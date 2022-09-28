Read full article on original website
DeSantis drops provocations — for now — in response to Ian
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has whipsawed his way through the national conversation this month, first by putting migrants on planes or buses to Democratic strongholds and then shifting to a more traditional role of crisis manager as Hurricane Ian barreled into his state. He’s been forced to partner with a president he has spent the better part of two years demeaning. He’s also gladly accepting the type of federal disaster aid he rejected as a member of Congress. But the past two weeks offer insight into how DeSantis might govern if he wins another term as governor or advances in a presidential contest.
Gov. Steve Sisolak orders prison head to resign after bomb maker escapes
RENO, Nev. (AP) — The head of Nevada’s Department of Corrections has resigned at the request of Gov. Steve Sisolak in the wake of an escape by a convicted bombmaker that went unnoticed for four days. The governor’s office said Friday that Sisolak “requested and received Nevada Department of Corrections Director Charles Daniels’ resignation, effective immediately.” Six other officers have also been placed on administrative leave. Porfirio Duarte-Herrera escaped from a medium-security prison outside Las Vegas on Sept. 23 without anyone noticing for four days. A tip led to his capture at a transit center in Las Vegas on Wednesday night.
After Ian, 2.7M without power as Florida hospitals evacuate hundreds of patients
People trapped, 2.7M without power as Ian drenches Florida. PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Ian destroyed a cross-section of Florida, trapping people in flooded homes, forcing patients from nursing homes and hospitals, cutting off a popular barrier island and destroying a historic waterfront pier. Nearly 2.7 million people lost power as the rain kept falling. Floodwaters rose waist-high hundreds of miles from the coasts. Just one death has been confirmed so far but thousands remain to be rescued after Ian became one of the strongest hurricanes to ever hit the U.S. The storm is moving over the Atlantic coast and is expected to regain strength before hitting South Carolina on Friday.
