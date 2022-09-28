Read full article on original website
Related
Idaho8.com
Spain drops rebel female players, coach not resigning
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spain has not called up any of the female players who renounced playing for their nation in a decision that the Spanish soccer federation interpreted as a move towards removing their coach. Coach Jorge Vilda dropped all 15 players who last week sent emails to the federation asking not to be selected because they said playing for him “significantly” affected their “emotional state” and health. The players have denied explicitly asking for a coaching change while insisting they want a “project” that will “get the best performance of this group of players.” Spain plays friendlies against Sweden on Oct. 7 and the United States on Oct. 11. The Women’s World Cup is next year.
Idaho8.com
Turmoil at home swirls around Iran team ahead of World Cup
GENEVA (AP) — Political issues are swirling around the Iran men’s soccer team amid turmoil on the streets at home after the death of 22-year-old woman Mahsa Amini. It’s happening just weeks before the World Cup in Qatar where Iran will play the United States, Wales and England. Two weeks of demonstrations in Iran and a violent crackdown by state authorities followed Amini’s death in the custody of the morality police. Players have taken a stance this week at a warmup game in Austria and on social media. A women’s fans group has urged FIFA to expel Iran from the World Cup in November.
FIFA・
Idaho8.com
African basketball future bright despite winless World Cup
SYDNEY (AP) — There are potentially good things ahead for women’s basketball in Africa despite the lack of success in international competition. But to turn the corner, there needs to be more financial investment by countries and exposure to the sport. Mali, the lone African representative in Sydney at the World Cup, was winless in its five games. But FIBA Africa Regional Director Alphonse Bilé sees the possibility for success down the road. He said that there were a few African nations at the World Cup looking at the possibility to host a tournament in the future.
NBA・
Idaho8.com
US women win fourth straight gold at World Cup, top China
SYDNEY (AP) — A’ja Wilson scored 19 points, Kelsey Plum added 17 and the United States beat China 83-61 to win its fourth consecutive gold medal at the women’s World Cup. This was one of the most dominant teams in the Americans’ storied history in the World Cup that now has won 11 gold medals. They’ve also won four straight gold medals for the first time. This was the biggest win in a gold-medal game, surpassing the 20-point wins that the Americans had done twice. China, a rising power in women’s basketball, won its first medal since the 1994 World Cup when the team also took the silver. Host Australia defeated Canada 95-65 to win the bronze medal, led by 41-year-old Lauren Jackson’s 30 points.
RELATED PEOPLE
Idaho8.com
Ten Hag committed to helping Maguire return to finest form
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has revealed measures are in place to protect players’ mental health at a time when club captain Harry Maguire has been the subject of intense criticism. The England international has been dropped at club level and is fighting for his place at the World Cup following an alarming dip in form. It has seen the defender suffer growing abuse on social media and raised questions about his future at United. But Ten Hag is adamant protections are in place for all players and committed himself to returning Maguire to his finest form.
Marc Cucurella A Doubt For AC Milan Game With A Throat Problem
Marc Cucurella is a doubt for Wednesday's Champions League game, as he is recovering from a throat problem.
UEFA・
Idaho8.com
Guinea removed as host of 2025 African Cup in latest switch
CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — The African soccer confederation has removed Guinea as host of the 2025 African Cup of Nations because of inadequate infrastructure. It’s the latest in a series of switches and delays for the continental championship over the last 10 years. The decision was announced after Confederation of African Football president Patrice Motsepe traveled to the country to meet with Col. Mamady Doumbouya, the head of the military junta in Guinea who took power in a coup in 2021. Guinea’s hosting of the continental championship had been under scrutiny for weeks. CAF said its executive committee would meet in Algeria on Saturday to discuss the details of re-opening the bidding process for the 2025 African Cup.
