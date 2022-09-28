Read full article on original website
Related
Business Insider
After announcing the iPhone 14, Apple has stopped selling 4 older iPhone models, including the iPhone 13 Pro
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. At their "Far Out" event on September 7th, Apple announced four new iPhone models: The iPhone 14, the iPhone 14 Plus, the iPhone 14 Pro, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. They all feature better cameras, satellite connectivity,...
ohmymag.co.uk
Don't buy an iPhone or Apple Watch until Wednesday. Here's the smart reason why
Today being a Labour Day in North America, you might be thinking it’ll be smart to take advantage of widely advertised sales to buy an iPhone. But you might want to wait for a few more days, lest you don’t get your money’s worth. Be patient. Forbes...
Apple iPhone 14 has only been out for a week, but Walmart is already discounting it
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. If you're looking to get your hands on the latest Apple tech, you might want to shop Apple at Walmart...
Android Authority
How to print from your iPhone or iPad
If you have AirPrint and a modern printer, it's a piece of cake. Printers may not be used as much as in the past, but they are still being used. What you may not realize is that you can print from your iPhone or iPad directly to a printer, as long as all the devices are on the same wi-fi network. Called AirPrint, this makes printing document attachments and images an effortless breeze. Let’s take a look at how to do it, and what you could do if your printer doesn’t support AirPrint.
IN THIS ARTICLE
iPhone 13 over iPhone 14? Here's why Apple's older phone is the better buy
The iPhone 14 is a solid phone, but one that makes only modest changes. With the iPhone 13 available at a discounted price, there's a case to be made for saving your money and opting for an older model.
Your old iPhone could be worth $5,000 on eBay – but it’s all down to the model
A SELECT number of iPhone models are selling for more than eight times their original value on eBay. Some aging iPhones that were the industry's best a few years ago could now be worth thousands. That's because throwback Apple products – even those that don't compute like the latest models...
Apple’s new iOS 16 update slammed for ‘ruining battery life’ – how to avoid the problem
APPLE's iOS 16 went live for the masses today and fans have been quick to note the drag new software has on their iPhone's battery. iOS 16 comes with loads of exciting new features but they can't be enjoyed on a phone with no battery. iPhone users who installed iOS...
Official Apple warning for all users as iOS 16 bug asks to ‘allow paste’ of private photos onto iMessage
A STRANGE bug in iOS 16 has stuck users with an annoying pop-up whenever they attempt to paste something into an app. The programming was meant to prevent apps from accessing the clipboard without the user knowing. The quirk is a bit of a backfire. Apple introduced more layers of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
9to5Mac
How to change iPhone time font on the iOS 16 lock screen
IOS 16 brings a whole slew of changes to the iPhone lock screen. There are a whole bunch of new dynamic wallpapers to choose from, and you can customize further with your own app widgets. One other thing you may notice upon updating to iOS 16 is that the time/clock font has changed to be a new thicker style, compared to the thin clock font iOS 15. Here’s how to change it back.
Apple just unveiled its iPhone 14 line. Here's how Apple's iconic smartphone has changed the world forever since 2007.
Apple's first iPhone set the stage for the modern smartphone. Here's how the iPhone has evolved, from the original model to the iPhone 14 Pro.
Apple Insider
Ming-Chi Kuo says iPhone production cut report is 'weird'
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Disputing a new claim that Apple has cutiPhone 14 production down to iPhone 13 levels, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says that this is what his research says was the plan all along.
Apple Insider
Apple adds iPhone 6 to list of vintage products
Eight years after the iPhone 6 launched in 2014, Apple has added the aged device to its list of vintage products. The iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus were classified as vintage in February 2022, and now the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus meet the same fate. When the...
ZDNet
How we search the web is changing, so Google Search is changing too
Since its beginnings, Google's search engine has offered a simple user interface: type your search query into a box, and you can find out what the internet has to offer you. The results are largely delivered in the form of blue text, hyperlinked to other sites. In recent years, the results have been upgraded with visual results, related news stories and other forms of related content.
CNET
iOS 16: Make Your iPhone Keyboard Vibrate Whenever You Type
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. You know that little vibration you feel underneath your finger when you delete an app from your home screen or turn on the flashlight from your lock screen? That's haptic feedback, and you can now use that feature on your keyboard to enhance typing on the iPhone.
Best iPad deals for September 2022: Cheapest prices on Apple’s tablets
There’s good news for anyone shopping for a cheap iPad – Apple is rumoured to be announcing the new iPad 2022 and iPad pro 2022 in October. That’s later than some expected, but we’re already seeing small discounts across the existing range of iPad, iPad pro, iPad mini and iPad air tablets.Since the debut of the original iPad in 2010, Apple’s tablets have led the way in terms of creating a portable device that could stream media, play games, browse online, edit audio, pictures and video and even double up as a laptop. They’ve managed to become one of the...
Top Apple Deals for September 2022: Get a 2021 iPad for $279, AirPods for $99, Apple Watch 7 for $299
Table of Contents The Best Apple Deals on MacBooks Best Deals on Apple Watches Best Deals on AirPods & AirPods Pro Best Deals on iPads Best Apple TV Deals Get 4 Months of Apple Music for Free Best Deals on iMacs Best Deals on AirPods Max Headphones Best Deals on M1 Mac Mini Computers – $668.76 Best Beats Studio Deals Believe it or not, we’re already at the end of summer, and with kids heading back to school, the deals have been in abundance. While Apple doesn’t tend to host huge sales, all the big retailers are constantly competing to offer the best Apple deals. Between Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy and...
9to5Mac
Send Later with Mail: How the new scheduling feature works in iOS 16
The Mail app gets some valuable enhancements with iOS 16. One of the headlining features is the ability to schedule emails to be sent at a specific time. Follow along for a hands-on look at how it works to Send Later with Mail on iPhone. Apple’s Mail app has gotten...
ZDNet
The ASUS ExpertBook B3 overpromises and underdelivers
Ah, the smell of new gadgets. To some, it's as sweet a scent as that of the rose. Most of the time, when I get to unbox a new device, I'm pretty chill about it. After all, when you've had as much technology placed in your hands as I have, it can get pretty mundane.
ZDNet
How to manage Chrome OS syncing for better portability and security
Chrome OS is, hands down, the easiest operating system to use. It really is. Even better, Chrome OS makes it incredibly simple to use your account on different devices and even do a complete factory restore of the OS while only losing data saved to the local storage. It's just...
ZDNet
Creators: Get Samsung's 256GB EVO Plus SD card for $21 -- that's 45% off
SD cards can carry a hefty price — that's why we're excited about this amazing deal on the Samsung Plus EVO SDXC card. Right now, you can get this 256GB model for $21, saving you 45%. Also: This is the perfect backup tool for photographers and drone pilots. This...
Comments / 0