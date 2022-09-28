Read full article on original website
Netflix Superhero Series 'Grendel' Scrapped Despite Filming Multiple Episodes: Report
It’s been one year since Netflix announced it would be adapting a live-action Grendel series — but according to new reports, the show has since been scrapped by the streamer. According to The Wrap, the decision to cancel Grendel was not “taken lightly” and will not affect the...
CNET
Stephen King Names the Best Miniseries He's Seen This Year
It's an all too familiar question: What should I watch tonight?. Legendary author Stephen King has a suggestion. "FIVE DAYS AT MEMORIAL (Apple+) is the best limited series I've seen this year," King tweeted last week. "Heartbreaking. All episodes are now streaming." Five Days at Memorial is an eight-episode drama...
Collider
'The Walking Dead' Trailer Reveals What to Expect From the Final Episodes
All 11 seasons of The Walking Dead have lead to this moment: AMC has just released a new trailer for the last-ever episodes of The Walking Dead, which will premiere on October 2 on AMC+. In the trailer for the last part of the final season, the survivors engage in a final fight for a future in the Commonwealth, which is the post-apocalyptic civilization governed by Pamela Milton (Laila Robins). The trailer opens with dramatic scenes of combat against overwhelming armies of zombies, and sets a rather bleak atmosphere as an undisclosed narrator ominously warns “People will remember the last thing you do.” The trailer is a cliffhanger that is no-doubt leaving fans in heated anticipation as they wonder what is in store for their favorite characters.
ComicBook
The Walking Dead's Final Trailer Released
They finish the fight together. AMC released the final trailer for the last-ever episodes of The Walking Dead, premiering October 2nd on AMC and AMC+. In the trailer for the eight-part series conclusion, the survivors fight for a future in the Commonwealth, the post-apocalyptic civilization governed by Pamela Milton (Laila Robins). As Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Maggie (Lauren Cohan) lead the last stand against Lance Hornsby's (Josh Hamilton) army outside Commonwealth's walls, Carol (Melissa McBride) and Rosita (Christian Serratos) are among those still inside the community in chaos and revolt over the exposed crimes of the corrupt Sebastian Milton (Teo Rapp-Olsson). In the end, the final threat is a horde of variant walkers not seen since the earliest episodes of the walker apocalypse.
CNET
The Best Horror Movies on Prime Video Right Now
Looking for horror? Your best bet is Prime Video. A world class mix classics and fantastic new horror flicks await. Dim the lights, grab the popcorn and let the horror begin -- if you're brave enough. Check out some of Amazon Prime Video's best horror offerings below. The Best Horror...
Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie Embrace Old School Hollywood Hedonism in New 'Babylon' Trailer
Brad Pitt falls off a balcony, Margot Robbie prepares to fight a snake, and so much more chaos consumes the extremely bonkers first trailer for Damien Chazelle’s next film, Babylon. Compared to the high-gloss contemporary Los Angeles featured in Chazelle’s Oscar-winner La La Land, the L.A. in Babylon looks...
murphysmultiverse.com
REPORT: First 'Blue Beetle' Screening Reveals Film's Rough Runtime
When Warner Bros. Discovery pulled the plug on Batgirl back in August, fans rightfully wondered what this meant for other DC films, including Blue Beetle. Despite the studio seeking to revamp its DC line-up, Blue Beetle director Angel Manuel Soto has been adamant that his film is safe. While it is said the film had issues throughout production, Blue Beetle looks to be taking one step closer to being finished as it held a screening last night.
Marvel Shakes Up 'Armor Wars': Don Cheadle Series Now Being Developed As a Movie (Exclusive)
Marvel Studios has shaken up its Armor Wars project, and now what was to have been a series for Disney+ will be redeveloped as a feature film. The move essentially pushes back the title further down the development slate.More from The Hollywood ReporterMarvel's 'Blade' Loses Director Bassam Tariq (Exclusive)'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Joins Pantheon of Long Superhero Pics at Two Hours and 41 MinutesMarvel's Kevin Feige Talks Not Recasting T'Challa for 'Black Panther 2' Sources say the studio was committed in getting the story told the right way and in that process realized that a feature was better suited for the project....
Paul Bettany To Co-Star Opposite Tom Hanks And Robin Wright In Robert Zemeckis' 'Here' For Miramax And Sony
EXCLUSIVE: Paul Bettany his set to join Tom Hanks and Robin Wright in Miramax’s Here, with Robert Zemeckis directing and Eric Roth adapting the script. Zemeckis and Jack Rapke’s ImageMovers will produce alongside Miramax’s Bill Block. Sony Pictures will release the film in theaters in the U.S., with Miramax holding international rights.
murphysmultiverse.com
Finn Jones Confirms Plot of 'Iron Fist' Season 3 Would Have Featured Orson Randall
Of all the Marvel shows produced by Netflix, Iron Fist stands out as the one least loved by fans. The series was noted for its many departures from the source material, with viewers and critics both agreeing the project was far too light on the magic that made the comics so much fun. After a few behind-the-scenes changes, Iron Fist’s second season improved the show by leaps and bounds, but the alterations came too late and weren’t enough to save the series from an early cancellation. This meant that several plotlines, including a massive cliffhanger hinting at a major comic book story for the show’s third season, were left unfinished and untold by showrunner Raven Metzner and his creative team.
TechRadar
Canceled: Netflix axes big-budget Grendel before show is even finished
Netflix executives have canceled Grendel, a new big-budget adaptation of the hit Dark Horse comicbook series, before the show has even finished production. Despite the fact that the show, which was given an eight-episode order in September of 2021, had completed the bulk of its filming, Netflix's executives have pulled the plug on the show.
19 details you should remember before you watch the final 8 episodes of 'The Walking Dead'
Insider breaks down what you should know about "TWD" in case you need a quick reminder or if you're revisiting the show for the first time in years.
murphysmultiverse.com
Netflix Not Moving Forward with 'Grendel,' Show Being Shopped
A little over a year ago, it was announced that Netflix had given a series order to Grendel with Katy Keene‘s Abubakr Ali set to take on the titular role. The show’s first season would have consisted of 8-episodes and hailed from Resident Evil and Supernatural‘s Andrew Dabb, who was to serve as the showrunner. Unfortunately, Deadline has confirmed that Grendel is no longer happening.
Apes Rule Again: 'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes' Unveils Cast and 2024 Release Date
It’s the dawn of the next “Planet of the Apes” franchise installment. 20th Century confirmed upcoming requel “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes,” set years after the events of “War for the Planet of the Apes” previous prequel trilogy helmed by Matt Reeves. “Kingdom” will be directed by Wes Ball (“Maze Runner”) from a script by Josh Friedman, Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver, and Patrick Aison. Joe Hartwick Jr., Jaffa, Silver and Jason Reed are the film’s producers with Peter Chernin and Jenno Topping serving as executive producers. Owen Teague will play the lead ape, with “The Witcher” actress Freya Allen and Peter...
theplaylist.net
'Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes': 'The Witcher' Star Freya Allan Joins Cast Of Upcoming Film
Last month, it was revealed announced that Owen Teague would star in a new “Planet Of The Apes” movie for 20th Century Studios. Now, Deadline reports that “The Witcher” star Freya Allan joins Teague in the film’s cast, and the film also has a new title: “Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes.”
NME
New 'Planet Of The Apes' film reveals title and first look
20th Century Studios has revealed the title of the next instalment in the Planet Of The Apes franchise, alongside a first look from the film. Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes, directed by Wes Ball (The Maze Runner), picks up “many years” after the events of 2017’s War For The Planet Of The Apes.
"The Great British Bake-Off" adds an attention-grabbing ingredient in the mix this season
For a moment it seemed like "The Great British Baking Show" might go stale, having lost the feeling of essentiality bestowed on it by the pandemic. Don't get us wrong; good old "GBBO" (an acronym of its U.K. title "Great British Bake Off") was a fine distraction before COVID was ever a thought, and will remain dear to us no matter what.
'Tarzan' to Swing Again as Sony Picks Up Movie Rights (Exclusive)
Tarzan, the classic pulp hero created by Edgar Rice Buroughs, may be heading to the screen once again. Sony Pictures has picked up the screen rights to the character from Burroughs’ estate, Edgar Rice Burroughs Inc., and is seeking to do a “total reinvention” of the character and intellectual property.More from The Hollywood ReporterJoe Lara, Star of 'Tarzan: The Epic Adventures,' Dies in Plane Crash at 58Netflix: Movies and TV Shows Leaving in JuneAnimation Vets Brenda Chapman, Kevin Lima Ink First-Look Deal With Twentieth Century Fox No writer, filmmaker, or producer are attached as the studio looks for a top-down re-imagining...
murphysmultiverse.com
Review: 'Hocus Pocus 2'
1993’s Hocus Pocus is a film that has unquestionably grown on people in the 29 years since its debut. Not well-received by critics at the time, audiences have come to embrace the film as an annual Halloween movie must-see. Whether its the over-the-top nature of Bette Midler’s performance, the quotability of it (“I smell children!), or simply the 90’s nostalgia dripping from the film, Millenials love it and have been pining for a sequel for the better part of three decades.
murphysmultiverse.com
'She-Hulk' Case Files: Who Is El Aguila?
Court is now in session and Jennifer Walters is here to represent the defendant in the matter of Superhuman law. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has finally hit Disney+ as the next installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and seems to be one of the studio’s most unique projects yet. With it comes a whole slew of C-listers and D-Lister heroes and villains that have found themselves in legal trouble.
