Daly City, CA

Police seek woman for hitting another woman with her car in Daly City parking lot

By CBS San Francisco
 3 days ago

DALY CITY (CBS SF/BCN) – Daly City police announced Wednesday that officers were seeking a woman who struck another woman with her vehicle in a Target store parking lot on Monday afternoon.

The altercation was reported around 4 p.m. Monday and the woman struck by the vehicle was taken to a hospital to be treated for her injuries, police said. An update on her status and the location of the store where it occurred were not immediately available.

The suspect vehicle was described as a newer, dark-colored SUV and the suspect is believed to be a woman between 25 and 35 years old, according to police.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Noah Serbin at nserbin@dalycity.org or (650) 991-8119.

San Francisco, CA
Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

