#Teenagers#Cafeteria#Parenting Tips#Adolescents
Kids
Gossip
Spotify
Snapchat
Society
Apple Podcasts
Relationships
Parenting
Instagram
Tyla

Mum’s packed lunch for three-year-old seriously divides opinion

A mum has sparked serious debate online after sharing what she packs for her three-year-old toddler's lunch. Daisy Woods has gained quite a following from the parenting tips she posts to Instagram and TikTok, where she goes by the handle @muddlethroughmummy, but this particular video had some followers doubting her expertise. Take a look below:
KIDS
NYLON

Ask A Witch: The Truth About Love Magic

True divine unions are orchestrated by spirit, often far before we become consciously aware of it. The path along the way can be rocky for some, and coming into alignment with what you’re truly looking for takes immense discernment. As with any life concern, people sometimes seek magical solutions to their trials and tribulations. In this era of social media oversaturation, plenty of misguided information is spread on huge platforms, much of which is far removed from a grounded magical and spiritual practice. Most seasoned spiritual guides won’t be found on TikTok.
RELATIONSHIPS
SELF

7 Things You Can Do to Show Up for the New Parent in Your Life

I think there should be a new rule at baby showers: No more onesies. Okay, there’s nothing wrong with onesies, per se; I had plenty of them given to me. Babies do need clothes (albeit a limited amount). But what we fail to recognize when we curate baby registries full of expensive products we may or may not use and gift new parents clothing that their babies will outgrow in mere months is that the best gift a parent can receive is the gift of support.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
psychologytoday.com

What ‘Being a Man’ in Your Relationship Really Means

It takes courage to speak up about issues that go against gender norms. Psychology research highlights the importance of talking about one’s feelings and expressing one’s emotions. Romantic relationships require continuous effort and attention. Many men come to therapy feeling challenged by the expectation to be "tough" in...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Upworthy

Adorable 10-year-old girl learns Korean just to make her classmate feel welcome at school

Childhood friendships are special and carry a bond stronger than any relationship formed in adulthood. Children often go to great lengths for their friends and it was proved by a 10-year-old child who is trying to learn a new language to make a classmate comfortable. Haley Stewart, the child's mother, took to Twitter and shared the beautiful moment when she realized what her daughter was doing.
RELATIONSHIPS

