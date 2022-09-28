Read full article on original website
Hoquetus NV Eulalia Aperetif Wine Cabernet Franc (Washington)
This is Cabernet Franc fortified with barrel-aged brandy, macerated with botanicals and spices. Dark ruby, it's hyper-aromatic, with notes of wintergreen, orange rind, clove, star anise and cardamom. Bone-dry flavors follow, with bitters on the finish. Sean P. Sullivan. rating. 90. Price. $45,Buy Now. Designation. Eulalia Aperetif Wine. Variety. Winery.
Gorman 2019 The Bully Cabernet Sauvignon (Red Mountain)
Winemaker Chris Gorman is known for never pulling a punch, and he certainly doesn't here. Aromas of bittersweet chocolate, espresso bean, dark cherry and abundant barrel spices lead to a blast of full-bodied, rich black-fruit flavors, speckled with vanilla and other barrel spices. It's full-on hedonism. Sean P. Sullivan. rating.
Fortuity 2019 Malbec (Yakima Valley)
This wine is 100% varietal, with fruit coming from Verhey Vineyard. Aromas of whole orange, fresh green herb, tangerine essence, whole clove and plum are followed by full-bodied, plum and tangerine flavors. A tart finish caps it off. It's equal parts intellectual and hedonistic pleasure. Sean P. Sullivan. rating. 90.
Category 5 2018 Framework Red (Columbia Valley (WA))
Cabernet Sauvignon makes up 41% of this wine, Merlot 38%, Malbec 12%, and the rest Cabernet Franc and Petit Verdot. Hailing from Lawrence, Dineen, Elephant Mountain and Gamache vineyards, blackberry, chocolate and barrel spice aromas are followed by plump-feeling cranberry, black raspberry and dark-cherry flavors. It brings an appealing purity. Sean P. Sullivan.
Foolhardy 2021 Sauvignon Blanc (Ancient Lakes)
Coming from one of the state's premier white-wine regions, this is a vibrantly aromatic wine, with notes of pineapple, lemon zest, slate, white grapefruit and toasted hazelnut. Bone-dry citrus flavors follow. Racy, puckering acid backs it all up. It's impressive. Decant or enjoy after 2023. Sean P. Sullivan. rating. 92.
Elizabeth Chambers 2019 Fairsing Vineyard Pinot Noir (Yamhill-Carlton)
The aromas offer notes of dried herb, tea leaf, flower, cinnamon stick and dark plum. Full-feeling, seamless, layered darker fruit flavors follow. It's delicious. Sean P. Sullivan. rating. 92. Price. $57,Buy Now. Designation. Fairsing Vineyard. Variety. Winery. Print a Shelf Talker Label. Alcohol. 14%. Bottle Size. 750 ml. Category. Red.
Brittan Vineyards 2019 Cygnus Block Pinot Noir (McMinnville)
The aromas provide appeal, with notes of dried cherry, cinnamon stick and anise, mixing fruit and barrel. Tart, medium-bodied flavors follow. Give it time in the bottle or decant to see it at its best. The stuffing is there. Sean P. Sullivan. rating. 90. Price. $65,Buy Now. Designation. Cygnus Block.
Chateau Ste. Michelle & Dr. Loosen 2021 Eroica Riesling (Columbia Valley (WA))
The aromas are dynamic, with notes of Nestea Iced Tea, lemon, white grapefruit rind, white peach, melon and wet slate. The palate is considerably fuller than many recent years, true to the vintage, loaded with stone fruit and citrus flavors. The acid that is the hallmark of this wine remains. Sean P. Sullivan.
Ashan 2021 Barrel Fermented Chardonnay (Columbia Valley (WA))
The aromas are attention getting, with notes of cardamom, butterscotch and spice. Rich, creamy, full-bodied flavors follow. Stone fruit notes linger on the warm finish. For those looking for a rich-style Chardonnay, look no further. Sean P. Sullivan. rating. 91. Price. $25,Buy Now. Designation. Barrel Fermented. Variety. Winery. Print a...
