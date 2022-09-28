Read full article on original website
Wolf Van Halen Shares Powerful Picture Alongside Message to Taylor Hawkins
Following his epic performance during the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert on Saturday (September 3rd), Eddie Van Halen’s son Wolf took to his Twitter account to share a special post for the late Foo Fighters drummer. In his post, Wolf Van Halen paid tribute to Hawkins as well as his...
Watch Wolfgang Van Halen F—ing Play ‘Panama’ for Taylor Hawkins
Wolfgang Van Halen honored Taylor Hawkins last night by performing Van Halen's "Panama" during the second of two tribute concerts thrown for the late Foo Fighters drummer. Last August, the Mammoth WVH frontman publicly responded to pressure from fans to perform his late father Eddie Van Halen's music by declaring, "I honor my dad by existing and doing what I do every day. I'm not fuckin' playing 'Panama' for you guys."
Son of the late Taylor Hawkins takes his dad’s place behind the drums in tribute concert
Thousands of fans gathered Saturday at London’s Wembley Stadium for the first of two tribute concerts dedicated to the late Taylor Hawkins, according to Today.com. Hawkins, the drummer for Foo Fighters, was found dead at age 50 in Bogotá, Colombia, in March. Along with the dozens of celebrities...
Watch Wolfgang Van Halen crush two Van Halen classics at Taylor Hawkins tribute
"Wolfie killed it!" - Valerie Bertinelli reacts as her son pays tribute to his father at Taylor Hawkins Wembley show
Listen to the heartwarming voicemail Taylor Hawkins left for Miley Cyrus urging her to cover Def Leppard's Photograph
Miley was one of the stars of the show at this week's Taylor Hawkins tribute show - and it turns out the man himself was behind her decision to sing the Def Leppard classic. By far the biggest talking point in rock music this week has been the incredible Taylor Hawkins tribute show that took place at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on Tuesday night, September 27.
thebrag.com
Dave Chappelle sings Radiohead’s ‘Creep’ at Taylor Hawkins tribute
It was an all-star affair as artists took to the stage to celebrate the life of late Foo Fighters drummer, Taylor Hawkins. Joan Jett, Pink, Miley Cyrus, Def Leppard, Travis Barker, Kesha, Josh Homme, Joe Walsh, Wolfgang Van Halen and more came joined the Foo fighters in a musical extravaganza at the Kia Forum in Inglewood on Tuesday to pay tribute to the late music legend.
Miley Cyrus reveals she performed Def Leppard's Photograph at Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert as 'a personal request' from the late drummer in an old voice message
Miley Cyrus was among the dozens of musical artists to perform at the star-studded Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on Tuesday. The Night Crawling singer, who called the event 'the most special way to remember the MOST special person', joined members of Def Leppard, and other stars, to perform their 1983 hit song Photograph.
Late Foo Fighters Drummer Taylor Hawkins’ Widow Alison Requested Their Wedding Song From Queen’s Brian May at Tribute Concert
Paying tribute to a legend. Dave Grohl and the Foo Fighters took the stage in California to honor the band’s late drummer, Taylor Hawkins, with friends and family – including Queen’s Brian May. May, 75, was one of many stars who contributed to The Taylor Hawkins Tribute...
Dave Grohl Wants You to “F--king Smile” Over This Foo Fighters Tribute to Taylor Hawkins
For one night, Los Angeles' Kia Forum was the epicenter of rock 'n' roll as Dave Grohl gathered his friends to once more honor the late Taylor Hawkins in an epic six-hour long celebration. On Sept. 27, Grohl took the stage to open the show, paying tribute to the California...
Tearful Dave Grohl Plays First Foo Fighters Song Without Taylor Hawkins
The moment had to come and when it did it was met with a powerful emotional weight. The Foo Fighters, having backed a wealth of performers at the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert, would eventually have to perform one of their own songs for the first time since Hawkins' death earlier this year, and the chosen song would be "Times Like These."
NME
Watch Justin Hawkins perform The Darkness, Van Halen hits at Taylor Hawkins tribute concert
The Darkness frontman Justin Hawkins took to the stage at tonight’s (September 27) Taylor Hawkins tribute concert in Los Angeles, joining the members of the late Foo Fighters drummer’s side project, The Coattail Riders, to perform a four-song set. The band, formed by Hawkins in 2004, released three...
Miley Cyrus Sings With Def Leppard + Foo Fighters at Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert
The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert brought a variety of musical highlights Tuesday night (Sept. 28) in Los Angeles, serving as a peak inside the many influences that thrived in the late drummer's mind. One of the highlights came when a trio of Def Leppard members stepped up to rock a couple of classic tracks, with a little assistance from Miley Cyrus, Weezer drummer Pat Wilson and the Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl, Pat Smear and Chris Shiflett and their backing vocalists.
Members of Tool, Motley Crue, Soundgarden & More Added to Second Taylor Hawkins Tribute Show
Earlier this month (Sept. 3), Foo Fighters – and their many musical guests – blew everyone away with the first of two tribute concerts in honor of late drummer Taylor Hawkins. Naturally, fans have been clamoring to learn more about who’ll be playing at the second show, and luckily, the band has just revealed a few more enticing names.
Musicians Remember Taylor Hawkins with Star-Studded Concert in L.A.: See the Best Photos
On Sept. 27 in Los Angeles, some of the most major names in music came together at the Kia Forum to remember the life of late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins. As the show kicked off, longtime friend and Foo Fighters bandmate Dave Grohl told the crowd, "If any of you have ever had the blessing to spend time with Taylor Hawkins you'll know that that dude could make you f------ smile, and dance, and laugh, and sing. So, what we've done is we've brought an even f------ crazier cast of characters for you tonight to play music that Taylor loved, by the people that Taylor loved and the people that loved Taylor."
Ozzy Osbourne’s Guitar Players: A Complete History 1979-2022
Few rock singers know how to recruit guitarists like Ozzy Osbourne. The Prince of Darkness was bound to have sky-high standards after spending a decade with Black Sabbath cohort Tony Iommi, whose down-tuned, doom-laden riffs and molten solos birthed an entire genre almost single-handedly. Perhaps that's why he auditioned Thin Lizzy virtuoso Gary Moore and Dokken shredder George Lynch for his solo band before landing on former Quiet Riot guitarist Randy Rhoads.
NME
5 Seconds Of Summer’s Luke Hemmings discusses Taylor Hawkins’ death
5 Seconds of Summer‘s Luke Hemmings has opened up about the death of late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins in a new interview. Sitting down with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, the band spoke about their musical inspirations, with singer Hemmings mentioning Hawkins and Dave Grohl. “There’s such a...
The Rolling Stones’ Mick Jagger and Keith Richards Wrote Marianne Faithfull’s Biggest Song
The Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger and Keith Richards wrote one of Marianne Faithfull's most famous songs after receiving advice from their producer.
Metal Supergroup Covers Black Sabbath at Taylor Hawkins Tribute
Foo Fighters cranked the gain to "11" at Tuesday Night's Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert at Los Angeles' Kia Forum, blazing through two Black Sabbath covers with a makeshift supergroup featuring Sabbath's Geezer Butler, Metallica's Lars Ulrich and former Skid Row singer Sebastian Bach. Dave Grohl introduced the trio in a...
