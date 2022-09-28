Read full article on original website
Every PS4 and PS5 game coming out in October 2022
There are some big game releases for the PS4 and PS5 in October. Here are some of the greatest titles to add to your collection.
Gamespot
Best Xbox Deals This Week: Save On Consoles, Hit Games, And More
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Xbox Series X|S continue to provide great value to frugal gamers. Not only is Xbox Game Pass a great one-stop shop for all your gaming needs, but Microsoft has managed to pump out some great first-party exclusives. Games are constantly going on sale, too--so if you don’t like relying on Game Pass (or your favorite title isn’t part of the catalog), you can probably find it for a great low price.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Reveals Free Games for October 2022
PlayStation has officially announced the new batch of free monthly video games set to be available in October 2022. All PlayStation Plus subscribers across the various tiers (PlayStation Plus Essential, PlayStation Plus Extra, and PlayStation Plus Premium) will be able to grab Hot Wheels Unleashed, Injustice 2, and Superhot starting on October 4th.
The Verge
Sony is selling a PlayStation 5 bundle right now
Still on the hunt for a next-gen PlayStation 5? Right now, Sony is selling the disc-based PlayStation 5 with a digital copy of Guerrilla Games’ excellent Horizon Forbidden West for $549.99, which is $10 less than the cost if you were to buy the two individually. The best part? You don’t even have to wait in line in order to pick one up.
PS5 restock updates - Your guide to buying a PlayStation 5
We're rounding up all the latest PS5 restock updates as soon as they come in, so that you have a daily action plan for chasing stock.
FIFA・
wegotthiscovered.com
The rumored ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ runtime already has fans angrily planning their pee breaks
It was recently reported that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will have a near 3-hour runtime, which would make it the longest solo-MCU film in the franchise. The staggering reported 2-hour-41-minute length has split fans right down the middle. Does this mean the sequel will be a flop or is it the perfect opportunity to flesh out some of the characters as T’Challa’s was not recast following Chadwick Boseman’s death?
Disney Gives Beloved Character a Starring Movie Role
It’s heady times in the IP Wars. There’s nothing a film studio or television network loves more than a sure thing. But, of course, sure things don’t really exist, outside of a few too-big to fail franchises, such as Marvel, Star Wars and, somehow, the Fast and the Furious films.
ComicBook
OG Xbox 360 Fans Get Disappointing News From Microsoft
Longtime fans of Microsoft's Xbox 360 console might find themselves disappointed by a new update from the company. When the Xbox 360 first launched way back in 2005, it came with an early version of the Xbox dashboard that fans dubbed the "Blades". The Xbox 360 and subsequent Xbox One and Xbox Series X consoles went on to feature numerous different dashboard iterations, it's this Blades setup that has continued to resonate with fans well over a decade later. And while fans have been hoping that the Blades would one day come back in a new form, sadly, those at Microsoft have made it clear that this won't be happening.
ComicBook
PlayStation Exclusive Sackboy: A Big Adventure Announced for PC
Sony has announced that another one of its recent PlayStation exclusives, Sackboy: A Big Adventure, is coming to PC. Over the last few years, PlayStation has been testing the waters with the PC market by releasing some of its key first-party games on the platform. It started with Horizon: Zero Dawn, a well-respected game on the PS4. Then it continued with heavy hitters like God of War and most recently, Marvel's Spider-Man. It's not even slowing down either as Sony recently revealed the trailer for the PC version of Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales and has confirmed that The Last of Us Part I will come to PC in the future as well.
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Online Gets Another New Set of Retro Freebies
Nintendo Switch Online subscribers once again have a new set of free icons to claim based on the original Nintendo Entertainment System. This week the company added options based on a handful of games for the system, including Metroid, Kid Icarus, and Excitebike. Last week, fans had the option of snagging icons based on the original NES console design and the Japanese Famicom. This time around, fans can find icons based on the redesigned NES hardware released late in the system's lifespan. The top-loading version of the console is a lot less iconic, so some Nintendo fans might not be as familiar with the design!
Best PS5 games to play right now
Take full advantage of your new console with these best PS5 games
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23+ to be left behind as smartphone market pivots to 1.5K displays
Android ARM Chinese Tech Galaxy S Leaks / Rumors Smartphone. Both the Samsung Galaxy S21 and S22 non-Ultra models launched with FHD+ displays. That looks set to carry over to the Galaxy S23 series next year, but it now appears Samsung's flagship phones may be superseded by next-gen entry-level and mid-range phones in that aspect.
The Verge
PlayStation’s new loyalty program launches in the US next week
Sony’s new PlayStation Stars loyalty program will launch in North and South America on October 5th, the company announced on Wednesday. The new program will let PlayStation fans earn rewards like points and digital collectibles by doing things like playing a game or earning certain trophies. Sony has also...
IGN
God of War Ragnarok Preload Date for PS4 and PS5 Revealed
The excitement for the sequel to 2018 Game of the Year winner God of War continues to build, as the title is around a month away from release. With Santa Monica Studio returning to the Norse realm, fans are hyped about seeing the return of the Greek God of War Kratos and his son Atreus, as they continue their adventure, which will be filled with all kinds of threats.
Gamespot
Cyberpunk 2077 IS BACK, BABYYYY
CD Projekt Red has spent over a year patching Cyberpunk 2077, and recently, patch 1.6 released. Many game breaking bugs have been patched at this point, and especially for PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PS5. However, what seems to have relit the fire under Cyberpunk 2077 is Netlfix and Studio Trigger's recent anime: Cyberpunk: Edgerunners.
Polygon
Marvel’s Blade movie reboot abruptly loses its director
Marvel Studios’ forthcoming Blade reboot has lost its director, Bassam Tariq, less than two months before production was expected to begin, Variety reported Tuesday. The departure could complicate the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s packed schedule, which has Blade premiering Nov. 3, 2023. Tariq confirmed to Variety he was out...
msn.com
Another Warner Bros. Animated Series Is Being Removed Forever And Never Getting Released Again
Warner Bros. Discovery appears to be continuing its controversial tactic of erasing its own content in order to qualify for tax incentives, with the well-regarded Final Space animated series being completely buried by the company. According to the above statement by Final Space creator and star Olan Rogers, Warner Bros. Discovery has decided to allow the streaming rights to expire and when it is removed from Netflix, not release it in any form again. The company has also ceased production of physical media like DVDs for the first two seasons of Final Space, and DVDs for the third season apparently were never made in the first place.
Polygon
When does Overwatch 2 go live?
Overwatch 2 is almost here, but exactly what that means is still awfully confusing. The game has an official release date of Oct. 4, but it’s full of so many changes from the previous game that players might still have a whole lot of questions about what the game is, when it’s out, or even how much it costs.
