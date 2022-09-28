ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Boston Celtics add 6-time NBA All-Star Blake Griffin

In the wake of injuries to Robert Williams III and Danilo Gallinari, the Boston Celtics will sign six-time NBA All-Star Blake Griffin to a one-year, $2.7 million veteran minimum contract, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The injury-plagued Griffin averaged 6.4 points (on 43/26/72 shooting splits), 41. rebounds and 1.9 assists in...
The Lakers Welcomed An NBA Legend To Practice

Today, Darvin Ham is known as the new head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers, a job that comes with a lot of attention…and headaches. But he used to be a basketball player in his own right, spending eight years in the league and playing for Denver Nuggets, Indiana Pacers, Washington Wizards, Milwaukee Bucks, Atlanta Hawks, and Detroit Pistons.
The reason Jae Crowder wants a trade from Suns

Jae Crowder and the Phoenix Suns have agreed to part ways. But what is the reason for Crowder wanting to leave Phoenix? NBA insider Marc Stein revealed that Crowder was looking for a contract extension, while the Suns had concerns about his playing time. According to Stein, league sources said...
NYK on TNT: Knicks Ex Jamal Crawford Earns High-Profile TV Job

Jamal Crawford is once again coming off the bench to provide some vital minutes in an NBA setting. These, however, might come during the pregame, halftime, and postgame as opposed to his regular clutch game time duties. Per the New York Post, Crawford has found yet another new NBA team,...
Danny Green is ready to mentor Memphis Grizzlies’ young core

The National Basketball Association is cranking up their 2022-2023 season with media day underway. The NBA has undergone a new wave where more players change teams every off-season, like musical chairs, to compete for a ring. One of those players with new threads is former Tar Heel Danny Green, who will be playing for the Memphis Grizzlies this season. Green was traded from the 76ers to Memphis for the No.23 overall pick and DeAnthony Melton. Green experience will be significant for the Grizzlies with his championship experience, winning rings with the San Antonio Spurs, Toronto Raptors, and L.A. Lakers. Green was all smiles...
Memphis Grizzlies announce 2022-23 promotional schedule

Ja Morant ‘Griddy’ Bobble, Block Panther Socks, Ziaire Williams Water Jug, Steven Adams Hawaiian Shirt highlight the schedule; Themed nights include HBCU, Hoops for St. Jude, Wrestling and Lunar New Year. Memphis, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies today announced their promotional schedule for the 2022-23 regular season, introducing...
Darvin Ham: Lakers Will Primarily Focus On Defense In First Days Of Training Camp

Darvin Ham began his first training camp as the Los Angeles Lakers head coach this week, marking the beginning of a new era in L.A. After facing reporters during Media Day on Monday, Ham and his players got to work the following day, taking part in the first official practice of the 2022-23 Lakers. The 49-year-old has been promising to change L.A.’s game, trying to make the Purple and Gold a defensive powerhouse in the NBA again.
NBA Notes: Pistons, Bojan Bogdanovic, Suns, Warriors

Newcomer Bojan Bogdanovic is seeking a contract extension after arriving in a trade with the Jazz, per Marc Stein of The Stein Line. Given that Bogdanovic is entering the final year of his deal, some teams were hesitant to pursue him fully in a trade, Stein indicated. Bogdanovic is due to earn $19.3 million this season.
Los Angeles Clippers 2022-2023 Season Preview

This 2022-2023 NBA Season is the best chance for the Los Angeles Clippers to give them its first NBA Championship in franchise history. Clippers fans are hoping after a year of recovery for small forward Kawhi Leonard after suffering a partially torn ACL in the second round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs is enough to get him ready for the season. There is also a lot of hype for shooting guard/small forward Paul George, head coach Ty Lue, and an incredibly deep and talented roster. After some serious moves in the off-season and some development, the Clippers are hoping the curse that started in the Lob City era is over to get the NBA title they have craved.