Cairdeas 2020 Concrete Syrah (Royal Slope)
Fruit for this wine was fermented 50% whole cluster and aged in concrete eggs. The aromas are bright, appealing and achingly pure, with notes of blue fruit, grapefruit rind, dried herb and whiffs of smoked meat. The blue- and red-fruit flavors are exquisitely balanced. A long, fruit-filled finish follows. It's outrageously good, with exceptional purity. Sean P. Sullivan.
Cho 2021 Pétillant-Naturel Pinot Noir Rosé Sparkling Wine Laurel Vineyard Sparkling (Laurelwood District)
This is an aromatically vibrant sparkler, with aromas of citrus peel, raspberry, flower and herb. Bone-dry flavors follow, with bitters on the finish. Tasty stuff. Sean P. Sullivan. rating. 90. Price. $40,Buy Now. Designation. Pétillant-Naturel Pinot Noir Rosé Sparkling Wine Laurel Vineyard. Winery. Print a Shelf Talker Label.
Fortuity 2019 The Fifty Fifty Red (Yakima Valley)
This is half Malbec and half Syrah. Blackberry, plum, bramble and spice aromas lead to luscious but still restrained blue- and black-fruit flavors, speckled with green notes from the Malbec. It shows the freshness that this vintage brings, upping the interest. Sean P. Sullivan. rating. 91. Price. $30,Buy Now. Designation.
Goose Ridge 2020 g3 Estate Grown Cabernet Sauvignon (Columbia Valley (WA))
The aromas bring reserved notes of currant and spice. Pleasing dark fruit and chocolate flavors follow. They are fuller around the edges, a bit lighter in the middle initially, filling in over time as this wine still settles in. It offers a whole lot of enjoyment and value. Sean P. Sullivan.
King Estate 2018 Estate Brut Cuvée Sparkling (Willamette Valley)
Pinot Noir makes up 60% of this wine, with the rest Chardonnay, the grapes all coming from estate sites. The aromas immediately command attention, with notes of pear, brioche and ginger spice. A palate is flavorful, with a lighter-styled mousse. Lemony acidity ties it all together exquisitely. Sean P. Sullivan.
Vino Vasai 2019 Dario Estate Pinot Noir (Chehalem Mountains)
Aromas of black cherry, clove, cinnamon and barrel spice lead to full-feeling black fruit flavors. There's a freshness to it that appeals. Sean P. Sullivan.
Rex Hill 2019 Witness Tree Vineyard Pinot Noir (Eola-Amity Hills)
Aromas of coffee, chocolate, dried herb, black tea leaf, mineral and cherry lead to medium-plus-bodied raspberry flavors. Coffee notes linger on the finish. It shows a lot of polish. Sean P. Sullivan. rating. 92. Price. $58,Buy Now. Designation. Witness Tree Vineyard. Variety. Winery. Print a Shelf Talker Label. Alcohol. 13.4%
V. Sattui 2018 Paradiso Red (Napa Valley)
Abundant black cherries, black currants and a velvety texture of fine-grained tannins give this wine plenty of fruit flavor and a big structure to match it. The blend of Bordeaux grape varieties is full bodied, nicely dry and well concentrated. Jim Gordon. rating. 91. Price. $110,Buy Now. Designation. Paradiso. Variety.
Two Birds One Stone 2021 Carignan (Vin de France)
This red wine has an elegant deep-purple color. The nose offers candied cherries and strawberries, juicy red fruit on the palate with a touch of dried herb. Its tannins are round and firm. This would pairs well with spicy cuisine. rating. 88. Price. $11,Buy Now. Variety. Winery. Print a Shelf...
Gorman 2019 Zachary's Ladder Red (Red Mountain)
This wine is a gateway to the Gorman portfolio. It shows some reduction out of the gate. Beyond that are aromas of blackberry and plum. Ripe, full-bodied flavors follow, backed by lightly grainy tannins. It's a big ol' bottle of yum. Decant if still reduced. Sean P. Sullivan. rating. 91.
Abacela 2018 Estate Produced Syrah (Umpqua Valley)
The aromas are brooding but appealing, with notes of berry and wood spice. Fuller-feeling black cherry flavors follow, showing the structure of the vintage. It lingers on the finish. Give it time to open up. Sean P. Sullivan. rating. 90. Price. $34,Buy Now. Designation. Estate Produced. Variety. Winery. Print a...
