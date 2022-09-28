ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

BBC

T﻿ransfer news: Cancelo and Haaland targets for Real Madrid

Real Madrid will attempt to sign Manchester City and Portugal full-back Joao Cancelo, 28, next summer and are also planning a move for City's 22-year-old Norway striker Erling Haaland in 2024. (AS - in Spanish), external. Haaland's father, former Nottingham Forest, Leeds and Manchester City midfielder Alfie, has suggested his...
Daily Mail

Antonio Cassano calls for Cristiano Ronaldo to 'do himself a favour' and 'STOP' playing... as he claims the Manchester United forward risks becoming a regular substitute unless he RETIRES

Former Italy forward Antonio Cassano has called for Cristiano Ronaldo to retire or risk becoming a regular substitute following his recent struggles. Ronaldo has started just one league match this term under Erik ten Hag at Manchester United, but was on the teamsheet for both of Portugal's Nations League games during the current international break.
Daily Mail

Cristiano Ronaldo's sister Katia Aveiro accuses Portugal fans of being 'sick, soulless and forever ungrateful' following criticism of her brother... as she insists the Man United star remains 'the BEST player in the world' despite his recent struggles

Cristiano Ronaldo's sister, Katia Aveiro, has accused Portugal fans of being 'forever ungrateful' following criticism of her brother's performances, and has insisted that the Manchester United forward is still 'the best player in the world'. Ronaldo endured a miserable evening on Tuesday as he squandered some key chances in Portugal's...
Daily Mail

Jaap Stam defends Lisandro Martinez over claims the 5ft 9in Manchester United defender is 'too small' as the ex-Red Devil hails his 'quality on the ball' and communication - insisting 'big players make mistakes too'

Jaap Stam has rubbished claims Lisandro Martinez is 'too short' to succeed in the Premier League for Manchester United. Martinez - who joined United from Ajax in a £55million deal during the summer window - is 5ft 9in and has come under fire this season. Pundits accused the 24-year-old...
Yardbarker

Chelsea Star Shares Emotional Response to Playing in Paris Again

On Tuesday, it marked the return of former Paris Saint-Germain captain Thiago Silva to the Parc des Princes. The Brazil national team was playing an international friendly against Tunisia. Furthermore, Silva was partnered alongside Marquinhos, so it was a walk down memory lane for the Chelsea defender, who left the...
ESPN

Tottenham's Antonio Conte hits out at Juventus links: 'Disrespectful' to both clubs

Antonio Conte has branded speculation linking him with the Juventus job as "disrespectful" and said there is no rush to sign a new contract at Tottenham. Reports in Italy during the international break suggested the 53-year-old was open to rejoining the Turin-based club, where he won three consecutive Serie A titles between 2011 and 2014.
BBC

Transfer latest: Bellingham, Messi, Luiz, Silva, Gundogan, Oblak, Kulusevski

Chelsea have joined the race to sign England and Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham - the price for the 19-year-old is set to be £130m, with Liverpool and Real Madrid also interested. (Telegraph - subscription required) Paris St-Germain forward Lionel Messi, 35, could return to Barcelona according to vice...
Daily Mail

Real Madrid 'make plans to lure Man City defender Joao Cancelo to the Bernabeu'... with the Spanish giants 'hoping to sign the Portuguese full-back for £45m next summer'

Real Madrid are making plans to lure Manchester City full-back Joao Cancelo to the Bernabeu for a fee in the region of £44million next summer, according to reports. The Champions League winners, who strengthened their defence this summer with ex-Chelsea centre-back Antonio Rudiger and £72m defensive midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, are keen to continue making improvements to Carlo Ancelotti's side.
Yardbarker

Moggi says the comments of former Juventus players “hide the truths”

Former Juventus supremo Luciano Moggi thinks they have not been training well, and the words of some of their former players might be true. Dejan Kulusevski and Matthijs de Ligt have compared the level of intensity at Juventus to their current clubs after they left the Bianconeri. None of them...
Yardbarker

Juventus blow as a managerial change will see on-loan flop return in the summer

Juventus sent Denis Zakaria on loan to Chelsea in the last transfer window, six months after signing the Swiss midfielder. Despite being one of the coveted midfielders in Europe when he played at Borussia Monchengladbach, Zakaria struggled to play well at Juve. However, he would have felt he needed a...
SOCCER