FIFA・
Idaho8.com
USA wins 11th world title at FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup
USA defended its title to win a 11th FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup after defeating China 83-61 in Sydney on Saturday. The Americans upped the ante in the second quarter, taking a 43-33 lead into the break, and eventually eased to a fourth straight title. A’Ja Wilson — who...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Idaho8.com
Bayern routs Leverkusen 4-0 to end crisis, Musiala stars
BERLIN (AP) — Jamal Musiala starred and Bayern Munich has ended its four-game run without a win by beating Bayer Leverkusen 4-0 as the Bundesliga returned from the international break. The 19-year-old Musiala was involved in all three of the first-half goals. The 10-time defending champion wasted little time in answering its first loss of the season in Augsburg as Musiala skipped down the right wing and crossed for Leroy Sané to open the scoring in the third minute. Thomas Müller set up Musiala to score in the 17th and Musiala set up Sadio Mané to end his six-game scoring drought in the 39th. Müller wrapped it up in the 84th.
Idaho8.com
Australia wins bronze, Lauren Jackson scores 30 in finale
SYDNEY (AP) — Lauren Jackson capped her storied international basketball career with another bronze medal and scored 30 points to lead Australia to a 95-65 win over Canada in the third-place game at the women’s World Cup. The 41-year-old Jackson won three bronze medals and led the Opals to their lone gold in 2006. Canada was looking for its first medal since 1986 when the North American country won the bronze. Even with the loss, the Canadians advanced further than they had in any World Cup in 36 years. The U.S. won its fourth straight World Cup gold medal, defeating China 83-61.
Idaho8.com
Arsenal beats 10-man Tottenham 3-1 to stay atop EPL table
LONDON (AP) — Gabriel Jesus marked his first north London derby with a goal as Arsenal beat 10-man Tottenham 3-1 to strengthen its grip on first place in the Premier League. Jesus took advantage of a defensive blunder to make it 2-1 early in the second half. Tottenham’s chances of a comeback were then ruined by Emerson Royal earning a straight red card for a needless studs-up challenge on Gabriel Martinelli in the 62nd minute. Granit Xhaka quickly capitalized on the man-advantage by adding the third goal five minutes later as Arsenal built a four-point gap to Spurs and Manchester City atop the table. Tottenham would have climbed above Arsenal into first with a win.
Idaho8.com
Kahleah Copper’s FIBA diary: Mission accomplished!
SYDNEY (AP) — Kahleah Copper is chronicling her journey with USA Basketball in the FIBA World Cup in Australia for The Associated Press. The U.S. won a fourth consecutive gold medal by beating China in the title game. Copper wasn’t able to play in the medal round because of a hip injury but still was a voice cheering on her teammates.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mikel Arteta builds success free of pragmatism and Arsenal are smiling | Jonathan Liew
Win or lose the Gunners are enjoying themselves and it showed again as they gave their manager a win to savour over Tottenham
Idaho8.com
IOC’s Bach eyes return to sports for anti-war Russians
GENEVA (AP) — Russian athletes who do not endorse their country’s war in Ukraine could be accepted back into international sports. IOC president Thomas Bach suggests this pathway back for Russians in an interview published on Friday. Bach tells Italian daily Corriere della Sera “it’s about having athletes with a Russian passport who do not support the war back in competition.” Most sports followed IOC advice in February and banned Russian team and athletes. Russians are starting to miss qualifying events for the 2024 Paris Olympics. Exile extending into next year could effectively become a wider ban from those Olympics.
Idaho8.com
Japanese wrestler and politician Antonio Inoki dies at 79
TOKYO (AP) — A popular Japanese professional wrestler and lawmaker Antonio Inoki, who faced a world boxing champion Muhammad Ali in a mixed martial arts match in 1976, has died at 79. Inoki brought Japanese pro-wrestling to fame and pioneered mixed martial arts matches between top wrestlers and champions...
Idaho8.com
The world’s most spectacular airport is about to double in size
This week in travel: The wreckage of the ship that tried to warn the Titanic about the iceberg has been found. The world’s most spectacular airport is about to double in size. And the US has been bracing itself against Hurricane Ian. Blue-sky thinking. Singapore’s Changi is no ordinary...
Front-runner Lula close to outright win in Brazil election, poll shows
BRASILIA, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Brazilian leftist leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva maintains a solid lead going into Sunday's presidential race against far-right incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro and is within sight of an outright victory, a fresh poll showed on Saturday.
Comments / 0