ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellingham, WA

Bellingham WinCo Foods announces it will no longer be open 24 hours a day

By David Rasbach
Bellingham Herald
Bellingham Herald
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F7hEw_0iDkEXNT00

This is a developing story. Check back to bellinghamherald.com for updates.
To sign up for breaking news alerts, click here.

WinCo Foods in Bellingham will no longer be open 24 hours a day, the store announced in a Facebook post on Tuesday, Sept. 27.

Beginning Oct. 2, the grocery store at 300 East Bellis Fair Parkway will close between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m. every day, according to the post.

“We appreciate everyone’s understanding with the new adjusted store hours,” the post reads.

No other information about the change in hours was included in the post, and The Bellingham Herald has reached out to WinCo asking the reasons behind the reduction in store hours.

According to The Bellingham Herald’s archives, WinCo opened its Bellingham location on Aug. 15, 2013, in the former Joe’s Sporting Goods building.

WinCo Foods appears to be the last remaining 24-hour grocery store in Whatcom County, according to a web search.

Comments / 26

DeAndrea Lynn Robin
2d ago

All stores are closing earlier because of the sky rocketing crime rate…of course! Bellingham isn’t what it used to be…time to GET OUT of this HOLE!!!!

Reply(4)
6
Georgia Walker
2d ago

Perfect. The homeless can shoplift from somewhere else .

Reply
8
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Business
Bellingham, WA
Lifestyle
Bellingham, WA
Food & Drinks
Local
Washington Food & Drinks
Bellingham, WA
Business
Local
Washington Lifestyle
City
Bellingham, WA
whatcom-news.com

Group of SONIC Drive-In franchisees ordered by court to stop operating under SONIC brand

FERNDALE, Wash. — Whatcom County’s only SONIC Drive-In location recently closed following customer complaints of unfulfilled orders due to inventory shortages. Today, The Kitsap Sun reported (paywall) that the problems can be traced back to court proceedings between Sonic Industries LLC and a group of franchisees operating in Washington and Oregon in Oklahoma US District Court where Sonic Corporate is based.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
whatcomtalk.com

Signs of the Times: Investigating the Ghost Signs That Haunt Bellingham

Walking through downtown Bellingham and Fairhaven, visitors can catch glimpses of the past. “Old Town” Bellingham is the haunt of numerous ghost signs: faded signage and advertisements that are withstanding the test of time. In the late-nineteenth through mid-twentieth centuries, business owners and advertisers painted logos on brick...
BELLINGHAM, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winco Foods#Store Hours#Food Drink#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#Bellingham Winco Foods#East Bellis Fair Parkway#The Bellingham Herald
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
kpug1170.com

Whatcom Sheriff and local credit union issue separate scam alerts

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and a local credit union are warning residents of scams. WECU says some members say they’ve received text messages claiming to be from the credit union. The attacks, called “smishing,” direct recipients to malicious websites where they are prompted...
BELLINGHAM, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Gunfight erupts in Everett, several businesses damaged

A gunfight erupted in Everett Wednesday night, damaging multiple businesses, according to the Everett Police Department. Just before 10 p.m., deputies with the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office who were on a call in the 11800 block of Evergreen Way, heard several gunshots and men leaving the area. When officers...
EVERETT, WA
whatcom-news.com

UPDATED: Lane closed through next week on Mt Baker Highway in Bellingham

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Motorists can expect delays on Mount Baker Highway about 2 miles east of I-5 beginning today, Thursday, September 29th, through Saturday, October 1st, late next week due to a lane closure during working hours. A contractor working on a private development on Dewey Road needs to...
BELLINGHAM, WA
KGMI

Bellingham mayor announces end of emergency pandemic orders

BELLINGHAM, Wash. Bellingham Mayor Seth Fleetwood says the city’s emergency pandemic orders will end on October 31st. He told this week’s City Council meeting that the timing is planned to coincide with the end of Governor Inslee’s state of emergency order. Fleetwood calls it “an important step...
BELLINGHAM, WA
Bellingham Herald

Bellingham Herald

Bellingham, WA
3K+
Followers
127
Post
853K+
Views
ABOUT

Located 17 miles south of the Canadian border, Bellingham is in Whatcom County, Washington, the most northwestern county in the continental United States. The area is home to distinct cities and neighborhoods, including the Fairhaven historic district, where the Bellingham Herald began in 1890 as the Fairhaven Herald. Located between the San Juan Islands and North Cascade Mountains, Bellingham offers miles of city hiking trails and is the gateway to Mount Baker, the spiritual home of snowboarding. A growing market with an active, tree-lined downtown, the area has a diverse economy, from dairy to berry farming to two oil refineries and an aluminum smelter. Bellingham is also home to the 12,000-student Western Washington University.

 https://www.bellinghamherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy