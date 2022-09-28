ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

San Luis Obispo Tribune

Recent Reports Question Mike Matheny’s Future With Royals

Despite coming into the 2022 season with expectations of hovering around .500 or possibly even pushing for more (depending on who's asked), the Kansas City Royals' 63-93 record entering Friday's play has cast a dark cloud over the organization. All year long, Kansas City has tried to walk the tightrope...
ESPN

Pitch clock cut minor league games by 25 minutes to two hours, 38 minutes

NEW YORK -- Use of pitch clocks cut the average time of minor league games by 25 minutes this year, a reduction Major League Baseball hopes is replicated when the devices are installed in the big leagues next season. The average time of minor league games dropped to 2 hours,...
Royals Review

Royals vs. Guardians Friday game thread

The Royals wrap up the season with a six-game series (rescheduled due to the lockout) in Cleveland against the Guardians. Brady Singer will make his last start of the year, and he has a chance to join an exclusive club. Aaron Civale goes for the Guardians. He gave up just...
FOX Sports

Royals come into matchup with the Guardians on losing streak

Kansas City Royals (63-92, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Guardians (88-68, first in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Brady Singer (10-4, 2.99 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 144 strikeouts); Guardians: Aaron Civale (3-6, 5.19 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 84 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -129, Royals +108; over/under is 7...
numberfire.com

Michael Massey on bench Thursday for Royals' matinee

Kansas City Royals infielder Michael Massey is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez and the Detroit Tigers. Nicky Lopez will move to second base in place of Massey while Bobby Witt Jr. starts at shortstop and bats second. Witt has a $3,800...
Yardbarker

Rockies Vs. Dodgers Game Preview: Trayce Thompson Back With Team

The Los Angeles Dodgers begin a six-game homestand against the Colorado Rockies on Friday night with their magic number to secure home-field advantage through the World Series down to one. The Dodgers are in the midst of a record-setting season but one in which they are just 8-5 against the...
Yardbarker

Jose Ramirez powers Guardians past Royals

Jose Ramirez hit a three-run home run to key a five-run sixth inning as the host Cleveland Guardians defeated the Kansas City Royals 6-3 Friday night. Ramirez now has 122 RBIs, second in the American League to Aaron Judge. The Guardians (89-68) and Royals (63-94) began a season-long six-game series....
numberfire.com

Stephen Vogt sitting for Oakland Thursday night

Oakland Athletics catcher/infielder Stephen Vogt is not in the lineup Thursday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Vogt is being replaced at first base by Dermis Garcia versus Angels starter Shohei Ohtani. In 183 plate appearances this season, Vogt has a .161 batting average with a .551...
The Associated Press

