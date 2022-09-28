Read full article on original website
Related
Opinion: Narcissists Manipulate Victims In Small and Subtle Ways
If I were to outline the most manipulative things that the narcissist did, it wouldn’t have been the apparent charm or the violent behavior/rage that would transpire when he didn’t get his way.
Opinion: Narcissists Hate Being Called Out On Toxic Behavior
Perhaps you didn’t know you were dating a narcissist, or perhaps you did realize it and didn’t want to say anything at first. Regardless, once you come to the conclusion that they are a narcissist you may be tempted to call them out on it.
Why Many Psychopaths Become “Parasitic” Fathers, According To Science
From what you know of psychopaths, you’d think that they wouldn’t want to become parents and would instead just be happy focusing on themselves. But a new study has found that while men with psychopathic traits really do want to become dads, spending time raising those kids is an entirely different matter.
Italian Couple Ripped for Calling Pizza Dinner Racist: 'Insulting'
"Ordering out for pizza is as 'American' as it gets," one commenter assured. "They were just looking for an excuse to be insulted."
IN THIS ARTICLE
Outrage as Mom Snoops Through Teen Daughter's Room While She Slept
Thousands of Redditors are wondering why the mom is getting so "worked up".
Aunt Urged To Reject 'Annoying' Niece Moving In While Parents Are Abroad
"She would drive us mad," the woman wrote about her 15-year-old niece—and most Mumsnet readers took her side.
Man who Earns $500,000 Slammed for Refusing to Hire Help for Stay-at-Home Wife
The mom said she was "busy raising the kids," and Redditors agreed: "You clearly have no idea how much effort it takes to raise kids and be the school parent."
Parent Offering 'No Sympathy' to Son for Spending His College Money Dragged
"My partner, who isn't his dad, has said I'm being unreasonable as my son is upset and he has ADHD," said the poster.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Debate as Recruiter Rejects Stay-At-Home Mom Due to 10-Year Job Gap in CV
Mumsnet users were divided on whether rejecting the mom over a career gap was discrimination, despite the applicant's apparent "lack of professionalism."
JOBS・
People are realising the secret meaning behind the pot symbol on beauty products & you shouldn’t ignore it on mascara
HAVE you ever wondered what all the symbols on the back of your beauty products mean?. Well, one woman has revealed what one of the symbols mean and you better pay attention to it - especially when it comes to your mascara. Professional makeup artist, Delaney Kalea, took to TikTok...
Mum’s packed lunch for three-year-old seriously divides opinion
A mum has sparked serious debate online after sharing what she packs for her three-year-old toddler's lunch. Daisy Woods has gained quite a following from the parenting tips she posts to Instagram and TikTok, where she goes by the handle @muddlethroughmummy, but this particular video had some followers doubting her expertise. Take a look below:
KIDS・
Woman Praised for Calling Out 'Extremely Creepy' Brother-in-Law
"He snuck into your home in the middle of the night and was going to crawl into bed? Excuse me? On what planet is that acceptable behavior?" one user commented.
Woman who describes herself as an 'investment' makes her boyfriend pay for everything
A woman who describes a relationship with her as an 'investment' has opened up about why she makes her boyfriend pay for everything. Hannah Chan, 27, said that she realised she was worth a financial investment when she went on dates with men who didn't pay for her enjoyment too.
AFAF: The Men I Date Are Intimidated With My Co-Parenting Relationship!
How close is too close?! Shameka called in for advice because she says her dating life is suffering because of the close relationship she has with her child’s father. Although she says it all about the kids, her prospects think that she’s a little too close for comfort! LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE […]
NYLON
Ask A Witch: The Truth About Love Magic
True divine unions are orchestrated by spirit, often far before we become consciously aware of it. The path along the way can be rocky for some, and coming into alignment with what you’re truly looking for takes immense discernment. As with any life concern, people sometimes seek magical solutions to their trials and tribulations. In this era of social media oversaturation, plenty of misguided information is spread on huge platforms, much of which is far removed from a grounded magical and spiritual practice. Most seasoned spiritual guides won’t be found on TikTok.
7 Things You Can Do to Show Up for the New Parent in Your Life
I think there should be a new rule at baby showers: No more onesies. Okay, there’s nothing wrong with onesies, per se; I had plenty of them given to me. Babies do need clothes (albeit a limited amount). But what we fail to recognize when we curate baby registries full of expensive products we may or may not use and gift new parents clothing that their babies will outgrow in mere months is that the best gift a parent can receive is the gift of support.
psychologytoday.com
What ‘Being a Man’ in Your Relationship Really Means
It takes courage to speak up about issues that go against gender norms. Psychology research highlights the importance of talking about one’s feelings and expressing one’s emotions. Romantic relationships require continuous effort and attention. Many men come to therapy feeling challenged by the expectation to be "tough" in...
Student's Tale of Nickname Revenge on Stubborn Teacher Delights Internet
"If she can pronounce her own name," one commenter assured. "She can get yours right, too."
Upworthy
Adorable 10-year-old girl learns Korean just to make her classmate feel welcome at school
Childhood friendships are special and carry a bond stronger than any relationship formed in adulthood. Children often go to great lengths for their friends and it was proved by a 10-year-old child who is trying to learn a new language to make a classmate comfortable. Haley Stewart, the child's mother, took to Twitter and shared the beautiful moment when she realized what her daughter was doing.
Hypebae
TikTok’s "Red Nails Theory" Trend Is Based off the Male Gaze and Women Are Not Having It
The nail shapes and colors one chooses to wear say a lot about them. From personality, mood and relationship status, nails can be the window to your soul and apparently, TikTok believes this too, but with the focus on red nails — hence, the “red nail theory.”. In...
Comments / 0