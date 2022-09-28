Read full article on original website
Related
FOX Sports
USWNT roster news: Alex Morgan ruled out of England, Spain friendlies
The biggest news from the latest U.S. women's national team roster drop is that San Diego Wave star forward Alex Morgan has been ruled out of two upcoming friendlies against England and Spain due to a knee injury. On Thursday, USWNT coach Vlatko Andonovski released his latest 24-player roster for...
Dunn Returns, Morgan Out for USWNT vs. England, Spain
The U.S. will head abroad for two important tests in the build-up to next summer’s Women’s World Cup.
Alyssa Thomas helps US top Serbia, move into World Cup semis
Alyssa Thomas had 13 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists to help the United States beat Serbia 88-55 in the quarterfinals of the women's World Cup
The Verge
Ted Lasso helped me crush the competition in FIFA 23
There are a lot of reasons to be interested in FIFA 23. The latest soccer game from EA includes big features like the unfortunately belated addition of women’s pro leagues from France and England, alongside the return of Italian giants Juventus and general improvements to gameplay and visuals. More importantly, there’s also the nostalgia factor. The FIFA games have been around since the ’90s, and this will be the last entry with the FIFA branding. Starting in 2023, EA is calling its soccer games EA Sports FC. For me, though, my interest in FIFA 23 was something much more basic: I could play as Ted Lasso.
RELATED PEOPLE
BBC
World Cup 2022: Chile and Peru appeal against Fifa decision on Ecuador’s Byron Castillo
Chile and Peru have appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport against Fifa rulings on the eligibility of Ecuador's Byron Castillo. The Peruvian Football Federation (FPF) has asked for Ecuador be excluded from the World Cup and be replaced by Peru. Chile's football association has asked Cas to rule...
ESPN
Team USA routs Canada to reach FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup gold-medal game
SYDNEY -- Team USA wasn't pleased with how it played at times in its 33-point win Thursday over a gritty Serbia squad in the 2022 FIBA World Cup quarterfinals, no matter the final score. But in Friday's semifinal, the Americans didn't leave any ambiguity about how strong they're looking in...
FIBA Women’s World Cup: US Women Dominate in Run for 4th Consecutive Championship
Missing the electric excitement of the WNBA playoffs? Anxiously awaiting the return of NBA action? We're so close. May I suggest the 2022 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup (FIBAWWC). You might be asking, 'What's the Women's World Cup,' and 'Why didn't I know about it?' No worries. Here's a quick look at what it is and why -- if you love basketball -- you should be paying attention.
msn.com
Preview: Team USA plays Canada in FIBA Women’s World Cup semifinals
The USA Basketball women’s national team plays Canada tomorrow morning in the semifinals of the FIBA Women’s World Cup. Here is the preview. What’s in store: The Americans are looking for a chance at a guaranteed medal if they win. For Canada, this is a trip of a lifetime. They have never won an Olympic medal, and the last time the Canadians won a medal was the bronze in 1986. Canada has also gradually improved on the world stage in the last two Olympic cycles, where they feature three WNBA players in Natalie Achonwa, Kia Nurse and Bridget Carleton. Even Seattle Storm head coach Noelle Quinn (who is American), is an assistant for the Canadians.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Liverpool v Brighton, Crystal Palace v Chelsea: clockwatch – live!
Join Barry Glendenning for goal updates and key match action from the 3pm kick-offs in the Premier League and beyond
ESPN
Betting tips for Week 9 English Premier League games and more
Soccer continues this week with Premier League games and more. So which team should you be betting and what are the big storylines? Our analysts are here to offer all the input you need. Odds courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook. The EPL is back in business this weekend after sitting out...
Official: Manuel Akanji Included In FIFA 23 'Team Of The Week'
Manchester City centre-back Manuel Akanji has been included in the latest Team of the Week' in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team
FIFA・
No storm at Newcastle despite patchy start thanks to Howe’s calm influence
They have only one league win so far but there is no sense that the manager is under pressure from the club’s hierarchy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
Is stopping Haaland United's aim?
The latest episode of The Devils' Advocate podcast dropped on BBC Sounds this week, with Gaz and Joe looking ahead to Sunday's Manchester derby between City and United. With just days to go until the game they discussed how Manchester United should try to stop City's Erling Haaland, who has 14 goals in 10 games already this season.
ESPN
Player injuries up 20% in Europe's top 5 leagues last season amid packed schedule - study
Injuries across Europe's five major leagues rose by 20% last season and cost clubs over £500 million, a new study has found, raising concerns about player welfare amid fixture congestion. Insurance broker Howden's European Football Injury Index for the 2021-22 season estimated that injury costs went up by 29%...
Alex Morgan (knee) out for two USWNT matches
Longtime U.S. women’s national team star Alex Morgan will miss two upcoming friendlies due to a knee injury. Coach Vlatko
Modern pentathlon's president says the sport must evolve or it will 'die'
After cutting equestrian show jumping in the wake of an animal welfare scandal that erupted at the Tokyo Games, the sport is testing obstacle course racing as its new fifth discipline.
ESPN
CAS to hear appeal from Chile over Ecuador's World Cup place
The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has granted an appeal by the Chilean football federation (FFCH) against FIFA's decision to allow Ecuador to play at the World Cup despite allegations they fielded an ineligible player, it said on Friday. World governing body FIFA dismissed an appeal earlier this month...
Slaven Bilic unfazed by challenge of taking hottest of hot seats at Watford
About this time last week, Slaven Bilic was back home in Croatia mulling over his next career move when the phone rang. Now installed as Watford’s 10th permanent manager in the past five years after Rob Edwards was relieved of his duties after 11 matches in charge, the former defender who was part of the historic side that reached the 1998 World Cup semi-finals is certainly not one to shirk a challenge.
Petronas to fight asset claims by Southeast Asian sultan's heirs
KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysian state oil firm Petronas said on Saturday said it would contest any claims on its assets by the heirs of a former Southeast Asian sultan, who are seeking $15 billion in compensation.
Caesar Salads Were Invented In Mexico, And 14 Other Foods That You Might Not Have Realized Have Latin American Roots
Sorry, but your pumpkin spice latte wouldn't exist without Latin America.
Comments / 0