COLUMBIA — South Carolina football is looking to get back above .500 this week against South Carolina State after dominating Charlotte 56-20 last Saturday. The Gamecocks (2-2) face South Carolina State (1-2) for the third time in program history, and they are 2-0 in their series against the Bulldogs. South Carolina State has not beaten a Power 5 opponent since at least 2005.

ORANGEBURG, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO