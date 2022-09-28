ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kelsea Ballerini Reveals The Story Behind Her First Tattoo

By Kelly Fisher
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Kelsea Ballerini ’s first tattoo wasn’t exactly what she wanted it to be, but she felt the need to get it about 10 years ago. The award-winning singer-songwriter chatted with host James Corden on The Late Late Show on Tuesday night (September 27), and she shared the story behind her ink.

Ballerini guessed she was about 19 or 20 years old at the time. It was the day before her first-ever promo photo shoot, and she had a “panic attack” about whether her first single would take off. Ballerini wondered what would happen if her single was a success, and then if she’d decided to get a tattoo a few years later, would people think she was going “off the deep end?”

The tattoo on her wrist is much bigger and in a different font than Ballerini wanted, but it was her “naive way of being like, I just wanna be the same from the beginning, just in case it works.” Ballerini held up her wrist to reveal the tattoo, reading “how sweet the sound.”

Earlier this month, Ballerini celebrated her 29th birthday . She told Corden that she’d rented out Flamingo, a cocktail bar in Nashville, to celebrate the occasion with her friends. Ballerini and Corden joked about the singer’s “birthday suit” theme, which she explained was to encourage friends to dress in their favorite Blake Lively -inspired suits.

Ballerini also performed “Love Is A Cowboy” during her appearance on The Late Late Show , one of the tracks included on her latest album, Subject To Change . Ballerini explained on the show that the project is a bookmark of the past two years, signaling a season of “growing up” and welcoming change rather than resisting it. Watch her interview and her “Love Is A Cowboy” performance below.

