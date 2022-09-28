ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Android Authority

How to print from your iPhone or iPad

If you have AirPrint and a modern printer, it's a piece of cake. Printers may not be used as much as in the past, but they are still being used. What you may not realize is that you can print from your iPhone or iPad directly to a printer, as long as all the devices are on the same wi-fi network. Called AirPrint, this makes printing document attachments and images an effortless breeze. Let’s take a look at how to do it, and what you could do if your printer doesn’t support AirPrint.
9to5Mac

How to change iPhone time font on the iOS 16 lock screen

IOS 16 brings a whole slew of changes to the iPhone lock screen. There are a whole bunch of new dynamic wallpapers to choose from, and you can customize further with your own app widgets. One other thing you may notice upon updating to iOS 16 is that the time/clock font has changed to be a new thicker style, compared to the thin clock font iOS 15. Here’s how to change it back.
Apple Insider

Ming-Chi Kuo says iPhone production cut report is 'weird'

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Disputing a new claim that Apple has cutiPhone 14 production down to iPhone 13 levels, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says that this is what his research says was the plan all along.
Apple Insider

Apple adds iPhone 6 to list of vintage products

Eight years after the iPhone 6 launched in 2014, Apple has added the aged device to its list of vintage products. The iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus were classified as vintage in February 2022, and now the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus meet the same fate. When the...
ZDNet

How we search the web is changing, so Google Search is changing too

Since its beginnings, Google's search engine has offered a simple user interface: type your search query into a box, and you can find out what the internet has to offer you. The results are largely delivered in the form of blue text, hyperlinked to other sites. In recent years, the results have been upgraded with visual results, related news stories and other forms of related content.
CNET

iOS 16: Make Your iPhone Keyboard Vibrate Whenever You Type

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. You know that little vibration you feel underneath your finger when you delete an app from your home screen or turn on the flashlight from your lock screen? That's haptic feedback, and you can now use that feature on your keyboard to enhance typing on the iPhone.
The Independent

Best iPad deals for September 2022: Cheapest prices on Apple’s tablets

There’s good news for anyone shopping for a cheap iPad – Apple is rumoured to be announcing the new iPad 2022 and iPad pro 2022 in October. That’s later than some expected, but we’re already seeing small discounts across the existing range of iPad, iPad pro, iPad mini and iPad air tablets.Since the debut of the original iPad in 2010, Apple’s tablets have led the way in terms of creating a portable device that could stream media, play games, browse online, edit audio, pictures and video and even double up as a laptop. They’ve managed to become one of the...
SPY

Top Apple Deals for September 2022: Get a 2021 iPad for $279, AirPods for $99, Apple Watch 7 for $299

Table of Contents The Best Apple Deals on MacBooks Best Deals on Apple Watches Best Deals on AirPods & AirPods Pro Best Deals on iPads Best Apple TV Deals Get 4 Months of Apple Music for Free Best Deals on iMacs Best Deals on AirPods Max Headphones Best Deals on M1 Mac Mini Computers – $668.76 Best Beats Studio Deals Believe it or not, we’re already at the end of summer, and with kids heading back to school, the deals have been in abundance. While Apple doesn’t tend to host huge sales, all the big retailers are constantly competing to offer the best Apple deals. Between Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy and...
ZDNet

The ASUS ExpertBook B3 overpromises and underdelivers

Ah, the smell of new gadgets. To some, it's as sweet a scent as that of the rose. Most of the time, when I get to unbox a new device, I'm pretty chill about it. After all, when you've had as much technology placed in your hands as I have, it can get pretty mundane.
ZDNet

How to manage Chrome OS syncing for better portability and security

Chrome OS is, hands down, the easiest operating system to use. It really is. Even better, Chrome OS makes it incredibly simple to use your account on different devices and even do a complete factory restore of the OS while only losing data saved to the local storage. It's just...
