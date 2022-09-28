ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

BBC

T﻿ransfer news: Cancelo and Haaland targets for Real Madrid

Real Madrid will attempt to sign Manchester City and Portugal full-back Joao Cancelo, 28, next summer and are also planning a move for City's 22-year-old Norway striker Erling Haaland in 2024. (AS - in Spanish), external. Haaland's father, former Nottingham Forest, Leeds and Manchester City midfielder Alfie, has suggested his...
Daily Mail

Antonio Cassano calls for Cristiano Ronaldo to 'do himself a favour' and 'STOP' playing... as he claims the Manchester United forward risks becoming a regular substitute unless he RETIRES

Former Italy forward Antonio Cassano has called for Cristiano Ronaldo to retire or risk becoming a regular substitute following his recent struggles. Ronaldo has started just one league match this term under Erik ten Hag at Manchester United, but was on the teamsheet for both of Portugal's Nations League games during the current international break.
Daily Mail

Cristiano Ronaldo's sister Katia Aveiro accuses Portugal fans of being 'sick, soulless and forever ungrateful' following criticism of her brother... as she insists the Man United star remains 'the BEST player in the world' despite his recent struggles

Cristiano Ronaldo's sister, Katia Aveiro, has accused Portugal fans of being 'forever ungrateful' following criticism of her brother's performances, and has insisted that the Manchester United forward is still 'the best player in the world'. Ronaldo endured a miserable evening on Tuesday as he squandered some key chances in Portugal's...
Daily Mail

Jaap Stam defends Lisandro Martinez over claims the 5ft 9in Manchester United defender is 'too small' as the ex-Red Devil hails his 'quality on the ball' and communication - insisting 'big players make mistakes too'

Jaap Stam has rubbished claims Lisandro Martinez is 'too short' to succeed in the Premier League for Manchester United. Martinez - who joined United from Ajax in a £55million deal during the summer window - is 5ft 9in and has come under fire this season. Pundits accused the 24-year-old...
The Independent

Erik ten Hag has no regrets over joining Manchester United rather than waiting for City

Erik ten Hag has no regrets over joining Manchester United, despite Pep Guardiola’s belief that he could have been an ideal successor to him at Manchester City.Ten Hag worked under Guardiola during his time in charge of Bayern Munich II, learning from the future City manager at an early stage of his own coaching career.The pair know each other's game well and upon Ten Hag's appointment at Old Trafford, Guardiola suggested that had he not joined United, he could one day replace him at the Etihad."There are a lot that could be here - and I think he could be...
Daily Mail

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte backs 'fearless' Richarlison to thrive in hostile derby environment after the Brazilian has proved himself to be an instant success since his £52m move from Everton

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte is backing fearless Richarlison to thrive in the hostility of his first north London derby, days after the Brazilian forward was targeted by racist abuse in France. ‘You are talking about a player who has no fear,’ said Conte, ahead of Saturday’s short trip to Arsenal....
SkySports

Man Utd forward Marcus Rashford was on Kylian Mbappe's PSG wishlist - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers... Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford was one of the players on Kylian Mbappe's transfer wishlist after he secured his future with Paris Saint-Germain over the summer. THE GUARDIAN. Chelsea are looking to land RB Leipzig forward Christopher Nkunku next summer...
Daily Mail

Real Madrid 'make plans to lure Man City defender Joao Cancelo to the Bernabeu'... with the Spanish giants 'hoping to sign the Portuguese full-back for £45m next summer'

Real Madrid are making plans to lure Manchester City full-back Joao Cancelo to the Bernabeu for a fee in the region of £44million next summer, according to reports. The Champions League winners, who strengthened their defence this summer with ex-Chelsea centre-back Antonio Rudiger and £72m defensive midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, are keen to continue making improvements to Carlo Ancelotti's side.
Daily Mail

Bayern Munich chief Hasan Salihamidzic admits Sadio Mane 'needs a little time to get used to the Bundesliga' following his summer move from Liverpool... but still expects the German champions to have 'a lot of joy' with the forward in their side

Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic believes it is only a matter of time before Sadio Mane finds his best form for the German side following his summer switch from Liverpool. Mane starred in Liverpool's team for six years, winning every major trophy available, before opting to move to Bayern...
