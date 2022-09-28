Trump spoke about his years-long crusade to block a wind farm near his Scottish golf resort with UK PM Theresa May: book

Trump went to court to block it and lost. This is why he hates wind turbines. He knows they don’t cause cancer. He knows that most birds avoid them. He knows when it is windy, the bugs hunker down and are not killed by the turbines. He knows they are a good source of clean energy if you have the proper infrastructure. He is just a spiteful man.
Iowa gets 41.9% of its electricity from wind power. We are 1st in the nation in receiving our power this way. Our towers are made to withstand our deep freeze winters,unlike Texas. They didn't want to spend the extra money to harden their towers. The old blades are being ground up to add to concrete to strengthen it. Dangerous nuclear waste must be disposed of. Do you want it in your back yard?
they don't want him in Scotland
Comments / 75