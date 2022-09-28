Syracuse, NY — On September 21st, Francis Conole released his second ad of the general election, “Fight of My Life”. It highlights his service in the Navy, leading divisions of men and women on multiple warships during the Iraq War, but also his greatest challenge to date: Taking on DC insiders to fight for the hardworking people of Central New York. Francis Conole has a new mission to work for Central New Yorkers and create the next generation of manufacturing jobs right here.

