FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
urbancny.com
Rally at Planned Aquarium Site on Saturday, October 1, 2022, 5:00 p.m. – “Human Needs First!”
Housing & community activists call on County to ‘Follow the Voice of the People and Fund Basic Human Needs First!’. Local organizations and Housing Justice for All, a statewide coalition of housing activists and community organizations, rally and protest at the planned $85 million aquarium site at the Inner Harbor to focus attention on community priorities.
Local Leaders Celebrated During Catholic Charities of Onondaga County 37th Annual House of Providence Awards, Sept. 28
Ann Rooney, Jaime Alicea, and Monsignor Charles J. Fahey Selected as Award Recipients for Community Impact. Syracuse, NY – Catholic Charities of Onondaga County (Catholic Charities) will host the. 37th Annual House of Providence Awards, presented by J.W. Burns & Company Investment Counsel, at the Oncenter (800 S. State...
Francis Conole Releases Second Ad of General Election, “Fight Of My Life”, Which Highlights His Military Service And Commitment To Fighting For Central New Yorkers
Syracuse, NY — On September 21st, Francis Conole released his second ad of the general election, “Fight of My Life”. It highlights his service in the Navy, leading divisions of men and women on multiple warships during the Iraq War, but also his greatest challenge to date: Taking on DC insiders to fight for the hardworking people of Central New York. Francis Conole has a new mission to work for Central New Yorkers and create the next generation of manufacturing jobs right here.
