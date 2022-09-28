Read full article on original website
BBC
Transfer news: Cancelo and Haaland targets for Real Madrid
Real Madrid will attempt to sign Manchester City and Portugal full-back Joao Cancelo, 28, next summer and are also planning a move for City's 22-year-old Norway striker Erling Haaland in 2024. (AS - in Spanish), external. Haaland's father, former Nottingham Forest, Leeds and Manchester City midfielder Alfie, has suggested his...
Antonio Cassano calls for Cristiano Ronaldo to 'do himself a favour' and 'STOP' playing... as he claims the Manchester United forward risks becoming a regular substitute unless he RETIRES
Former Italy forward Antonio Cassano has called for Cristiano Ronaldo to retire or risk becoming a regular substitute following his recent struggles. Ronaldo has started just one league match this term under Erik ten Hag at Manchester United, but was on the teamsheet for both of Portugal's Nations League games during the current international break.
Who is Cristiano Ronaldo’s Girlfriend? Everything to Know About Georgina Rodriguez
The man, the myth, the legend! Arguably the most well-known name in soccer today, Cristiano Ronaldo has dated some of the most beautiful women in the world. Born on February 5, 1985, in Portugal, the football star plays professionally for Manchester United in the Premier League, as well as the Portuguese national team, as captain. Ronaldo has […]
Paul Scholes slams Man Utd’s transfer policy and questions Jadon Sancho, Raphael Varane and Casemiro deals
MANCHESTER UNITED legend Paul Scholes has blasted the club's scattergun recruitment, claiming Casemiro may not even be the "manager's signing". The former Old Trafford and England midfielder says no one takes "responsibility" and that someone above boss Erik ten Hag may be pulling the strings. Three deals in particular -...
Ramos ‘had to stop Neymar and Mbappe rowing in dressing room’ as feuding PSG duo make ‘pact to keep issues private’
SERGIO RAMOS stepped in to stop Neymar and Kylian Mbappe rowing in the dressing room, according to reports. And the feuding Paris Saint-Germain pair have now made a pact to keep their simmering relationship issues private, especially with the World Cup just 52 days away. Tensions have worsened between the...
Cristiano Ronaldo's sister Katia Aveiro accuses Portugal fans of being 'sick, soulless and forever ungrateful' following criticism of her brother... as she insists the Man United star remains 'the BEST player in the world' despite his recent struggles
Cristiano Ronaldo's sister, Katia Aveiro, has accused Portugal fans of being 'forever ungrateful' following criticism of her brother's performances, and has insisted that the Manchester United forward is still 'the best player in the world'. Ronaldo endured a miserable evening on Tuesday as he squandered some key chances in Portugal's...
Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister Katia Aveiro slams ‘sick and ungrateful’ Portugal fans following criticism of Man Utd icon
CRISTIANO RONALDO'S sister Katia Aveiro has leapt to his defence after he was slammed by Portugal fans following the 1-0 loss to Spain. The defeat meant Portugal lost their place at the top of Nations League Group A2 with Spain instead qualifying for the final four. Supporters were quick to...
Jaap Stam defends Lisandro Martinez over claims the 5ft 9in Manchester United defender is 'too small' as the ex-Red Devil hails his 'quality on the ball' and communication - insisting 'big players make mistakes too'
Jaap Stam has rubbished claims Lisandro Martinez is 'too short' to succeed in the Premier League for Manchester United. Martinez - who joined United from Ajax in a £55million deal during the summer window - is 5ft 9in and has come under fire this season. Pundits accused the 24-year-old...
Erik ten Hag has no regrets over joining Manchester United rather than waiting for City
Erik ten Hag has no regrets over joining Manchester United, despite Pep Guardiola’s belief that he could have been an ideal successor to him at Manchester City.Ten Hag worked under Guardiola during his time in charge of Bayern Munich II, learning from the future City manager at an early stage of his own coaching career.The pair know each other's game well and upon Ten Hag's appointment at Old Trafford, Guardiola suggested that had he not joined United, he could one day replace him at the Etihad."There are a lot that could be here - and I think he could be...
Liverpool v Brighton, Crystal Palace v Chelsea: clockwatch – live!
Join Barry Glendenning for goal updates and key match action from the 3pm kick-offs in the Premier League and beyond
Tottenham boss Antonio Conte backs 'fearless' Richarlison to thrive in hostile derby environment after the Brazilian has proved himself to be an instant success since his £52m move from Everton
Tottenham boss Antonio Conte is backing fearless Richarlison to thrive in the hostility of his first north London derby, days after the Brazilian forward was targeted by racist abuse in France. ‘You are talking about a player who has no fear,’ said Conte, ahead of Saturday’s short trip to Arsenal....
SkySports
Man Utd forward Marcus Rashford was on Kylian Mbappe's PSG wishlist - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers... Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford was one of the players on Kylian Mbappe's transfer wishlist after he secured his future with Paris Saint-Germain over the summer. THE GUARDIAN. Chelsea are looking to land RB Leipzig forward Christopher Nkunku next summer...
msn.com
Tottenham news: Todd Boehly's stance on Hugo Lloris transfer plan revealed amid injury update
Todd Boehly and Chelsea's stance on Hugo Lloris transfer plan. Tottenham are in the process of making their long-term plan to replace Hugo Lloris, whose contract expires in 2024. With that in mind, the Evening Standard have reported that Atletico Madrid's Jan Oblak is top of the priority list. The...
Real Madrid 'make plans to lure Man City defender Joao Cancelo to the Bernabeu'... with the Spanish giants 'hoping to sign the Portuguese full-back for £45m next summer'
Real Madrid are making plans to lure Manchester City full-back Joao Cancelo to the Bernabeu for a fee in the region of £44million next summer, according to reports. The Champions League winners, who strengthened their defence this summer with ex-Chelsea centre-back Antonio Rudiger and £72m defensive midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, are keen to continue making improvements to Carlo Ancelotti's side.
Man Utd boosted in Endrick transfer chase as Brazil wonderkid’s agent denies he is on way to Real Madrid or Barcelona
MANCHESTER UNITED target Endrick is not joining Real Madrid or Barcelona any time soon. That is according to the Palmeiras wonderkid's agent Frederico Pena, who slammed Spanish outlets claiming Real and Barca are moving in to sign the 16-year-old hotshot. Pena confirmed there are many clubs keeping tabs on the...
Greggs hilariously match all their top snacks with Prem footballers and ‘Festive Bake Bruno Fernandes’ WON’T be happy
GREGGS have hilariously compared nine of their best snacks with top footballers. The company's official Twitter account posted the thread on Friday morning. And they gave a cheeky explanation of why each food item has been paired with the respective player. Among them were Man City striker Erling Haaland, Arsenal...
Bayern Munich chief Hasan Salihamidzic admits Sadio Mane 'needs a little time to get used to the Bundesliga' following his summer move from Liverpool... but still expects the German champions to have 'a lot of joy' with the forward in their side
Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic believes it is only a matter of time before Sadio Mane finds his best form for the German side following his summer switch from Liverpool. Mane starred in Liverpool's team for six years, winning every major trophy available, before opting to move to Bayern...
