SYDNEY (AP) — We got what we came for — the gold. It didn’t end specifically how I wanted it to after I hurt my hip in the quarterfinals and couldn’t play in the medal rounds. But I knew I’d still have a role as part of the bench mob. I would cheer my teammates on as loud as I could to help them bring home that gold. There’s no other way to put it than it stunk when I got hurt. I was definitely down and it wasn’t easy for me, but my teammates and coaches did a great job of keeping me up. They let me know I was still a big part of this success as I made big contributions in the earlier games. Now to have this gold medal around my neck is something that is really special. I don’t want to compare it to the WNBA championship we won last year in Chicago as both are really, really great.

BASKETBALL ・ 20 MINUTES AGO