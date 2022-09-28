Read full article on original website
Russia abandons Lyman bastion, Putin ally says time for nuclear response
KYIV, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Russia said on Saturday its troops had abandoned a key bastion in occupied eastern Ukraine, a stinging defeat that prompted one of President Vladimir Putin's most hawkish allies to call for Russia to consider resorting to low-grade nuclear weapons.
Ukrainian intel shows Russian nuclear threat is ‘very high’: top Zelensky aide
A top aide of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukraine’s intelligence community believes the threat of Russian forces using nuclear weapons is “very high” following a string of embarrassing losses for Russian President Vladimir Putin. In an op-ed published in The Atlantic on Friday, Andriy Yermak, head...
North Korea continues missile tests, Taiwan condemns launches
Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs publicly criticized North Korea on Saturday after the regime's latest in a series of ballistic missile launches.
