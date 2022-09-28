Read full article on original website
UVM highlights sustainability in its dining halls
Burlington, VT — On Wednesday, local food partnerships with the Catamount Educational Farm were highlighted at the Farm Fest, an annual event hosted by the UVM’s student-lead Program Board and the University’s food service partner, Sodexo. “We know that our students really care where their food comes...
Vermont cannabis board approves fourth retail license
Days away from cannabis being available at retail stores, the Vermont Cannabis Control Board approved the fourth retail license in Vermont. The Vermont Bud Barn in West Brattleboro joins Flora Cannabis in Middlebury, Mountain Girl Cannabis in Rutland and CeresMED in Burlington as the only retailers approved to sell adult-use cannabis when it becomes legal October 1.
South Burlington business sends equipment to Florida
South Burlington, VT — A business in South Burlington is pitching in to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian. G.W. Savage, a water damage restoration company, sent a tractor-trailer full of drying equipment — 103 dehumidifiers and 400 commercial fans – to Florida. The equipment will help...
Two Air Force members arrested in Burlington robbery
Burlington, VT — The Burlington Police Department arrested the people accused of robbing a man at gunpoint. It happened September 17 on King Street in the City Center Area just after midnight. Police say the suspects held the man at gunpoint, forced him to undress, then took his clothing and other personal items.
Missing NJ man found driving wrong way on I-89
Williston, VT — An elderly man who was reported missing in New Jersey on Wednesday was located driving the wrong way on Interstate 89. On Thursday night, police responded to calls of someone traveling north in the southbound lane passing Exit 12 in Williston. Responding officers were able to locate and stop the vehicle without incident.
Vergennes PE teacher named 2023 Teacher of the Year
Vergennes, VT — A physical education teacher at Vergennes Union Elementary School has been honored with this year’s Vermont Teacher of the Year award. Robyn Newtown has taught physical education at Vergennes Union Elementary School for 27 years and on Thursday, students, faculty and Vermont Agency of Education staff came together to honor her.
BPD provides updates on Wednesday assault incidents
Burlington, VT — On Wednesday, Burlington Police reported two assault incidents, one at a bank ATM in the morning and an assault in a parking lot on Cherry St. in the afternoon. The woman who assaulted a victim at a bank ATM has been identified but is currently not...
Police respond to more gunfire in City Hall Park
Burlington, VT — Less than a month after a fatal shooting in City Hall Park, Burlington police said a confrontation between two men in the park Wednesday led to the city’s 24th gunfire incident of the year. Witnesses told officers that a man parked a white truck on...
Union: Ray Brook staffing issue has not improved
Vermontville, NY — After putting up a sign warning of a dangerously understaffed prison in Ray Brook, the American Federation of Government Employees union was told by the Town of North Elba law enforcement that they needed to take the sign down. Now, the sign is being temporarily hung...
City officials at odds over Police Commission’s annual report
Burlington, VT — City officials appear to be at odds over the Board of Police Commissioners’ fiscal year 2022 annual report. Jabulani Gamache, co-Chair of the Commission presented the report to the Burlington City Council on September 19. In the report, the Commission claims that while the City...
