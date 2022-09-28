7 from Mass. included on Forbes 'Richest People in America' list

"Wilfork was simply InVINCEable": Robert Kraft honors Vince Wilfork at Pats HOF induction ceremony 09:03

BOSTON – Patriots owner Robert Kraft and Fidelity president Abigail Johnson are among seven Massachusetts billionaires featured on the Forbes 400 Richest People in America list for 2022.

Johnson has the highest net worth among Massachusetts residents at $20.5 billion, No. 29 overall. Kraft is the next highest from the state on the list, coming in at No. 59 overall with a net worth of $10.6 billion.

Johnson's siblings Edward Johnson and Elizabeth Johnson come in at No. 133 and No. 196, respectively.

Robert Hale Jr., New Balance owner Jim Davis, and Amos Hostetter Jr. round out the Massachusetts businesspeople on the list.

Elon Musk topped the annual Forbes list with $251 billion ahead of Jeffrey Bezos and Bill Gates.