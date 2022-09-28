Read full article on original website
Related
Hurricane Ian updates: Category 4 storm makes landfall in Florida, path to track into NC mountains
Nearly 2 million customers in Florida are without power as Hurricane Ian, now a Category 2 storm, marches steadily across the state.
Photos show destruction from Hurricane Ian
More than 2.5 million Floridians were left without power Thursday.
Fox meteorologist makes unfortunate drawing while explaining Hurricane Ian
Days before residents of southern Florida prepared to brace for the landfall of Hurricane Ian, a meteorologist on Fox Weather caused a stir on social media for an unfortunately shaped drawing.Bryan Nocross, who has long appeared on US news stations to discuss hurricanes, was a guest of Fox Weather on Sunday when he began drawing the expected path of the tropical storm.Having already drawn a curved-shape line down the spine of central Florida, Nocross explained that Hurricane’s path was hard to predict and that meteorologists often used a “cone of uncertainty” to guess its path.“Look at this,” Mr Norcross...
Hurricane Ian Officially Makes Landfall
On Wednesday afternoon, Hurricane Ian officially hit the sunshine state. According to reports, the storm made landfall in Fort Myers, Fla., submerging the area in floodwater as an 18-foot storm surge hit the state’s western coast. Now, devastating flooding has slammed into Naples and Sanibel Island homes, with people’s...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wild video shows shark thrashing in surge waters of Hurricane Ian as storm bombards Florida
A SHARK has been filmed swimming in the rising flood waters of Hurricane Ian. A video shared on Twitter Wednesday captured the creature as it thrashed against the surge waters off Fort Myers while Florida gets bombarded by the deadly 155mph storm. The shark's fins can be seen flipping out...
The Weather Channel
Hurricane Ian Live Updates: Damage Rising In South Carolina; At Least 21 Die During Storm In Florida
One death has been confirmed as being caused by Ian and 20 more are unconfirmed, a Florida official said. S.C. Governor says "We're not out of the woods yet." Power outages are quickly climbing in South Carolina. Storm surge has washed over a road on Pawleys Island. You can track...
WATCH: Florida Man Wakeboards on Hurricane Ian Floodwaters
Making the best of a pretty terrifying situation, a Florida man was seen wakeboarding through floodwaters in the Florida Keys as the area braced for the arrival of Hurricane Ian. In the viral video, the man was seen behind a pickup truck while on the wakeboard. In a separate tweet,...
How Hurricane Ian compares to the strongest hurricanes that hit Florida
Hurricane Ian made landfall near Cayo Costa, Florida on Wednesday with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph, per the NHC, bringing with it "catastrophic" winds and storm surge. The big picture: Ian is the strongest hurricane to make landfall in Florida since Hurricane Michael devastated the Florida panhandle in 2018.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Why Waffle House Closures Indicate a Code Red for Florida As Hurricane Ian Makes Landfall
The Waffle House Index has long been a trusted indicator of storm severity in the U.S.
Why you shouldn't let your guard down even if you don't live near Ian's landfall
Landfall is within hours. What once looked like a possible Friday landfall for Hurricane Ian is now expected in the early afternoon today.
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
Hurricane Ian: How many Category 5 hurricanes have hit the US?
As Hurricane Ian moves toward landfall in Florida, the sustained winds from the storm are just short of the strongest category of named tropical systems. If Ian makes landfall in the U.S. as a Category 5 hurricane, it will be only one of five other storms to have that distinction.
23 migrants missing after boat sinks off Florida coast during Hurricane Ian
A boat carrying migrants to the United States sank off of the coast of Florida and left 23 people missing in the midst of Hurricane Ian, US Border Patrol said on Wednesday. According to the agency, four Cuban migrants on the boat were able to swim to shore after their vessel sank. The US Coast Guard has launched a search and rescue mission for the 23 people who are missing as the hurricane threatens communities across the state. “U.S. Border Patrol agents along with support from @mcsonews responded to a migrant landing in Stock Island #Florida,” Miami Chief Patrol...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hurricane Ian, now Category 3, to intensify before making landfall in Florida
Made landfall in western Cuba on Tuesday as forecasters warned it will intensify into a catastrophic Category 4 storm before it hits Florida's Gulf Coast, where hundreds of thousands of people have been ordered to evacuate. According to the National Hurricane Center, Ian made landfall southwest of the town of...
Powerful Cat 3 Hurricane Ian moves into southeastern Gulf of Mexico
MIAMI - Hurricane Ian strengthened into a major hurricane early Tuesday morning and made landfall over western Cuba. The storm made landfall just southwest of the town of La Coloma in the Pinar Del Rio Province of Cuba around 4:30 a.m. Check out our live updates here.According to the National Hurricane Center's 11 a.m. advisory, Ian had sustained winds of 115 mph as it moved to the north at 10 mph. It was about 125 miles south-southwest of the Dry Tortugas.The storm prompted officials with Miami-Dade to cancel classes Wednesday and Thursday while Broward public schools opted to close classes...
Ian now a hurricane heading toward Cuba, Florida
Ian could become a major hurricane before a likely landfall in Florida this week.
‘Catastrophic’ Ian Makes Landfall in Florida as One of the Most Powerful Hurricanes Ever
Storm surge from Hurricane Ian began inundating several cities on the Southwest Florida coast on Wednesday afternoon, sweeping some homes off their foundations as it simultaneously pounded Florida with 155 mph winds. Winds at that speed are the equivalent of an EF3 tornado, meteorologist Matthew Cappucci reported, and are expected to span at least 50 miles as Ian—the strongest storm of the season and one of the most powerful in history—wallops Florida.While the whipping winds are a serious threat, the National Hurricane Center says that “catastrophic” storm surge of 18 feet—enough to inundate some small homes completely—could also be deadly...
Hurricane Ian severs section of Sanibel Causeway
A section of the causeway leading to Sanibel, Fla., in Lee County was knocked out by Hurricane Ian on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022.
10NEWS
FORECAST: Ian expected to bring storm surge, strong winds in the Carolinas Friday
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Ian once again became a hurricane Thursday evening as it emerged over the Atlantic. It left catastrophic storm surge, winds and flooding over the Florida peninsula in its wake, the National Hurricane Center said. As of the 11 p.m. advisory, Hurricane Ian was located about...
Hurricane Ian almost at Category 5 as it nears Florida packing 155mph winds
Hurricane Ian is just shy of becoming a Category 5 storm as it charges toward Florida’s west coast, packing winds of 155 mph. The storm intensified into an “extremely dangerous” Category 4 hurricane on Wednesday and is now rapidly approaching the top end of that category, according to the US National Hurricane Center. It is expected to make landfall later on Wednesday. Life-threatening storm surges of up to 16 feet, catastrophic winds and flash flooding are expected in the Florida peninsula. Tornadoes are also possible across central and south of the state, according to the National Hurricane Center. The...
Track Hurricane Ian's path as storm barrels toward South Carolina
Hurricane Ian left major devastation in its wake in Florida as it barreled towards South Carolina's coast on Friday. The deadly hurricane was downgraded to a tropical storm Thursday, but strengthened again into a hurricane, with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph and higher gusts as of early Friday, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Comments / 0