the mix. Akin to the ever-popular “White-on-White” pair, the upcoming offering indulges in a...
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Force 1 Low Gets Dashed With Colorful Markers
After getting through the start of a brand new school year, The Swoosh is continuing to delve out its Grade School offerings and subsequent in-line collections. Drawing upon the graffiti art style of the late Keith Haring that’s been officially linked to Reebok and adidas, the Nike Air Force 1 is joining the influenced kids exclusive pack that already includes a Nike Blazer Mid.
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Max 95 Boasts A “Reflective Safari” Print
The Air Force 1 has taken the main stage of The Swooshes celebrations regarding anniversary silhouettes throughout 2022, while the Nike Air Max 95, less boastfully, continues to employ a myriad of propositions during its own pronouncement of 25 years. Establishing a new handful of colorways each week, the latest Air Max cushioned model returns to the Safari print of years past.
sneakernews.com
The Nike LeBron 20 And Air Jordan 4 “Black Canvas” Headline This Week’s Best Releases
Nike, Jordan Brand, and many of the sneaker industry’s best have come together to usher in the first days of October, ensuring the month starts us off in high spirits. A drove of releases are helping us countdown to the spookiest time of the year, starting with the Mountain Research x Reebok Beatnik, the Dunk Low “Magma Orange,” and the Yellow Air Max 1. The Air Jordan 1 Low OG “UNC,” among other inline styles, follows towards the middle of the week, releasing alongside more notable drops like the restock of the Tom Sach x Nike GPS “Archive” and the debut of the Nike LeBron 20 “Time Machine.” And then further in — past the Palace x New Balance 580 and Cuts & Slices x adidas Forum Hi — we’ll finally land on the Air Jordan 4 “Black Canvas,” arguably one of the most exciting releases of the Jumpman’s Fall 2022 line-up.
sneakernews.com
adidas Yeezy To Release Laceless Version Of The Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN
It’s highly likely that Ye’s relationship with adidas hasn’t gotten any better since his televised interview. Regardless, new releases are still continuing to surface; and as revealed on-foot by none other than Pusha T, a laceless version of the Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN will be hitting the shelves relatively soon.
sneakernews.com
THE NIKE AIR FORCE 1
Designed by the legendary Bruce Kilgore, the Nike Air Force 1 occupies a special place in the heart of sneaker culture. And while there’s never a bad time to celebrate such an icon, 2022 provides even further cause, as the year marks the silhouette’s 40th Anniversary. Over the...
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 11 Low “Cement” Rumored Release Date Revealed
This new Air Jordan 11 Low is a not to the AJ3. The Air Jordan 11 Low is an underrated silhouette. It is the younger brother of the Air Jordan 11, which is considered to be one of the best Jumpman shoes of all time. The Jordan 11 Low has the potential for some phenomenal colorways and in 2023, it is set to receive its fair share of interesting and unique offerings.
sneakernews.com
Peach And Chocolate Flavors Mix With Corduroy In The Latest Nike Air Max 90
The timeless nature of Tinker Hatfield’s 1991 classic runner has resulted in the silhouettes year-round popularity and subsequent offerings. After a summer chock full with brightly toned propositions, the Air Max 90 is enjoying a collection of clashing cool and warm hues as one of its many Fall 2022 contributions.
sneakernews.com
The Air Jordan 1 Mid GS Receives A Cool Wave of “Ice Blue”
Alongside a slew of propositions throughout the summer months, grade school exclusives of the Air Jordan 1 Mid have subsequently employed playful collections of the color palette. With fall officially just a few days away, Jordan Brand is matching the seasonal tone, outfitting their latest kids proposition in a cool “Ice Blue” aesthetic.
