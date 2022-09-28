ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pelicans Announce Preseason Broadcast Schedule: How To Watch Zion's Debut

By Chris Dodson
 2 days ago

The New Orleans Pelicans have released the full broadcast schedule for the preseason, including an Over-the-Air option for one home game.

Fans of the team now know exactly how they can follow all the action as the New Orleans Pelicans have released their 2022 preseason television broadcast schedule. Willie Green's squad will open preseason play with a nationally televised road game on Tuesday, October 4 against the Chicago Bulls on TNT.

Watching at home might be the best option, as ticket prices for Zion Williamson's debut are skyrocketing. Bally Sports New Orleans will televise the Pelicans’ preseason home matchup against the Detroit Pistons at the Smoothie King Center. It will be the only tune-up game held in the city, with the other 'home' game being held in Birmingham.

The Pelicans will make trips to San Antonio (Oct. 9) and Miami (Oct. 12) in between home games. Both of these contests will be available for fans to watch via live stream by visiting http://www.pelicans.com/preseason-live .

Streaming is limited to viewers within a 75-mile radius of the Smoothie King Center, per NBA regional broadcast rules. Fans must allow access to their location when prompted from their viewing browser in order to access the stream.

The Pelicans and Gray Television have partnered to televise the team’s final preseason game on Oct. 14 against the Atlanta Hawks, which will be played at Legacy Arena in Birmingham, AL – home of the Birmingham Squadron, the Pelicans’ NBA G League affiliate. The game will be televised in New Orleans on WVUE (FOX 8) and simulcast in the following markets:

  • WBXH – Baton Rouge, LA
  • KPLC – Lake Charles, LA
  • WLOX Bounce – Biloxi, MS
  • WDAM Bounce – Hattiesburg, MS
  • WTOK MyTOK – Meridian, MS
  • WLBT Bounce – Jackson, MS
  • WBRC – Birmingham, AL
  • WALA – Mobile, AL

The efforts to broadcast the Birmingham game to more of the Gulf South are already getting a passing grade from the fans, which will get a good look at the team during an October 1 Open Run Practice in the Smoothie King Center.

