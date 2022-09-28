Read full article on original website
In January 2022, the El Torreon in Kansas City became a part of the National Register of Historic PlacesCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The historical Kansas City Club building completed in 1922 is now Hotel Kansas CityCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The Jenkins Music Company Building was once the largest retailer and wholesalerCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
It's hard to believe Kansas City's Swope Park is bigger than New York's Central Park and it's filled with things to doCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Was it that bad?Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Recent Reports Question Mike Matheny’s Future With Royals
Despite coming into the 2022 season with expectations of hovering around .500 or possibly even pushing for more (depending on who's asked), the Kansas City Royals' 63-93 record entering Friday's play has cast a dark cloud over the organization. All year long, Kansas City has tried to walk the tightrope...
This Day In Dodgers History: Orel Hershiser Breaks Don Drysdale’s Record With 59 Consecutive Scoreless Innings
On Sept. 28, 1988, famed Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Orel Hershiser made history by extending a remarkable stretch to 59 consecutive scoreless innings. He did so by throwing 10 innings against the San Diego Padres at Jack Murphy Stadium. Unfortunately, the Dodgers failed to provide him with any run support...
Pitch clock cut minor league games by 25 minutes to two hours, 38 minutes
NEW YORK -- Use of pitch clocks cut the average time of minor league games by 25 minutes this year, a reduction Major League Baseball hopes is replicated when the devices are installed in the big leagues next season. The average time of minor league games dropped to 2 hours,...
Royals vs. Guardians Friday game thread
The Royals wrap up the season with a six-game series (rescheduled due to the lockout) in Cleveland against the Guardians. Brady Singer will make his last start of the year, and he has a chance to join an exclusive club. Aaron Civale goes for the Guardians. He gave up just...
Cleveland Guardians, Kansas City Royals starting lineups for Sept. 30, 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Here are the lineups for Friday’s game between the Guardians and Royals. Where: Progressive Field, 7:10 p.m. TV/radio: Bally Sports Great Lakes, WTAM 1100 AM, WMMS 100.7 FM and the Guardians Radio Network. Teams: Guardians (88-68) vs. Royals (63-93). Starting pitchers: RHP Aaron Civale (3-6,...
Royals come into matchup with the Guardians on losing streak
Kansas City Royals (63-92, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Guardians (88-68, first in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Brady Singer (10-4, 2.99 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 144 strikeouts); Guardians: Aaron Civale (3-6, 5.19 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 84 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -129, Royals +108; over/under is 7...
Kansas City Star Opinion: Patrick Mahomes is Not a Team Player
Does Patrick Mahomes only care about himself?
Michael Massey on bench Thursday for Royals' matinee
Kansas City Royals infielder Michael Massey is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez and the Detroit Tigers. Nicky Lopez will move to second base in place of Massey while Bobby Witt Jr. starts at shortstop and bats second. Witt has a $3,800...
⚾ Royals swept in Detroit, drop to last place in AL Central
DETROIT (AP) — Willi Castro and Javy Báez homered to lead Detroit over the Kansas City Royals 10-3 on Thursday for a three-game sweep that moved the Tigers out of last place in the AL Central. Detroit (63-92) has won six straight, matching its season high and ensuring...
Rockies Vs. Dodgers Game Preview: Trayce Thompson Back With Team
The Los Angeles Dodgers begin a six-game homestand against the Colorado Rockies on Friday night with their magic number to secure home-field advantage through the World Series down to one. The Dodgers are in the midst of a record-setting season but one in which they are just 8-5 against the...
Jose Ramirez powers Guardians past Royals
Jose Ramirez hit a three-run home run to key a five-run sixth inning as the host Cleveland Guardians defeated the Kansas City Royals 6-3 Friday night. Ramirez now has 122 RBIs, second in the American League to Aaron Judge. The Guardians (89-68) and Royals (63-94) began a season-long six-game series....
Stephen Vogt sitting for Oakland Thursday night
Oakland Athletics catcher/infielder Stephen Vogt is not in the lineup Thursday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Vogt is being replaced at first base by Dermis Garcia versus Angels starter Shohei Ohtani. In 183 plate appearances this season, Vogt has a .161 batting average with a .551...
Kahleah Copper's FIBA diary: Mission accomplished!
SYDNEY (AP) — We got what we came for — the gold. It didn’t end specifically how I wanted it to after I hurt my hip in the quarterfinals and couldn’t play in the medal rounds. But I knew I’d still have a role as part of the bench mob. I would cheer my teammates on as loud as I could to help them bring home that gold. There’s no other way to put it than it stunk when I got hurt. I was definitely down and it wasn’t easy for me, but my teammates and coaches did a great job of keeping me up. They let me know I was still a big part of this success as I made big contributions in the earlier games. Now to have this gold medal around my neck is something that is really special. I don’t want to compare it to the WNBA championship we won last year in Chicago as both are really, really great.
