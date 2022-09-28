Bellingham WinCo Foods announces it will no longer be open 24 hours a day

This is a developing story. Check back to bellinghamherald.com for updates.

WinCo Foods in Bellingham will no longer be open 24 hours a day, the store announced in a Facebook post on Tuesday, Sept. 27.

Beginning Oct. 2, the grocery store at 300 East Bellis Fair Parkway will close between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m. every day, according to the post.

“We appreciate everyone’s understanding with the new adjusted store hours,” the post reads.

No other information about the change in hours was included in the post, and The Bellingham Herald has reached out to WinCo asking the reasons behind the reduction in store hours.

According to The Bellingham Herald’s archives, WinCo opened its Bellingham location on Aug. 15, 2013, in the former Joe’s Sporting Goods building.

WinCo Foods appears to be the last remaining 24-hour grocery store in Whatcom County, according to a web search.