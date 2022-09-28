ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amherst native hunkering down in Sarasota

By Susan Rose
 2 days ago

SARASOTA, FLORIDA (WBEN) Ray Collins and his wife live in a townhouse in downtown Sarasota, Florida. The former Channel 4 news anchor left Buffalo in 1999 to further his media career. Now he's a media consultant and real estate agent on the Gulf Coast.

As of Wednesday morning, with Hurricane Ian barreling toward Florida's southwest coast, Collins still had power. He and his wife stocked up on food and water to ride out the storm at home. "Being from Buffalo, I'm used to weather emergencies and I probably roll the dice more than I should," he said.

Collins, whose home is in the evacuation zone, considered driving to Delray Beach on the east coast on Tuesday. But said they made the decision to stay put as the track of the hurricane shifted further south.

In terms of extra precautions, Collins parked his two cars in an area protected from the wind. He also brought in plants and patio furniture and has seen plenty of windows boarded up by local businesses.

Admitting there is a roller coaster of emotions as the storm approaches, Collins said there was a sense of relief in learning that Ian was heading further south of Sarasota, but some anxiety upon hearing that the storm was close to a Category 5.

"That's serious stuff. You don't mess with a 5," he added.

Collins is no stranger to hurricanes. He covered Hurricane Charlie in 2004 shortly after he moved to Florida in Charlotte County. He also covered Hurricane Hugo in Charleston, South Carolina; a Category 4 storm in 1989. "Normally I ride storms out as a reporter in an emergency operations center, never at home. This is a first."

Collins, both a St Joe's Collegiate Institute and St. Bonaventure University grad, lived through the Blizzard of '77 and his share of power outages. "Boy, you bundle up in Buffalo when you lose power. Down here when you lose power, it's the exact opposite."

With 2.5 million people under evacuation orders throughout the state of Florida, it remains to be seen how many did not heed the warning and chose to stay. "Hurricane fatigue is real," said Collins. "We've had so many false alarms over the years, particularly in Sarasota and Tampa. The last direct hit on this area was over 100 years ago. We tend to let our guard down too quickly.
We've lucked out in this specific area. But Charlotte County, south of here, that area is really bracing."

sarasotafl.gov

Hurricane Ian updates from the City of Sarasota

When the winds died down, our Tactical First in Teams began initial assessments overnight and determined there are over 200 locations with some level of damage. Then early this morning, additional teams were dispatched to start cutting downed trees and clearing road hazards to ensure safe travel lanes. By all accounts, we were fortunate. Damage appears to be limited to numerous large trees and some utility lines.
Upstate New Yorkers stuck in the path of Hurricane Ian

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — As Hurricane Ian smashed into Florida’s Gulf Coast, many people with connections to Central and Western New York were forced to ride out the storm. News10NBC Investigative Reporter Jennifer Lewke’s mother Wendy was at the family’s home in Venice, Florida, when Ian shifted from its original course. Wendy decided to leave the home in a low-lying neighborhood about 3 miles from the beach and go to a friend’s condo on the third floor of a recently built unit with hurricane windows and generators.
Free Flowers Being Given Away In Buffalo

Flowers are always a nice gesture. It's even nicer when someone decides that they are going to take all their flowers and give them away...for free. Flowers have a way of brightening a day. Whether it's just because they're being thought of or it's the beauty of the flowers themselves, they just have a way of making people feel good. Even if it's just for a while.
You Know a Snow Storm is Bad if These 15 Places Close in Buffalo

Snow doesn't stop the people of Western New York and its business. If these close, though, you know it's a bad snowstorm. There are certain things in every community that never shut down. In Florida, it's the Waffle House. The 24/7 restaurant never closes, literally. It's open every holiday and through every storm. However, if they close, it means things are very serious. That's exactly what happened this week when Waffle Hosue Restaurants in Florida closed for Hurricane Ian. Rightfully so, and we all are praying for those living in the path of this horrible storm.
Sarasota, Manatee share photos of Hurricane Ian's impacts

As Hurricane Ian continues its churn through Florida, readers and reporters share snapshots from the storm in our areas. To share your photos or videos, email them to Executive Editor Kat Hughes at [email protected] with your name as well as where and when they were taken.
"This is taking on a new level, it's not just a storm": Tampa flights grounded as hurricane gets closer

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Hurricane Ian is throwing a wrench into Western New Yorkers’ travel plans, as flights to and from several cities in Florida have been canceled. At Buffalo Niagara International Airport on Tuesday, News 4 spoke with a couple that owns property right on the coastline in Tampa, and though they’re worried about […]
