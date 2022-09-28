Sony has announced that another one of its recent PlayStation exclusives, Sackboy: A Big Adventure, is coming to PC. Over the last few years, PlayStation has been testing the waters with the PC market by releasing some of its key first-party games on the platform. It started with Horizon: Zero Dawn, a well-respected game on the PS4. Then it continued with heavy hitters like God of War and most recently, Marvel's Spider-Man. It's not even slowing down either as Sony recently revealed the trailer for the PC version of Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales and has confirmed that The Last of Us Part I will come to PC in the future as well.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO