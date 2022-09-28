Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Transfer news: Cancelo and Haaland targets for Real Madrid
Real Madrid will attempt to sign Manchester City and Portugal full-back Joao Cancelo, 28, next summer and are also planning a move for City's 22-year-old Norway striker Erling Haaland in 2024. (AS - in Spanish), external. Haaland's father, former Nottingham Forest, Leeds and Manchester City midfielder Alfie, has suggested his...
Antonio Cassano calls for Cristiano Ronaldo to 'do himself a favour' and 'STOP' playing... as he claims the Manchester United forward risks becoming a regular substitute unless he RETIRES
Former Italy forward Antonio Cassano has called for Cristiano Ronaldo to retire or risk becoming a regular substitute following his recent struggles. Ronaldo has started just one league match this term under Erik ten Hag at Manchester United, but was on the teamsheet for both of Portugal's Nations League games during the current international break.
Who is Cristiano Ronaldo’s Girlfriend? Everything to Know About Georgina Rodriguez
The man, the myth, the legend! Arguably the most well-known name in soccer today, Cristiano Ronaldo has dated some of the most beautiful women in the world. Born on February 5, 1985, in Portugal, the football star plays professionally for Manchester United in the Premier League, as well as the Portuguese national team, as captain. Ronaldo has […]
Ramos ‘had to stop Neymar and Mbappe rowing in dressing room’ as feuding PSG duo make ‘pact to keep issues private’
SERGIO RAMOS stepped in to stop Neymar and Kylian Mbappe rowing in the dressing room, according to reports. And the feuding Paris Saint-Germain pair have now made a pact to keep their simmering relationship issues private, especially with the World Cup just 52 days away. Tensions have worsened between the...
RELATED PEOPLE
Cristiano Ronaldo's sister Katia Aveiro accuses Portugal fans of being 'sick, soulless and forever ungrateful' following criticism of her brother... as she insists the Man United star remains 'the BEST player in the world' despite his recent struggles
Cristiano Ronaldo's sister, Katia Aveiro, has accused Portugal fans of being 'forever ungrateful' following criticism of her brother's performances, and has insisted that the Manchester United forward is still 'the best player in the world'. Ronaldo endured a miserable evening on Tuesday as he squandered some key chances in Portugal's...
Jaap Stam defends Lisandro Martinez over claims the 5ft 9in Manchester United defender is 'too small' as the ex-Red Devil hails his 'quality on the ball' and communication - insisting 'big players make mistakes too'
Jaap Stam has rubbished claims Lisandro Martinez is 'too short' to succeed in the Premier League for Manchester United. Martinez - who joined United from Ajax in a £55million deal during the summer window - is 5ft 9in and has come under fire this season. Pundits accused the 24-year-old...
Liverpool v Brighton, Crystal Palace v Chelsea: clockwatch – live!
Join Barry Glendenning for goal updates and key match action from the 3pm kick-offs in the Premier League and beyond
Yardbarker
Chelsea Star Shares Emotional Response to Playing in Paris Again
On Tuesday, it marked the return of former Paris Saint-Germain captain Thiago Silva to the Parc des Princes. The Brazil national team was playing an international friendly against Tunisia. Furthermore, Silva was partnered alongside Marquinhos, so it was a walk down memory lane for the Chelsea defender, who left the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ESPN
Tottenham's Antonio Conte hits out at Juventus links: 'Disrespectful' to both clubs
Antonio Conte has branded speculation linking him with the Juventus job as "disrespectful" and said there is no rush to sign a new contract at Tottenham. Reports in Italy during the international break suggested the 53-year-old was open to rejoining the Turin-based club, where he won three consecutive Serie A titles between 2011 and 2014.
MLS・
BREAKING: Christopher Nkunku Chelsea Medical Rumours Confirmed
The rumours suggesting Christopher Nkunku had completed a Chelsea medical this past summer have been confirmed.
msn.com
Tottenham news: Todd Boehly's stance on Hugo Lloris transfer plan revealed amid injury update
Todd Boehly and Chelsea's stance on Hugo Lloris transfer plan. Tottenham are in the process of making their long-term plan to replace Hugo Lloris, whose contract expires in 2024. With that in mind, the Evening Standard have reported that Atletico Madrid's Jan Oblak is top of the priority list. The...
ESPN
LIVE Transfer Talk: Juventus want January deal for Barcelona left-back Jordi Alba
The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Juve want January deal...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
Transfer latest: Bellingham, Messi, Luiz, Silva, Gundogan, Oblak, Kulusevski
Chelsea have joined the race to sign England and Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham - the price for the 19-year-old is set to be £130m, with Liverpool and Real Madrid also interested. (Telegraph - subscription required) Paris St-Germain forward Lionel Messi, 35, could return to Barcelona according to vice...
UEFA・
Real Madrid 'make plans to lure Man City defender Joao Cancelo to the Bernabeu'... with the Spanish giants 'hoping to sign the Portuguese full-back for £45m next summer'
Real Madrid are making plans to lure Manchester City full-back Joao Cancelo to the Bernabeu for a fee in the region of £44million next summer, according to reports. The Champions League winners, who strengthened their defence this summer with ex-Chelsea centre-back Antonio Rudiger and £72m defensive midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, are keen to continue making improvements to Carlo Ancelotti's side.
Yardbarker
Moggi says the comments of former Juventus players “hide the truths”
Former Juventus supremo Luciano Moggi thinks they have not been training well, and the words of some of their former players might be true. Dejan Kulusevski and Matthijs de Ligt have compared the level of intensity at Juventus to their current clubs after they left the Bianconeri. None of them...
Yardbarker
Report – Juventus looking at making a move for Manchester United defender
Manchester United right-back Diogo Dalot is heading towards the free transfer market and several clubs are looking to sign him. The Portuguese star has become United’s first-choice right-back under Erik Ten Hag, but his current deal expires at the end of this season. He hasn’t been offered a new...
BBC
Manchester United: Erik ten Hag wins manager of the month, Marcus Rashford named player of the month
Manchester United's Erik ten Hag and Marcus Rashford have won the Premier League's manager and player of the month awards for September. Ten Hag, 52, lost his first two competitive matches following his move from Ajax, but has since lead United to four consecutive league wins. Victories against Liverpool and...
Yardbarker
Juventus blow as a managerial change will see on-loan flop return in the summer
Juventus sent Denis Zakaria on loan to Chelsea in the last transfer window, six months after signing the Swiss midfielder. Despite being one of the coveted midfielders in Europe when he played at Borussia Monchengladbach, Zakaria struggled to play well at Juve. However, he would have felt he needed a...
Man Utd boosted in Endrick transfer chase as Brazil wonderkid’s agent denies he is on way to Real Madrid or Barcelona
MANCHESTER UNITED target Endrick is not joining Real Madrid or Barcelona any time soon. That is according to the Palmeiras wonderkid's agent Frederico Pena, who slammed Spanish outlets claiming Real and Barca are moving in to sign the 16-year-old hotshot. Pena confirmed there are many clubs keeping tabs on the...
Yardbarker
Watch: Jurgen Klopp Offers Liverpool Tactical Explanation In Defence Of Trent Alexander-Arnold
The 23-year-old was left out by Southgate causing speculation that he could miss out on a place in the World Cup squad with Reece James, Kieran Trippier, and Kyle Walker the preferred options for the England manager. Liverpool's right-back has not been exempt from criticism during the early stages of...
Comments / 0